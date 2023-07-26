Polyol Sweeteners Market Set to Soar Past USD 5015.2 Million by 2030

Westford,USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Polyol Sweeteners market , increasing demand for natural and plant-derived polyol sweeteners, driven by the growing preference for clean-label and healthier food ingredients, rising popularity of keto and low-carb diets, leading to a surge in the consumption of products sweetened with polyols, expanding applications of polyol sweeteners in the pharmaceutical industry for the formulation of sugar-free medications and supplements, the development of innovative blends and combinations of polyols to enhance taste and texture in sugar-free products, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A polyol sweetener is a type of sugar alcohol that is often used as a low-calorie sweetener in food and beverages. Polyols are naturally occurring in some fruits and vegetables, but they can also be manufactured from starches. They have a sweetness that is similar to sugar, but they have fewer calories and do not cause tooth decay.

Prominent Players in Polyol Sweeteners Market

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

B Food Science Co., Ltd.

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Gulshan Polyols Limited

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Merck Group

Batory Foods

SPI Pharma

DFI Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited

PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Zibo Shuohui Chemical Company Limited

Fraken Biochem Company Limited

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

Novagreen Inc.

Truvia

Erythritol Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Erythritol dominated the global online market as they gained popularity as a sugar substitute due to its almost negligible calorie content and low glycemic index, making it suitable for diabetics and those following low-calorie diets

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the food and beverage is the leading segment as consumers become more health-conscious and seek to reduce their sugar intake, the demand for healthier alternatives to traditional sugar has increased. Polyol sweeteners provide a viable option for reducing calories and maintaining better blood sugar control, making them popular in various food and beverage products.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Health-Conscious Population

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge health-conscious population. The region has a well-developed food and beverage industry with a high demand for reduced-sugar and sugar-free products. As a result, manufacturers are incorporating polyol sweeteners into various product formulations.

Key Developments in Polyol Sweeteners Market

In January 2023, Ingredion Incorporated acquired Batory Foods, a leading manufacturer of polyol sweeteners. This acquisition will help Ingredion to expand its product portfolio and reach new markets.

In February 2023, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG acquired Merck Group's polyol sweetener business. This acquisition will help Jungbunzlauer to strengthen its position in the global polyol sweetener market.

Key Questions Answered in Polyol Sweeteners Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

