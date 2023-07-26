Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Worldcoin Campaign with Staking and Gas Rebate Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 26, 2023.



OKX Launches Worldcoin Campaign Across Its DEX and DeFi Platform

To celebrate the launch of Worldcoin, OKX Wallet is excited to offer an exclusive Worldcoin campaign to OKX users. As part of the campaign users have the chance to share in US$19,000 in rewards.

The campaign is broken down into three parts:

Trading Competition: Users who trade at least US$200 worth of WLD in the OKX Wallet (OKX App or web extension) during the activity period are eligible to participate. 200 eligible users will be selected at the end of the campaign and 30 USDT will be awarded to each address.

Gas Fee Rebates: Users who trade WLD during the promotion period will also receive gas fee rebates. available on a first-come-first-served basis until the $4,000 reward pool lasts.

Staking Campaign: Users who stake WLD can earn ETH rewards. The maximum amount of WLD that can be staked per address is 500 WLD. The total prize pool for this campaign is $9000 (5 ETH).

On July 24, OKX became one of the first exchanges to list Worldcoin (WLD), the native token of Worldcoin - an open-source protocol founded by OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT Founder Sam Altman.

To learn more about the Worldcoin campaign, visit okx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



ENDS

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

