Revolutionizing Breast Cancer Detection: Breast Tissue Markers Market Size to US$ 6.5 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for breast tissue markers recorded a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033. Increasing incidence of breast cancer has necessitated accurate identification of tumor markers for treatment development and clinical management.

Breast lesions require further diagnostic workup, including biopsy and pathology diagnosis. Clinical biomarkers are crucial in diagnosing and treating breast cancer, with three molecular biomarkers being estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

These biomarkers provide prognostic information and predict therapy response. Biomarker status is established through the histological examination of immunohistochemistry (IHC) stained tissue, and biomarker profiles are linked to histologic characteristics.

According to a research article published in PLOS in 2016, breast tumors are categorized based on their origin, with ductal tumors accounting for approximately 80% and lobular tumors constituting 10% to 15% of all breast cancer cases.

The 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology and College of American Pathologists guidelines recommend follow-up if discrepancies occur between the ER (estrogen receptor) status and histologic findings. A repeat IHC staining or a second review is necessary to rule out technical difficulties, interpretation variability, or tumor heterogeneity before using biomarker status for treatment decisions.

With government push for early diagnosis, technological advances for marker identification, and improved healthcare facilities, breast cancer can be controlled.



As reported by the World Cancer Research Fund International in 2020, breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide, contributing to nearly 11% of the global cancer burden. The number of new cases of breast cancer in women reached approximately 2.26 million in 2020.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global breast tissue markers market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.5 billion by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. By product, sales of metal breast tissue markers reached US$ 2 billion in 2022.

in 2022. By shape, sales of coil-shaped markers accounted for US$ 967.5 million in 2022.

in 2022. By material, biodegradable breast tissue markers reached sales of US$ 1.8 billion in 2022.

in 2022. By end user, hospitals led with 59% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. North America led the global market with the United States contributing US$ 863.5 million in 2022.

“Extensive utilization of biodegradable breast tissue markers with coils for cancer diagnosis in emerging and industrialized nations is contributing significantly to market growth,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Manufacturers are tackling competition and rising demand for breast tissue marker therapies by acquiring other established manufacturers and investing in research and development through collaborations for novel, cost-effective solutions.

Major Key Players are: Alleima, BD, Varay Laborix, Hologic, Inc., Mammotome, Varay Laborix, Argon Medical Devices, Mermaid Medical A/S, Medtronic, Carbon Medical Technologies, Inc., Scion Medical Technologies, LLC, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Hologic acquired SOMATEX Medical Technologies for US $64 million. SOMATEX, a developer of biopsy site markers and localization technologies, supports Hologic's breast health solutions and is expected to help Hologic expand its sales presence in Europe.

Hologic acquired SOMATEX Medical Technologies for US $64 million. SOMATEX, a developer of biopsy site markers and localization technologies, supports Hologic's breast health solutions and is expected to help Hologic expand its sales presence in Europe. In February 2020, Endomag introduced the Magseed® magnetic marker for accurate cancer site removal in soft tissue, ensuring precise staging for breast cancer patients in Europe.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the breast tissue markers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (metal [titanium breast tissue markers, stainless steel breast tissue markers, nickel breast tissue markers], non-metal [ceramic breast tissue markers, zirconium oxide breast tissue markers]), shape (coil, ribbon, butterfly, V-shape, others), material (biodegradable, non-biodegradable), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer research centers, diagnostic centers), across seven key regions of the world.

