Sidetrade: first CSR report unveiled

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today publishes its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, showcasing the company's commitment towards corporate sustainability.



Sidetrade's publication of its CSR report for FY 2022 - which includes a comprehensive Carbon assessment covering scopes 1, 2, and 3 - marks a significant milestone for the company.

“Cash culture, productivity, financial performance, visibility and predictability in business today are taking on a new dimension. These values can only blossom harmoniously if they are integrated into an essential reflection and a global approach consistent with the societal and environmental responsibility of the economic world. I'm convinced that by integrating these values, we can create a sustainable environment where business success is aligned with the well-being of society and the preservation of our precious planet.”

“As the inventors of tomorrow’s world, high-tech companies have a special responsibility. Sidetrade wishes to contribute to the development of a learning, stimulating and pleasant working environment for its employees, while striving to be exemplary and helping to promote this responsible attitude within our economic environment.” - Sidetrade CEO, Olivier Novasque

This CSR report highlights Sidetrade’s policies, initiatives, accomplishments, and ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on its employees, customers, stakeholders and the environment. The key commitments outlined in this 2022 CSR report include:

Sidetrade’s journey towards sustainability through control of its carbon footprint

Driving innovation and investing in talent to achieve collaborative excellence and growth

Securing data for a secure future by ensuring digital responsibility

Building sustainable, ethical and transparent relationships to lead with trust and maintain ethical business practices

Since 2021, Sidetrade's social and environmental commitment has been recognized through assessments by Ecovadis and EthiFinance ESG ratings (formerly Gaïa Research). As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Sidetrade's CSR actions and commitments, as presented in its CSR 2022 report, are directly aligned with the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

Philippe Gangneux, Sidetrade CFO and Sidetrade CSR Ambassador, commented:

"Profitable and sustainable growth, combined with a solid financial base, have always been part of our fundamentals. We have repeatedly demonstrated the resilience of our business model. This approach, which is natural for Sidetrade, enables us to go further and faster in taking into account our social and environmental responsibilities.

“We’re only at the beginning of the road. For the coming year, two words will sum up our commitments: humility and ambition. Humility, because just as we are convinced of our strengths, we are also aware of the progress that remains to be made. Ambition, because we have chosen to be responsible and to act today without waiting for tomorrow. Armed with this vision, Sidetrade looks forward to 2023 with confidence and enthusiasm.”

Please visit https://www.sidetrade.com/sidetrade-2022-CSR-report to view the Sidetrade 2022 CSR report.

