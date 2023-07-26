Mono Material Plastic Film Market to Surpass 3.45 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

Westford, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the high cost of raw materials and consumer’s preference for sustainable packaging are obstacles to the mono material plastic packaging film market's expansion. In general, the global market is a sector that is expanding quickly due to the rising demand for environment-friendly and economically viable packaging options. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that demand for mono material plastic packaging film will increase as consumers will spend more on sustainability followed by the governments and businesses commitments to minimize their environmental impact.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mono Material Plastic Packaging Film Market"

Pages - 223

Tables - 65

Figures – 75

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/mono-material-plastic-packaging-film-market

The main benefit of single-material plastic packaging film over multi-layered plastic packaging is that it can be separated and recycled more easily in the mono material plastic packaging film market. A wide range of applications, including the packaging of food and beverages, medical supplies and personal care goods, can be accommodated by its lightweight, flexible, and outstanding barrier qualities. Polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polylactic acid (PLA) are the three plastic polymers that are most frequently utilized for the film.

Prominent Players in Mono Material Plastic Packaging Film Market

Amcor

Berry Global

DuPont Teijin Films

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Jindal Poly Films

Toray Plastics

RKW SE

Uflex Ltd.

SABIC

Mondi Group

Bischof + Klein

Innovia Films

Taghleef Industries

Cosmo Films

Plastika Kritis

Schur Flexibles

Wipak Group

Flex Films

Proampac

Coveris

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/mono-material-plastic-packaging-film-market

Polypropylene Segment Maintained the Most Significant Market Share Due to its Incredible Strength

The mono material plastic packaging film market's largest segment is polypropylene. It is widely utilized in various applications, including personal care and industrial packaging due to its flexibility and resilience to moisture and chemicals. In addition, polypropylene is also being used significantly in the food packaging, notably in the shape of rigid containers.

The markets in the North America accounts for a significant market share. Throughout the forecast period, the mono material plastic packaging film market is anticipated to expand significantly. In North America, the market for these films is being driven by the rising awareness of the need for environment-friendly packaging solutions. In addition, with a growing focus on decreasing plastic waste and expanding the usage of sustainable packaging options, the regulatory climate surrounding plastic waste management is continually changing in North America.

Food and Beverage Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to their Capacity to Shield Contents from Moisture

The food and beverage segment is the mono material plastic packaging film market's largest and fastest-growing segment. The largest application category of the global market is the packaging for food and beverages. This is due to the wide range of food and beverage products such as snacks, baked goods, frozen foods and beverages are packaged using plastic films on a regular basis. Due to their capacity to shield contents from moisture, oxygen and other external elements that could deteriorate the product's quality, they are utilized in food and beverage packaging.

The markets in the Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing mono material plastic packaging film market. The APAC region's changing lifestyles and expanding population have increased the demand for packaged food and beverages, propelling the market's expansion.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the mono material plastic packaging film market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Mono Material Plastic Packaging Film Market

A novel mono-material solution for thermoforming applications was recently introduced by Mondi, a renowned packaging and paper producer. Mondi BarrierPack Recyclable is a high-barrier, recyclable mono-material film that can be utilized in applications for both food and non-food products.

A selection of mono-material films under the brand name FLEXMETPROTECTTM were introduced by Uflex, a global Indian firm that manufactures flexible packaging materials and solutions. These films are created to have barrier qualities and can be used to package various goods, such as chocolates, biscuits, and snacks.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/mono-material-plastic-packaging-film-market

Key Questions Answered in Mono Material Plastic Packaging Film Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Flow Chemistry Market

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market

Global Bio-based Chemicals Market

Global Sugar Alcohol Market

Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com