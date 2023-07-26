American Oncology Network Announces Participation in the Enhancing Oncology Model

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, announced its participation in the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), a new value-based cancer care framework launched by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), to improve health outcomes and reduce total costs of care.

Cancer is one of the biggest drivers of healthcare spending, costing the United States more than $200B per year. Although patient navigation services are proven to lower cancer care costs, scaling these interventions has been difficult, if not impossible, in today’s fee-for-service environment. To address the rising costs of cancer and improve care quality, CMMI launched the EOM on July 1st, 2023, a five-year voluntary program for oncology practices.

Built on the successes of and lessons learned from its predecessor, the Oncology Care Model (OCM), EOM is indicative of an industry paradigm shift towards value-based cancer care. EOM continues to focus on improving the alignment of quality, access and cost through payment incentives for care quality, 24/7 patient-focused care navigation services and addressing health equity.

“Oncology is facing an inflection point as the industry moves toward value-based care. AON is proud to be participating in the EOM,” said AON Chief Medical Officer Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD. “We look forward to realizing the goals of EOM as a network and leading the charge toward value-based cancer care.”

AON will partner with Thyme Care to reduce the total cost and improve the quality of care for AON patients. Thyme Care is a leading value-based cancer care partner, providing comprehensive cancer care support and navigation beyond the clinic for AON patients. As part of the partnership, Thyme Care will facilitate AON’s cancer clinics located across the country to participate in the EOM.

“Thyme Care’s platform of analytics and nurse navigation will provide data-driven solutions for our team of providers to ensure that patients treated in our network will maintain access to the highest standards of oncology care in a cost-effective manner while closing gaps in the care continuum and addressing any health equity disparities,” said Divers.

The Thyme Care team serves as an extension of AON practices and offers their patients a dedicated team of nurse practitioners, oncology nurses and on-demand resource specialists who can help them navigate the clinical, emotional, psychological and social barriers to care. AON oncologists will continue to lead clinical decision-making, while Thyme Care will provide these navigation services and staff.

Additional resources and support services for transportation, housing, food, behavioral health, financial assistance and more are provided to patients and their caregivers to help reduce any barriers to care. Thyme Care’s robust data and analytics capabilities will provide continual performance monitoring insights that drive practice transformation and enable AON to make data-driven decisions when selecting their preferred risk arrangement as part of their participation in the EOM. The collaboration enables both teams to provide more efficient care, proactively identify barriers to treatment and deliver clinical interventions before a patient ends up in the emergency department.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AON’s organization of community oncologists who are at the heart of delivering cancer care and therapies in their communities. It’s an honor to work alongside them to ensure all cancer patients have access to the support and resources they deserve,” said Bobby Green, MD, co-founder, president and chief medical officer of Thyme Care. “Together with AON, we can accelerate EOM to achieve a better patient experience, better outcomes and lower costs of cancer care.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading value-based cancer care partner, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with providers, creating a hybrid collaborative care delivery model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers over 300 oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. Thyme Care is a founding member of CancerX, and is backed by leading investors. To learn more about how Thyme Care is enabling the shift to value-based care in oncology, visit www.thymecare.com.