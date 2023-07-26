Captive Portal Market Worth $1.7 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 13.4% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Captive Portal Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary factor driving the captive portal market’s growth is monetizing public Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi monetization has garnered significant attention in recent times as businesses recognize its potential as a sound business strategy with expected returns on investment. In this context, understanding the role of captive portals and content promotion becomes crucial in Wi-Fi monetization. Businesses can charge users for Wi-Fi access, display ads on the captive portal, collect user data for marketing purposes, offer premium services or bundled packages, and establish partnerships for mutual benefits.

Report Metrics Details Market size value in 2023 USD 0.9 billion Market size value in 2028 USD 1.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.4% Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered Offering and End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant Captive Portal Market vendors are Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Network (US), Arista (US), Purple (UK), Enea (Sweden), Boingo (US), Netgear (US), IronWifi (US) and many more.

Technology has advanced significantly recently, with innovative, digitalized solutions becoming more common. The development of AI, IoT, and Analytics is fueling the demand for captive portal solutions. Captive portals are adapting to support the growing number of IoT devices by simplifying the onboarding process, providing alternative authentication methods, creating dedicated IoT networks, offering granular access control, integrating with IoT platforms, and enhancing security measures. These advancements enable seamless connectivity and authentication for IoT devices such as smart speakers, wearables, and connected home devices.

Based on the offering segment, the platform segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

A captive portal platform is a system that manages user authentication and access control for public Wi-Fi networks and other venues offering Internet access. It redirects users to a login page where they must provide credentials or accept terms of service. Key features include authentication options, customizable portal pages, user management, analytics, content filtering, integration with external systems, and advertising capabilities.

Based on the end-use segment, the coworking spaces segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With the rapid growth of the coworking space industry, there is a rising demand for secure and dependable Wi-Fi solutions that offer a seamless experience for professionals and entrepreneurs. Reliable and user-friendly Wi-Fi is crucial as these spaces provide flexible work environments and foster networking and collaboration. In today’s digital-centric world, dependable and secure Wi-Fi service is essential for every coworking space. Various companies offer captive portal solutions for coworking places, such as integrating IronWiFi in coworking spaces brings significant advantages for operators and users.

Based on region North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for a significant share of the captive portal market, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The startup culture in North America is growing at a fast pace as compared to the other regions. Additionally, the advent of SMEs and increasing R&D activities by large enterprises have aided the growth of the North American market. Several factors contribute to the demand for captive portals in North America, including the proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, the growing dependence on internet connectivity, and businesses' desire to engage with customers digitally. The hospitality industry, in particular, has embraced captive portals as a means to offer Wi-Fi access in establishments such as hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

Top Trends in Global Captive Portal Market

The global Captive Portal Market is growing rapidly, and there are a number of key trends that are driving this growth. Some of the top trends in the global Captive Portal Market include:

Captive portals have evolved to offer a seamless user experience on mobile platforms in response to the growing popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices. For businesses to effectively engage their customers, responsive design and mobile-specific customization have become essential.

Advanced analytics and data-driven technologies have been included into captive portals to gather user data and preferences. In order to increase client engagement and satisfaction, this data is utilised to develop personalised marketing strategies, unique offers, and focused content.

Captive portals are connecting with social networking platforms to expedite the login process and collect vital user data. Users can sign in using their social network accounts, which streamlines the login process and makes it possible for businesses to acquire demographic data for more accurate audience targeting.

Wi-Fi marketing and monetization strategies increasingly rely on captive portals. Businesses can use captive portals to advertise, market their goods and services, and even bring in more money through sponsored content or joint ventures.

Captive portal providers are concentrating on increasing data security measures and guaranteeing compliance with various data protection laws in light of the growing concern about data privacy and laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Because of their scalability, flexibility, and affordability, cloud-based captive portal solutions are becoming more and more popular. Through a centralised platform, they enable firms to manage numerous locations and gain access to real-time statistics.

Captive portals are being connected with marketing automation solutions to simplify marketing initiatives and enhance consumer engagement. With the help of this integration, companies may send specific emails, notifications, and follow-up communications based on user behaviour and preferences.

In order to give consumers content and offers that are specific to their location, captive portals are increasingly using location-based services. This improves the user experience and aids companies in attracting customers to their physical sites.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) has grown in popularity, captive portals are being combined with IoT hardware to offer improved services and gather data from various connected devices.

Key Industry Development

The Captive Portal Market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and solutions emerging all the time. Here are some of the key industry developments that are shaping the market:

Captive portal solutions that are hosted in the cloud are becoming more popular because of their scalability, affordability, and management simplicity. Organisations are using cloud-based solutions more frequently to manage and install captive gateways across numerous locations.

The market for captive portals has been altered by the appearance of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology. Higher data rates, better high-density performance, and enhanced security features are all features of Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 network compatibility is being improved for captive portal solutions.

Captive portal systems are incorporating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve user engagement. Businesses may deliver more relevant and targeted content by using AI-driven analytics to assist them understand the behaviour of users.

Captive portal providers are concentrating on putting in place strong security measures due to growing concerns about data security and privacy. Modern captive portals are increasingly coming standard with features like end-to-end encryption, adherence to data protection rules, and anonymization procedures.

Modern captive gateways have sophisticated guest Wi-Fi analytics features. Businesses can acquire useful user preferences, demographic information, and behavioural trends to better understand their clients and plan their marketing campaigns.

By providing seamless connection with well-known social networking networks, captive portals are streamlining the login procedure. In addition to improving user experience, this function gives businesses access to useful user data for niche marketing.

Personalization and customization have emerged as essential components of captive portal systems. Businesses utilise captive portals to give offers, content, and promotions that are customised depending on user information and preferences.

Captive portals are being connected with Internet of Things (IoT) devices to provide cutting-edge services and data collection opportunities as the IoT continues to grow. Businesses may build a more engaged and connected user experience thanks to this integration.

Captive portals are introducing multi-language support to cater to varied consumer bases and deliver a more inclusive experience as organisations expand abroad.

Wi-Fi marketing and monetization techniques make use of captive portals. Businesses can use captive portal networks to create new revenue streams by displaying adverts, providing sponsored content, and forming alliances.

