ZAGG Introduces InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 and ZAGG Bridgetown case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today introduced two products designed exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 screen protection for the external display and the ZAGG Bridgetown case contain cutting-edge features for unmatched durability and ensure users can enjoy these latest smartphones from Samsung with complete confidence. Glass XTR2 has even been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program.1



Glass XTR2 is made with Hexiom impact technology and is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector. It includes an enhanced Eyesafe® blue light filter and anti-reflective technology that enhances color depth and vibrancy. Glass XTR2 also has an ultra touch sensitive surface and a smooth nano-coating to reduce friction as you move your finger across the screen. Installation is easy and accurate with ZAGG’s anti-dust adhesive and EZ Apply® installation system.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 product features:

Stronger Than Ever - Glass XTR2 is made with shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology that has an adhesive, honeycomb-like structure that strengthens the surface of the screen protector.

Glass XTR2 is made with shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology that has an adhesive, honeycomb-like structure that strengthens the surface of the screen protector. Anti-reflective Technology - This new treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen.

Ultra Touch Sensitive - Glass XTR2 is engineered for maximum touch sensitivity, so your screen responds to every tap and swipe.

Highest Level of Blue Light Filtration - The enhanced Eyesafe layer filters up to 40% of intense blue light (435-440nm). 2

Anti-microbial Treatment Protects Your Screen Protector - Contains an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Super Smooth, Hydrophilic Surface Layer - The nano-coated layer reduces friction when you slide your finger across the screen, and it allows fingerprints to wipe away easily.

Easy Application - EZ Apply tabs and an installation tray made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled plastic make it easy to apply your InvisibleShield. 3

EZ Apply tabs and an installation tray made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled plastic make it easy to apply your InvisibleShield. Anti-dust Adhesive - Even if a little dust gets on your screen during installation, our new adhesive will install smoothly over most dust.

The ZAGG Bridgetown case has been specially designed to cover and protect the hinge of the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 smartphones. Bridgetown is also reinforced with Graphene, one of the strongest materials in the world.4 This lightweight case combines protection and functionality with a stylish, minimalist design.

ZAGG Bridgetown product features:

10 ft of Drop Protection - Bridgetown is strengthened with Graphene, one of the strongest, man-made materials on earth. Bridgetown has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters). 4

Bridgetown is strengthened with Graphene, one of the strongest, man-made materials on earth. Bridgetown has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters). Strengthened with Graphene – Graphene is harder than diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and it’s up to 200x stronger than steel. 5 It’s also highly conductive, allowing for heat dissipation. Graphene is used by industry-leading innovators in aviation, aerospace, professional sports equipment, and military gear.

Hinge Design - The Bridgetown case is specially designed for hinged phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. It covers the hinge on your phone, so you get complete drop protection.

Slim, Lightweight Case - Powerful protection doesn't have to be bulky. The slim Bridgetown design allows the device to fit easily in your pocket and look stylish in your hand.

Wireless Charging Compatible - ZAGG cases are wireless charging compatible which means you can place your phone on any wireless charging pad for a quick charge without removing your case.

ZAGG cases are wireless charging compatible which means you can place your phone on any wireless charging pad for a quick charge without removing your case. Contains Antimicrobial Treatment to Protect the Case - Bridgetown contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Inc, expressed his excitement about the new products, saying, “We’re proud to introduce Glass XTR2 and the Bridgetown case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. These accessories are the result of our commitment to providing the best possible protection for these cutting-edge smartphones. With Glass XTR2, featuring enhanced blue light filtration, and Bridgetown, reinforced with the extraordinary strength of Graphene, consumers can trust their Samsung foldable smartphones are shielded against even the toughest challenges.”

Pricing and Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield XTR2 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (MSRP $49.99) and Galaxy Z Fold5 (MSRP $59.99) and the ZAGG Bridgetown case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 (MSRP $59.99) are available now on ZAGG.com and at ZAGG franchise locations. Select products may also be found at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.6 With more than 330 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Designed for Samsung is granted to third party manufacturers to design and produce Samsung Electronics Co. Limited compatible accessories. Samsung Electronics Co. Limited is not responsible for the design, manufacture, quality of this accessory for its operation or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Please contact the accessory manufacturer for any questions regarding the accessory. Fingerprint scanner performance may be impacted by additional glass or film as a screen protector.

2Eyesafe Labs Spectrophotometer Test, 3/12/21.

3Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

4 Mil Std 810G 516

5See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

6Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.



About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 330 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

