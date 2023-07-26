Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2023

  • Strategic Merger with NBT Bancorp Approved by Regulators; Merger Expected to Close in August 2023
  • Second Quarter Net Income of $0.59 per Basic Common Share and Return on Average Assets of 0.88%
  • Deposit Balances, Excluding Brokered Funds, Increased $40.0 million or 3.2% in Second Quarter 2023
  • Non-performing Assets were 0.08% of Total Assets at June 30, 2023
  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Tangible Common Equity Ratio of 12.41% and 7.71%, Respectively, at June 30, 2023 1

LAKEVILLE, Conn., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.4 million, or $0.59 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (second quarter 2023), compared with $3.0 million, or $0.52 per basic common share, for the first quarter ended March 30, 2023 (first quarter 2023), and $3.8 million, or $0.67 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (second quarter 2022). Net income for second quarter 2023 included pre-tax costs of $393 thousand related to Salisbury’s pending merger with NBT Bancorp (“NBT Merger”) and a non-taxable gain of $311 thousand related to proceeds receivable from a bank-owned life insurance policy (“BOLI”) due to the death of a former covered employee.

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “Our results for the second quarter reflected the challenging macroeconomic and banking environment. While deposit balances increased during the quarter, and the credit quality of our loan portfolio remained strong, higher interest rates compressed net interest margin and earnings. Although the operating environment is likely to remain challenging in the near term, we are excited to have received regulatory approval for our strategic merger into NBT Bancorp. We believe Salisbury shareholders will benefit from the additional scale and expanded suite of products and services offered by NBT. I am extremely proud of the employees of Salisbury Bank who have worked diligently over the years to provide outstanding service to our customers and to give back to our communities. I am also grateful to our many customers for allowing us to partner and grow with them. I am confident that our customers will experience the same level of service from NBT.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $9.5 million for the second quarter 2023 decreased $1.8 million, or 16.0%, versus first quarter 2023, and decreased $1.6 million, or 14.0%, versus second quarter 2022. Tax equivalent interest income of $15.6 million for second quarter 2023 increased $436 thousand, or 2.9%, versus first quarter 2023 and increased $3.6 million, or 30.5%, from second quarter 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $6.0 million for second quarter 2023 increased $2.2 million, or 59.1%, from first quarter 2023 and increased $5.2 million, or 604.7%, from second quarter 2022.

Average earning assets of $1.50 billion for second quarter 2023 increased $5.1 million, or 0.3%, from first quarter 2023, and increased $106.9 million, or 7.7%, versus second quarter 2022. Average earning assets for second quarter 2023 included average PPP loan balances of $0.2 million, net of deferred fees, compared $8.8 million in second quarter 2022. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $1.05 billion for second quarter 2023 increased $26.3 million, or 2.6%, from first quarter 2023 and increased $111.2 million, or 11.8%, versus second quarter 2022. The increase in average total interest-bearing liabilities from the comparative periods primarily reflected higher customer deposits and brokered deposits, which Salisbury utilized to fund loan growth and to provide liquidity.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 2.50% compared with 2.99% for first quarter 2023 and 3.15% for second quarter 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 2.50% compared with 2.99% for first quarter 2023 and 3.10% for second quarter 2022. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 9 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.9 million for second quarter 2023 increased $241 thousand versus first quarter 2023 and decreased $363 thousand versus second quarter 2022. Non-interest income for second quarter 2023 included a pre-tax loss of $209 thousand on the sale of $8.2 million of purchased shared national credit commercial loans and a non-taxable gain of $311 thousand related to proceeds receivable from a BOLI due to the death of a former covered employee. Second quarter 2022 similarly included a non-recurring non-taxable BOLI gain of $89 thousand due to the death of former covered employee.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.3 million for second quarter 2023 increased $177 thousand from first quarter 2023 and increased $37 thousand from second quarter 2022. The change in fee income versus the comparative quarters was primarily driven by estate fees and seasonal tax preparation fees. Assets under administration were $1.35 billion at June 30, 2023 compared with $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.26 billion at June 30, 2022. Discretionary assets under administration of $638.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared with $561.1 million at December 31, 2022 and $546.5 million at June 30, 2022. The variance from the comparative quarters primarily reflected changes in market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $711.7 million at June 30, 2023 decreased from $728.9 million at December 31, 2022 and decreased from $714.7 million at June 30, 2022. The variance from the comparative periods primarily reflected changes in the valuation of certain partnership assets for an existing client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship.

Service charges and fees of $1.25 million for second quarter 2023 increased $16 thousand from first quarter 2023 and decreased $472 thousand from second quarter 2022, which included non-recurring loan pre-payment fees of $425 thousand. The increase from first quarter 2023 primarily reflected higher interchange fees, which were partially offset by lower deposit and lending-related fees. The decrease from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected lower lending fees, which were partially offset by higher deposit and other fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $8.8 million for second quarter 2023 decreased $350 thousand from first quarter 2023 and increased $244 thousand versus second quarter 2022. Non-interest expense for second quarter 2023 included costs of $393 thousand associated with the pending NBT merger compared with $385 thousand in first quarter 2023. Non-interest expense for first quarter 2023 also included a non-recurring charge of $158 thousand to write off fixed assets in the Red Oaks Mill, New York branch, which closed on April 30, 2023. Compensation expense of $4.9 million for second quarter 2023 decreased $332 thousand from first quarter 2023 and decreased $88 thousand versus second quarter 2022. The decrease from first quarter 2022 primarily reflected lower benefits expense and payroll taxes. The decrease from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected lower production and incentive accruals as well as lower benefits expense, which were partially offset by higher deferred compensation costs.

Excluding compensation expense, other non-interest expenses for second quarter 2023 decreased $18 thousand from first quarter 2023 and increased $332 thousand from second quarter 2022. The decrease from first quarter 2023 reflected the write-off of fixed assets associated with the Red Oaks Mill, New York branch closure in the prior quarter and lower professional fees, partially offset by higher technology and higher FDIC insurance costs. Similarly, the increase from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected higher technology and facilities related expenses and higher FDIC insurance costs, which were partially offset by lower marketing expenses and lower director fees.

The effective income tax rates for second quarter 2023, first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022 were 12.7%, 20.0% and 15.3%, respectively. The lower tax rate in second quarter 2023 was primarily attributed to the non-taxable BOLI proceeds noted above and a release of $163 thousand of reserves to reflect Salisbury’s estimated tax liability at June 30, 2023.

Loans

Gross loans receivable of $1.25 billion for second quarter 2023 increased $2.4 million, or 0.2%, from first quarter 2023, and increased $103.7 million, or 9.0%, from second quarter 2022. New loan originations in second quarter 2023 were mostly offset by the sale of $8.2 million of shared national credit loans and the paydown of commercial credit lines. Residential 5+ multifamily gross loans receivable at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 included a loan for approximately $16.0 million. At June 30, 2022 this loan, which had a gross balance of approximately $12.0 million, was reported in the commercial real estate category while the project was under construction. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for second quarter 2023 was 92.1% compared with 96.7% for first quarter 2023 and 87.3% for second quarter 2022. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type ($ in thousands) Q2 2023 Q1 2023  Q2 2022
Residential Real Estate (1-4 Family) $494,362 $483,893  $444,698
Residential 5+ Multifamily  95,297  91,772   69,272
Commercial Real Estate  438,949  433,379   387,787
     Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans  173,457  185,376   189,086
PPP Loans  201  226   2,894
Commercial & Industrial – Total  173,658  185,602   191,980
Farm Land  3,320  3,451   3,668
Vacant Land  15,019  14,601   15,397
Municipal  13,306  17,577   17,486
Consumer  18,178  19,491   18,155
Deferred Costs  980  875   1,018
Gross Loans Receivable $1,253,069 $1,250,641  $1,149,461
Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP $1,252,868 $1,250,415  $1,146,567

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets of $1.3 million, or 0.08% of total assets at June 30, 2023, decreased $1.3 million from $2.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets at December 31, 2022, and decreased $2.9 million from $4.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due of $0.7 million, or 0.06% of gross loans receivable, decreased $0.6 million from $1.3 million, or 0.11% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2022, and decreased $0.3 million from $1.0 million, or 0.09% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses for second quarter 2023 was $15.6 million compared with $16.0 million for first quarter 2023 and $13.7 million for second quarter 2022. The provision release for second quarter 2023 was $0.4 million compared with provision expenses of $0.9 million for first quarter 2023 and $1.1 million for second quarter 2022. The benefit for second quarter 2023 primarily reflected the release of reserves associated with the shared national credit commercial loans, which Salisbury sold during the quarter, and an improvement in the forecast of certain macro-economic factors, which underpin the Bank’s allowance for credit losses model. Net loan charge-offs were $47 thousand for the second quarter 2023 compared with $32 thousand for first quarter 2023 and $312 thousand for the second quarter 2022.

Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.24% for the second quarter 2023 versus 1.28% for first quarter 2023 and 1.20% for second quarter 2022. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 1,178% for the second quarter 2023 versus 714% for first quarter 2023 and 324% for second quarter 2022.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits of $1.36 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.6 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2022 and increased $43.4 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2022. Salisbury accumulates deposits from a diverse customer base. At June 30, 2023, the composition of Salisbury’s deposit balances was as follows: retail: 42%; commercial: 39%; municipalities: 8%; brokered funds: 6%; Wealth Advisory: 5%; and educational institutions: 1%. At June 30, 2023, the balance of Salisbury’s deposits that were not insured by the FDIC or not collateralized by marketable securities owned by Salisbury was approximately $340 million, or 25%, of total deposits.

At June 30, 2023, Salisbury had outstanding brokered deposits balances of $80.1 million compared with balances of $45.0 million at December 31, 2022 and $35.0 million at June 30, 2022. Brokered deposits are included in the certificates of deposit balances on Salisbury’s consolidated balance sheet. Management utilizes brokered deposits to fund loan growth and as a source of liquidity. Excluding brokered funds, Salisbury’s deposits increased $40.0 million, or 3.2%, from first quarter 2023. Average total deposits were $1.4 billion for second quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023 compared with $1.3 billion for second quarter 2022. Average total deposits for second quarter 2023 included average brokered deposits of $75.0 million compared with $47.9 million for first quarter 2023 and $18.0 million for second quarter 2022.

Salisbury has access to various sources of liquidity, including the FHLBB and the Federal Reserve Bank. Salisbury had $20.0 million of outstanding advances from FHLBB at June 30, 2023 compared with $10.0 million at December 31, 2022. Salisbury did not have any outstanding advances from FHLBB at June 30, 2022. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $218 million at June 30, 2023. Additionally, at June 30, 2023, Salisbury had approximately $76 million of eligible collateral that could be posted to the Federal Reserve to secure funds under the Bank Term Funding Program. Salisbury has not borrowed funds under this program.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $0.7 million in second quarter to $133.1 million at June 30, 2023 as net income of $3.4 million and other activity of $0.2 million, were partially offset by unrealized losses, net of taxes, in the available-for-sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio of $2.0 million, and common stock dividends paid of $0.9 million. The unrealized losses, net of taxes, in the AFS portfolio were $20.0 million at June 30, 2023. Book value per common share of $22.91 at June 30, 2023 increased $0.12 from first quarter 2023 and increased $0.90 from second quarter 2022. Tangible book value per common share of $20.51 at June 30, 2023 increased $0.13 from first quarter 2023 and increased $0.94 from second quarter 2022. At June 30, 2023, the Bank’s tangible common equity ratio, which included the unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above, was 7.71%.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At June 30, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 10.15%, 13.66%, and 12.41%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above do not affect the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

Dividend on Common Shares

Presuming the NBT Merger is consummated by such time, Salisbury shareholders will receive a quarterly cash dividend, which will be paid by NBT, on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

Other Matters

In July 2022, Salisbury management discovered that the Bank’s trust department terminated a trust account in May 2020 and distributed approximately $1.0 million that should have been retained in continuance of the trust account. In March 2023, Salisbury filed an amended complaint against the beneficiaries to recover the distributed proceeds and to reinstate the trust account. Management believes that Salisbury’s exposure could possibly range from approximately $0.0 million to $0.4 million depending upon the amount the beneficiaries contribute toward the reinstatement of the trust and potential insurance coverage.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. For more information, please visit www.salisburybank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended June 30, 2023, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under About Us/Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)June 30, 2023December 31, 2022
ASSETS  
Cash and due from banks$7,855 $5,864 
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 46,202  44,675 
Total cash and cash equivalents 54,057  50,539 
Securities  
Available-for-sale at fair value 177,477  187,410 
Mutual funds at fair value 2,020  1,933 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 1,488  1,285 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses: $15,558 and $14,846) 1,237,511  1,213,671 
Bank premises and equipment, net 21,268  22,148 
Goodwill 13,815  13,815 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,727 and $5,654) 154  227 
Accrued interest receivable 6,546  6,797 
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 30,248  30,379 
Deferred taxes 8,631  8,492 
Other assets 5,121  4,886 
Total Assets$1,558,336 $1,541,582 
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits  
Demand (non-interest bearing)$353,794 $395,994 
Demand (interest bearing) 219,483  231,486 
Money market 361,004  343,965 
Savings and other 218,339  233,578 
Certificates of deposit 207,330  153,370 
Total deposits 1,359,950  1,358,393 
Repurchase agreements 7,492  7,228 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 20,000  10,000 
Subordinated debt 24,559  24,531 
Note payable 106  128 
Finance lease obligations 4,189  4,262 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,975  8,685 
Total Liabilities 1,425,271  1,413,227 
Shareholders' Equity  
Common stock - $0.10 per share par value  
Authorized: 10,000,000;  
Issued: 5,807,119 and 5,798,816  
Outstanding: 5,807,119 and 5,798,816 581  580 
Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards (779) (1,144)
Paid-in capital 47,443  47,466 
Retained earnings 105,846  102,178 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (20,026) (20,725)
Total Shareholders' Equity 133,065  128,355 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,558,336 $1,541,582 

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

 Three months endedSix months ended
Periods ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Interest and dividend income    
Interest and fees on loans$13,604 $10,576 $26,853 $20,740 
Interest on debt securities    
        Taxable 1,033  859  2,102  1,583 
        Tax exempt 183  187  396  362 
Other interest and dividends 561  107  954  164 
        Total interest and dividend income 15,381  11,729  30,305  22,849 
Interest expense    
Deposits 5,296  577  8,114  1,055 
Repurchase agreements 25  4  41  6 
Finance lease 40  41  79  82 
Note payable 2  2  4  5 
Subordinated debt 233  233  466  466 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 444  -  1,131  55 
        Total interest expense 6,040  857  9,835  1,669 
Net interest and dividend income 9,341  10,872  20,470  21,180 
(Release) provision for credit losses (403) 1,100  521  1,463 
        Net interest and dividend income after provision (release) for credit losses 9,744  9,772  19,949  19,717 
Non-interest income    
Trust and wealth advisory 1,330  1,293  2,483  2,533 
Service charges and fees 1,251  1,723  2,485  2,861 
Mortgage banking activities, net                    (151) 77                   (92)                   432 
(Losses) gains on mutual fund (14) (30) 5  (72)
(Losses) gains on securities, net (15) (45) (15) 165 
Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income 196                    163  388                    325 
Gain on bank-owned life insurance 311                      89     311  89 
Other 26  27  60  57 
        Total non-interest income 2,934  3,297  5,625  6,390 
Non-interest expense    
Salaries 3,625  3,657  7,346  7,135 
Employee benefits 1,232  1,288  2,700  2,565 
Premises and equipment 1,078  973  2,183  2,086 
Loss on write-down and sale of assets -  -  158  - 
Information processing and services 949  702  1,781  1,387 
Professional fees 850  821  1,795  1,609 
Collections, OREO, and loan related 29  116  100  232 
FDIC insurance 248  122  346  293 
Marketing and community support 187  262  314  447 
Amortization of intangibles 34  50  73  104 
Other 544  541  1,106  1,328 
        Total non-interest expense 8,776  8,532  17,902  17,186 
Income before income taxes 3,902  4,537  7,672  8,921 
Income tax provision 497  692  1,249  1,507 
Net income$3,405 $3,845 $6,423 $7,414 
Net income available to common shareholders$3,354 $3,772 $6.322 $7,280 
     
Basic earnings per common share$0.59 $0.67 $1.11 $1.29 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.59 $0.66 $1.10 $1.28 
Common dividends per share$0.16 $0.16 $0.32 $0.32 
             

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)Q2 2023Q1 2023Q4 2022Q3 2022Q2 2022
Total assets$1,558,336 $1,565,334 $1,541,582 $1,512,138 $1,496,521 
Loans receivable, net 1,237,511  1,234,632  1,213,671  1,176,493  1,135,758 
Total securities 180,985  194,696  190,628  192,530  205,727 
Deposits 1,359,950  1,293,042  1,358,393  1,325,204  1,316,539 
FHLBB advances 20,000  100,000  10,000  20,000  - 
Shareholders’ equity 133,065  132,355  128,355  123,160  127,303 
Wealth assets under administration 1,349,827  1,301,162  1,289,918  1,232,272  1,261,244 
Discretionary wealth assets under administration 638,103  588,414  561,050  522,109  546,506 
Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 711,724  712,748  728,868  710,163  714,738 
Non-performing loans 1,321  2,241  2,663  1,860  4,229 
Non-performing assets 1,321  2,241  2,663  1,860  4,229 
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 690  2,234  1,309  390  1,001 
Net interest and dividend income 9,341  11,127  12,015  11,844  10,872 
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent (1) 9,510  11,318  12,221  12,054  11,061 
(Release) provision for credit losses (403) 924  525  695  1,100 
Non-interest income 2,934  2,693  2,618  2,693  3,297 
Non-interest expense 8,776  9,126  8,947  8,512  8,532 
Income before income taxes 3,902  3,770  5,161  5,330  4,537 
Income tax provision 497  752  1,037  994  692 
Net income 3,405  3,018  4,124  4,336  3,845 
Net income allocated to common shareholders 3,354  2,968  4,055  4,264  3,772 
      
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share$0.59 $0.52 $0.71 $0.75 $0.67 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.59  0.52  0.71  0.75  0.66 
Dividends per common share 0.16  0.16  0.16  0.16  0.16 
Book value per common share 22.91  22.79  22.13  21.29  22.01 
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP 2 20.51  20.38  19.71  18.86  19.57 
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 5,807  5,808  5,799  5,784  5,784 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands)  5,721  5,702  5,688  5,687  5,666 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands)  5,733  5,714  5,710  5,713  5,699 
      
Profitability ratios     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.50% 2.99% 3.28% 3.27% 3.15%
Efficiency ratio (2) 67.48  61.07  56.66  57.38  59.49 
Effective income tax rate 12.73  19.95  20.10  18.65  15.25 
Return on average assets 0.88  0.79  1.07  1.13  1.06 
Return on average common shareholders’ equity 10.24  9.36  13.05  13.23  11.98 
      
Credit quality ratios     
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.11% 0.18% 0.22% 0.16% 0.37%
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.06  0.18  0.11  0.03  0.09 
Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable, gross 1.24  1.28  1.21  1.20  1.19 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 1,177.8  714.4  557.5  770.6  324.0 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08  0.14  0.17  0.12  0.28 
      
Capital ratios     
Common shareholders' equity to assets 8.54% 8.35% 8.33% 8.14% 8.51%
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (2) 7.71  7.63  7.48  7.28  7.63 
Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 10.15  9.98  9.99  9.83  10.04 
Total risk-based capital (3) 13.66  13.41  13.43  13.24  13.28 
Common equity tier 1 capital (3) 12.41  12.16  12.24  12.07  12.13 
                

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)Q2 2023Q1 2023Q4 2022Q3 2022Q2 2022
Common Shareholders' Equity$133,065 $132,355 $128,355 $123,160 $127,303 
Less: Goodwill (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815)
Less: Intangible assets (154) (188) (227) (269) (314)
Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity$119,096 $118,352 $114,313 $109,076 $113,174 
Total Assets$1,558,336 $1,565,334 $1,541,582 $1,512,138 $1,496,521 
Less: Goodwill (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815)
Less: Intangible assets (154) (188) (227) (269) (314)
Tangible Total Assets$1,544,367 $1,551,330 $1,527,540 $1,498,054 $1,482,392 
Common Shares outstanding (in thousands) 5,807  5,808  5,799  5,784  5,784 
      
Book value per Common Share – GAAP$22.91 $22.79 $22.13 $21.29 $22.01 
Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 20.51  20.38  19.71  18.86  19.57 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP 7.71% 7.63% 7.48% 7.28% 7.63%
Consolidated:     
Non-interest expense$8,776 $9,126 $8,947 $8,512 $8,532 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (34) (39) (42) (46) (50)
OREO recovery -  -  -  15  - 
Merger-related costs (393) (385) (497) -  - 
Fixed asset write-off -  (158) -  -  - 
Fraud-related recovery -  -  -  -  50 
Adjusted non-interest expense$8,349 $8,544 $8,408 $8,481 $8,532 
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent$9,511 $11,318 $12,221 $12,054 $11,061 
Non-interest income 2,934  2,693  2,618  2,693  3,297 
Losses (gains) on securities 29  (20) 1  47  75 
BOLI proceeds receivable (311) -  -  -  (89)
Loss (gains) on sale of loans 209  -  -  (15) - 
Adjusted revenue$12,372 $13,991 $14,840 $14,779 $14,344 
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP (1) 67.48% 61.07% 56.66% 57.38% 59.49%
       

(1) Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q2: 2023: 66.19%; Q1 2023: 59.08%; Q4 2022: 54.64%; Q3 2022: 55.28%; Q2 2022: 57.21%.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters endedAverage BalanceIncome / ExpenseAverage Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands)Q2 2023Q1 2023Q2 2022Q2 2023Q1 2023Q2 2022Q2 2023Q1 2023Q2 2022
Loans (a)(d)$1,241,813$1,236,778$1,112,120$13,709$13,367$10,6934.38%4.29%3.81%
Securities (c)(d) 207,885 214,246 225,458 1,279 1,353 1,1172.46 2.53 1.98 
FHLBB stock 2,771 3,436 1,221 64 19 109.21 2.29 3.20 
Short term funds (b) 47,733 40,689 54,553 498 375 984.18 3.72 0.73 
Total interest-earning assets 1,500,202 1,495,149 1,393,352 15,550 15,114 11,9184.12 4.02 3.40 
Other assets 53,758 55,022 61,790      
Total assets$1,553,960$1,550,171$1,455,142      
Interest-bearing demand deposits$215,746$223,742$229,625 158 119 1080.29 0.22 0.19 
Money market accounts 342,555 320,015 299,870 2,786 1,270 1563.26 1.61 0.21 
Savings and other 228,031 232,162 236,728 727 402 971.28 0.70 0.16 
Certificates of deposit 196,416 161,300 137,034 1,625 1,027 2163.32 2.58 0.63 
Total interest-bearing deposits 982,748 937,219 903,257 5,296 2,818 5772.16 1.22 0.26 
Repurchase agreements 5,101 3,961 10,216 25 16 41.98 1.65 0.15 
Finance lease 5,354 5,397 5,283 40 40 412.96 2.96 3.09 
Note payable 110 121 153 2 2 26.19 6.17 6.13 
Subordinated debt (f) 24,551 24,536 24,494 233 233 2333.80 3.80 3.80 
FHLBB advances 36,758 57,056 - 444 687 -4.78 4.82 - 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,054,622 1,028,290 943,403 6,040 3,796 8572.29 1.49 0.36 
Demand deposits 357,690 382,601 376,694      
Other liabilities 8,268 8,427 6,258      
Shareholders’ equity 133,380 130,853 128,787      
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity$1,553,960$1,550,171$1,455,142      
Net interest income   $9,510$11,318$11,061   
Spread on interest-bearing funds      1.85 2.54 3.03 
Net interest margin (e)      2.50 2.99 3.15 

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for Q2 2023, Q1 2023 and Q2 2022 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2023 and 2022.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

Six months ended June 30,Average BalanceIncome / ExpenseAverage Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 20222023 2022 
Loans (a)(d)$1,239,309$1,095,955$27,075$20,9714.34%3.80%
Securities (c)(d) 211,048 216,847 2,632 2,0792.49 1.92 
FHLBB stock 3,101 1,327 83 175.40 2.58 
Short term funds (b) 44,231 88,813 872 1463.97 0.33 
Total earning assets 1,497,689 1,402,942 30,662 23,2134.07 3.29 
Other assets 54,386 68,256    
Total assets$1,552,075$1,471,198    
Interest-bearing demand deposits$219,722$231,037 277 2070.25 0.18 
Money market accounts 331,348 310,475 4,056 2832.47 0.18 
Savings and other 230,085 234,920 1,129 1600.99 0.14 
Certificates of deposit 178,954 134,063 2,652 4052.99 0.61 
Total interest-bearing deposits 960,109 910,495 8,114 1,0551.70 0.23 
Repurchase agreements 4,533 8,689              41                              61.84 0.15 
Finance lease 5,376 5,190 79 822.96 3.16 
Note payable 115 158 4 56.19 6.13 
Subordinated Debt (f) 24,545 24,488 466 4663.80 3.81 
FHLBB advances 46,851 1,479 1,131 554.80 7.46 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,041,529 950,499 9,835 1,6691.90 0.35 
Demand deposits 370,057 381,731    
Other liabilities 8,366 6,675    
Shareholders’ equity 132,123 132,293    
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity$1,552,075$1,471,198    
Net interest income  $20,827$21,544  
Spread on interest-bearing funds    2.20 2.94 
Net interest margin (e)    2.75 3.05 

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively for 2023 and 2022 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2023 and 2022.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.

1 The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Management considers this ratio to be an important measure of risk. Refer to page 8 of this document for the reconciliation of the components of this calculation to U.S. GAAP.