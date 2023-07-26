Encapsulated Ingredients Market Is Expected To Progress at a CAGR of 8% to Reach US$ 59.18 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global encapsulated ingredients market was valued at US$ 25.38 billion in 2022. Worldwide demand for encapsulated ingredients is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8% between 2023 and 2033.



A wide variety of encapsulation techniques are applied in the pharmaceutical and food industries, such as spray drying, coacervation, rotational suspension separation, spray chilling and cooling, and extrusion and intrusion complexation.

Encapsulation protects the flavors or ingredients. Use of encapsulation techniques helps prevent the degradation of products because of exposure to oxygen or light or to retard evaporation. Encapsulation is employed to effectively separate components within the food system, such as extracting oil from egg whites during the whipping process, resulting in a substantial increase in foam volume.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Projected Market Value 2033 US$ 59.18 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global encapsulated ingredients market is valued at US$ 27.41 billion in 2023.

Global demand for encapsulated ingredients is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8% through 2033.

The market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 59.18 billion by 2033-end.

The United States market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 19.65 billion by 2033.

Sales of encapsulated ingredients for use in bakery & confectionery products are projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for flavored encapsulated ingredients is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2033.

The market in Germany is anticipated to reach US$ 5.44 billion by the end of 2033.

The Indian market is predicted to reach US$ 5.21 billion by 2033-end.

“Encapsulated ingredients gaining popularity as they offer improved melting and freezing stability and prolonged shelf life, thus contributing to their increased sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Encapsulated Products: What are They?

Encapsulation is a procedure used to coat ingredients to protect them against moisture and temperature changes.

Various encapsulated products such as sugar, acids, salt, effervescent power, and other specialized products are readily available for application across diverse end-use industries. Following encapsulation, the final products exhibit enhanced characteristics such as improved melting properties, increased durability, and enhanced freezing and melting stability.

Key Market Players

TasteTech Ltd.,

Sensient Technologies Corporation,

Appvion Inc.,

BASF SE,

Firmenich International SA,

Balchem Corporation,

Givaudan SA,

International Flavors,

Symrise AG,

Fragrances Inc.

Segmentation of Encapsulated Ingredients Industry Research Report

By Ingredient : Flavors Citric Berries Spices Nuts General Fruits Apples Bananas Mangoes Exotic Fruits Chocolates Vanilla Carbohydrates Monosaccharides Polysaccharides Proteins Lipids

By End Use : Bakery & Confectionery Products Cereals & Oatmeals Snack Foods Frozen Foods Dairy Products Beverages & Instant Drinks Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products

By Encapsulation Process : Spray Drying Spray Congealing/Chilling Fluid Bed Coatings Glass Encapsulation

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the encapsulated ingredients market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on ingredient (flavors (citric, berries, spices, nuts, general fruits [apples, bananas, mangoes], exotic fruits, chocolates, vanilla), carbohydrates [monosaccharaides, polysaccharides], proteins, lipids), end use (bakery & confectionery products, cereals & oatmeal, snack foods, frozen foods, dairy products, beverages & instant drinks, pharmaceuticals & personal care products), and encapsulation process (spray drying, spray congealing/chilling, fluid bed coating, glass encapsulation) across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

