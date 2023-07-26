Bisabolene Market to Reach US$ 4.1 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the bisabolene market to attain a valuation of US$ 4.1 million by 2033, evolving at a 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The bisabolene industry is valued to reach US$ 2.8 million by 2023.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8753

Biotechnology and Synthetic Biology Transformations: Catalyzing Growth in the Bisabolene Market

The growing consumer preference for natural and sustainable components in a variety of industries, including cosmetics, personal care, and food and drinks, drives up demand for bisabolene as a natural fragrance and flavoring agent. Bisabolene has potential as a renewable feedstock for bio-based fuels and chemicals in the burgeoning biofuel sector.

Biotechnology and synthetic biology breakthroughs enable the manufacturing of bisabolene in environmentally friendly and cost-effective ways, offering up new opportunities for innovation and market expansion. Overall, the bisabolene business is poised for tremendous growth as a result of changing consumer tastes and technological improvements.

Cost Constraints: Impeding the Broad Adoption of Bisabolene Extraction and Production Procedures

Bisabolene extraction and production procedures can be costly, restricting its broad use. The availability and sourcing of raw materials, such as plant-derived essential oils, can be variable, compromising supply chain stability.

Another difficulty is competition from synthetic alternatives and other natural scent compounds, which may damage the market share for bisabolene. The bisabolene market participants face problems due to regulatory impediments and safety and quality standards compliance.

Overcoming these hurdles through technical developments, sustainable sourcing techniques, and strategic alliances can be critical for the success of the bisabolene business.

Key Insights into the Bisabolene industry Across Different Regions

The bisabolene market's regional outlook shows attractive opportunities in a variety of locations. The increased demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetics and personal care industries is expected to spur significant growth in North America.

Due to the increased usage of bio-based fuels and renewable chemicals, Europe is likely to hold a considerable market share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, owing to the booming fragrance and flavor business in nations like China and India.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow steadily due to increased awareness of sustainable and natural products.

Key Takeaways

The perfuming agent segment in the function category is to develop at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.

In the end-use category, the personal care & cosmetics formulations segment is to evolve at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033.

The bisabolene business in the United States is expected to hit US$ 1 million by 2033, capturing a CAGR of 3.9%.

The bisabolene sales in the United Kingdom are expected to reach US$ 0.3 million by 2033, evolving at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Chinese bisabolene business may hit US$ 0.7 million by 2033, developing at a CAGR of 4.5%.

South Korea's bisabolene industry is expected to reach US$ 0.2 million by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Japanese bisabolene business may reach US$ 0.1 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3%.



"The expanding consumer desire for natural ingredients and the growth in applications in the biofuel business is spurring growth in the bisabolene market." says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Givaudan

Augustus Oils Ltd.

BASF SE

Misri Fumet Pvt Ltd

BOC Sciences

Hairui Chemical

Agrochemicals



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8753

Winning Strategy

A successful strategy for the bisabolene business include investing in research and development to improve extraction and manufacturing processes and make them more cost-effective. Creating strategic alliances with dependable raw material suppliers to maintain a robust and consistent supply chain.

Investing in marketing and product development to highlight the distinct benefits of bisabolene and distinguish it from synthetic substitutes. Monitoring and adjusting to regulatory requirements to assure compliance and quality standards.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bisabolene market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (alpha- bisabolene and beta-bisabolene), function (flavoring agent and perfuming agent), end use (food & beverage processing, and personal care & cosmetics formulations) across five key regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Natural Skin Care Products Market: The natural skin care products market is expected to secure a market value of US$ 13.4 Bn by 2032

Fragrance Solubilizers Market: The global fragrance solubilizers market is expected to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2033.

Fragrances Market: The fine fragrances segment is set to grow from US$ 12.9 Bn in 2021 to US$ 26.8 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of close to 7%.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube