Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Reach $101.58Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR with Test Equipment Segment Driving Growth During 2019–2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “ Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Report, Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Equipment Type, Dimension, End Use, and Geography,” the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018 to US$ 101.58 Bn by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the years 2019 and 2027. The increasing consumption of consumer electronics, and growing demand for semiconductors across the globe. However, the high cost of equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market.





China has emerged as a leading player in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the country's large domestic market and increasing consumption of consumer electronics. With a significant population and rising middle class, China has become a major consumer of smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices. This demand fuels the need for advanced semiconductor chips, creating a robust semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. China has made significant investments in research and development (R&D) to foster technological advancements in the semiconductor industry. The country's focus on developing indigenous capabilities has led several homegrown semiconductor equipment manufacturers to emerge. These companies have developed innovative equipment and technologies, contributing to China's leadership in the market. Moreover, the Chinese government has implemented supportive policies and initiatives to promote the domestic semiconductor industry. These measures include financial incentives, tax benefits, and infrastructure development programs. The government's push for self-sufficiency and localization has encouraged investments in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and equipment. China has actively pursued collaborations and partnerships with global semiconductor equipment manufacturers and suppliers. This facilitates technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and access to advanced manufacturing equipment. These collaborations have played a significant role in China's ability to advance its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities rapidly. Furthermore, establishing semiconductor industrial parks and clusters in China has created a conducive ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing. These clusters bring together semiconductor manufacturers, equipment suppliers, research institutions, and supporting industries nearby, fostering collaboration, innovation, and efficiency.

The United States is a key player in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, with a strong presence of semiconductor manufacturers and a robust market for equipment. Various factors, including technological advancements, a vibrant semiconductor industry, and government support, drive the semiconductor manufacturers USA. The US is home to several leading semiconductor manufacturers crucial in driving the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. These companies, often considered among the biggest chip equipment manufacturers globally, have established manufacturing facilities in the US. Their operations require state-of-the-art equipment and technologies to support the production of advanced semiconductor chips. Moreover, US semiconductor manufacturers prioritize research and development (R&D) to remain at the forefront of technological innovation. This focus on innovation drives the demand for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing equipment that enables the production of smaller, faster, and more power-efficient chips. The US semiconductor manufacturers actively collaborate with equipment manufacturers and suppliers to leverage their expertise and incorporate the latest technologies into their manufacturing processes. The US government also significantly supports the semiconductor industry and the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The government provides funding for research and development programs, offers tax incentives, and implements policies to encourage investments in the semiconductor sector. These initiatives foster technological advancements, stimulate domestic production, and strengthen the competitiveness of US semiconductor manufacturers. Additionally, the US semiconductor manufacturing equipment market benefits from the presence of leading equipment manufacturers and suppliers. These companies specialize in designing, developing, and producing advanced equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. Their expertise and technological innovations contribute to the efficiency, productivity, and quality of the semiconductor manufacturing process in the US. Furthermore, US semiconductor manufacturers and equipment suppliers collaborate closely with research institutions and universities to drive innovation. This collaborative ecosystem promotes knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and advancements in semiconductor manufacturing equipment.





Rapid Technological Advancements Coupled with Consumers' Increasing Acceptance of Connected Devices Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market:

Rapid technological improvements, coupled with consumers' increasing acceptance of connected devices, create a fertile ground for significant opportunities in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. These two trends converge to drive the demand for advanced semiconductor chips and propel the equipment market's growth. Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the semiconductor landscape. Developing emerging technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, and autonomous vehicles requires highly sophisticated semiconductor chips with enhanced performance, increased functionality, and improved power efficiency. These advanced chips enable faster data processing, enable intelligent decision-making, and support seamless connectivity in a wide range of applications. To meet the requirements of these emerging technologies, semiconductor manufacturers require cutting-edge manufacturing equipment that can deliver high precision, reliability, and throughput. For example, the fabrication of advanced chips often requires advanced lithography systems capable of producing smaller feature sizes and finer details on the semiconductor wafers. This necessitates continuously advancing lithography equipment, such as optical and EUV systems, to keep up with the shrinking chip dimensions.

Similarly, consumers' growing acceptance of connected devices further fuels the demand for semiconductor chips. Smartphones, smart home devices, wearables, and industrial automation systems rely heavily on semiconductor technology to enable their functionality. As consumers increasingly adopt these connected devices into their daily lives, there is a surging demand for semiconductor chips that provide seamless connectivity, efficient data processing, and reliable performance. This increased demand for semiconductor chips in consumer electronics translates directly into opportunities for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. To meet the growing chip production needs, semiconductor manufacturers invest in advanced equipment and technologies that improve manufacturing efficiency, increase yields, and reduce production costs. These advancements can include innovative wafer fabrication systems, advanced metrology and inspection tools, and process control solutions that enhance the quality and reliability of semiconductor chips. Moreover, as the IoT ecosystem expands and becomes more interconnected, the demand for semiconductor chips with integrated wireless connectivity and power efficiency continues to rise. This drives the need for specialized equipment for chip testing, packaging, and assembly, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance of these chips within various IoT devices.





Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on equipment type, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented into: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment, Assembly & Packaging Equipment, Test Equipment, and Others. The wafer manufacturing equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2018, whereas the test equipment segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into: Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, and Testing Home. The semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry segment held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2018, whereas the semiconductor electronics manufacturing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the dimension, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. The 2.5D segment held the largest share of the market in 2018, whereas the 3D segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. are a few of the key companies operating in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2022, Onto Innovation. Announced its first lot to deliver the Company’s Dragonfly G3 system with the new EB40 module to a top three semiconductor manufacturer. This helps the company expand its product portfolio and its offering to the market.

In June 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation launched a new inspection system DI2800 field wafer detect inspector, a critical component in the semiconductor manufacturing processes.





