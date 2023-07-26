Earthworm Meals Market Expected to Reach US$ 1034.1 Million by 2033, Driven by Growing Adoption as a Sustainable Nutrient Source in Agriculture and Animal Feeding | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Earthworm Meals Market is a burgeoning sector that has caught the attention of health-conscious consumers and eco-friendly enthusiasts alike. Earthworm meals, also known as vermicomposting or worm castings, are rich in nutrients and have become a sustainable alternative to traditional fertilizers. As the demand for organic and environmentally friendly products grows, the market for earthworm meals has expanded rapidly.



According to FMI's analysis, the global earthworm meal market is estimated to be worth US$ 487.2 Million in 2023. By 2033, the market is projected to be worth US$ 1,034.3 Million growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The global market for earthworm meals is experiencing notable growth, driven by the rising demand for reliable and organic food sources. Earthworm meals, derived from environmentally friendly production processes, are proving to be a versatile and nutritious protein option for various industries, including aquaculture, poultry, and pet food.

Download a Sample Copy to Gain Detailed Insights into the Drivers and Restraints of the Global Earthworm Meals Market. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17723

The aquaculture industry, in particular, has witnessed substantial expansion, driving demand for earthworm meals. As fish and shrimp farming becomes more prominent, the need for sustainable and nutrient-rich aquafeed has intensified. Earthworm meals, with their high protein content and balanced nutrient profile, have become a valuable ingredient in aquafeed formulations.

Earthworm meals have advantages beyond aquaculture. Producers of poultry and animals have adopted this sustainable protein source as well. The vital amino acids, vitamins, and minerals found in earthworm meals ensure that animals are kept in the best possible health. Because of their adaptability, earthworm meals can be used in a variety of animal feed formulations to fulfill the varied needs of the livestock business.

As per the study, earthworm species such as Eisenia fetida can efficiently replace unsustainable conventional animal and plant protein sources without compromising growth or having major economic and sustainability concerns when combined with proper feed management practices.

As the market for earthworm meals expands globally, business leaders, animal feed producers, and customers recognize the value of sustainable protein sources. By accepting earthworm meals, they promote responsible consumption, lower the burden on traditional feed sources, and contribute to a greener future.

Key Takeaways from the Earthworm Meals Market Report:

The global earthworm meals market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,034.3 Million by 2033

Million by 2033 Global demand for earthworm meals is likely to soar at 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period

over the forecast period Based on form, the powder earthworm meal segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 372.2 Million by 2033

Million by 2033 By End-use, the fertilizer segment is expected to hold a market share of 36% in 2023.

in 2023. United States is projected to hold a dominant value share of 19 % in the global market in 2023

in the global market in 2023 Japan’s earthworm meals market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 128.3 Million by 2033

Million by 2033 India’s earthworm meals market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% over the span of the next ten years



“The global earthworm market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for alternative protein sources and eco-friendly practices in various industries. Earthworm meals have emerged as a valuable solution, offering a nutritious and versatile protein ingredient for aqua feed formulations and animal nutrition. As research and innovation continue to drive the development of efficient production methods and uncover new applications, the future of the global earthworm market looks promising.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Speak To Our Experienced Research Experts Today To Gain Valuable Insights And Make Informed Business Decisions. Click Here To Schedule A FREE Consultation And Stay Ahead In This Dynamic Market! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17723

Top 15 Companies in the Earthworm Meals Market and Their Marketing Strategies:

Mazuri Anphu Earthworm Co., Ltd Agricare Organic Farms Ltd Taj Agro International Kiryu Co., Ltd Allworms Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. XABC Biotech Co., Ltd Viet Delta Industrial Company Anphu Earthworm Co., Ltd Nature's Healing Remedies, Inc. Ÿnsect Vermitechnology Unlimited VermiPro Texas Worm Ranch Earthworm Castings Unlimited



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global earthworm meals market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the earthworm meals market based on form (Powder and Liquid), End-use (Aquafeed, Poultry Feed, Pet food, Animal feed supplements, and Fertilizer), across various regions.

Invest in your knowledge of the Earthworm Meals Market today! Purchase now and gain exclusive access to in-depth segment information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17723

Earthworm Meal Market by Category

By Form:

Powder

Pellet

Liquid



By End-use:

Aquafeed

Poultry Feed

Pet food

Animal feed supplements

Fertilizer



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 Million + data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain

Fishmeal Market Size: The fishmeal market is estimated to grow at an unprecedented rate to achieve a value of USD 15,000 Mn by the year 2032 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the assessment period.

Krill Meal Market Analysis: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Krill Meal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1,288.3 Million in 2022 to US$ 1,834.9 Million by 2032.

Insect Feed Market Demand: The global insect feed market valuation is at US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Insect Protein Market Forecast: The insect protein market is anticipated to grow from a 2023 value of US$ 602.3 Million to a 2033 value at a CAGR of 17.7%. The global market is expected to be worth US$ 3.1 billion by 2033.

Insect-based Pet Food Market Share: The global insect-based pet food market is poised to surpass US$ 1,341.0 Million by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 10% through 2033 to reach US$ 3,448.5 Million.

Agricultural Enzymes Market Value: FMI projects that the agricultural enzymes market can expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 1 Billion by the end.

Animal Feed Market Overview: The global animal feed market size is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 530.0 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 929.0 billion by 2033.

Animal Feed Additives Market Trend: The animal feed additives market size is projected to be valued at US$ 16,067 Million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 19,877.0 Million by 2033.

Animal Feed Ingredients Market Growth: The animal feed ingredients market is projected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 39.51 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 60.65 billion by 2033.

Fish Roe Enzymes and Extracts Market Scope: The market for fish roe enzymes and extracts market is estimated to grow from US$ 495.0 Million in 2023 to US$ 1,038.45 Million in 2033.

Fish Feed Market Sales: The fish feed market is estimated to account for about USD 112 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 158.5 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.0%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs