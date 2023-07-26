LambdaTest launches the second edition of its Testµ Conference

San Francisco, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform has launched the second edition of its Testµ (‘TestMu’) Conference. The free online software testing conference is set to take place over three days, from the 22nd to the 24th of August. The conference will focus on the latest trends and insights in the testing landscape.

The participants will get a chance to interact with industry leaders, world-class practitioners, and community evangelists in the software testing field through a global online platform. This year's event promises to be an exceptional opportunity for testers and developers from around the world to come together, share knowledge, and engage in insightful discussions.



The keynote speakers for the conference include leading thought leaders like Anne-Marie Charrett, Principal Consultant & Founder, Testing Times, Mahesh Venkataraman, Managing Director, Cloud First, Accenture, Pradeep Soundararajan, Founder & CEO, Moolya and Bugasura, and Shivani Gaba, Engineering Manager, Beyonnex. The conference also has a lineup of 40+ renowned speakers.

"The Testµ Conference is a fantastic opportunity to connect with peers, share insights, and gain a deeper understanding of the latest trends shaping the industry. Furthermore, they're giving out Delta awards to people who play a critical role in the software testing & QA community" said Anne-Marie Charrett, Principal Consultant & Founder of Testing Times. "I'm looking forward to delivering a keynote address that will inspire and motivate fellow testers and developers to embrace innovation and drive positive change. It's an invaluable experience for anyone who wants to stay up to date with the latest testing trends and technologies."

Through the conference, the participants can network and exchange valuable insights with over 10,000 testers and developers from more than 120 countries and win prizes through exciting challenges.



"It's a global network of software testing professionals that isn't limited to a particular region or community. Testµ 2023 offers valuable insight and opportunities for testers and developers to advance their careers and contribute to the ever-evolving testing landscape, whether you are a seasoned tester or a budding developer.", said Dmitry Vinnik, Developer Advocate. "You get to connect with professionals from all walks of life and from all corners of the globe who come together to learn, collaborate, and grow together in the world of software testing."



This year, as part of the conference, LambdaTest has also launched 'Delta Awards in Testing', a program designed to honor and reward exceptional teams, testers, and developers who have made significant contributions to the software testing and QA community. By acknowledging these key players, the TestMu Conference aims to inspire excellence and continuous improvement within the industry.

"We are thrilled to announce the second edition of the Testµ (‘TestMu’) Conference, the flagship conference for our community. This year, the TestMu Conference is bigger, better, and stronger, with exciting initiatives like the Delta Awards that shine a spotlight on the extraordinary superfans in the testing community. We are also bringing imminent industry leaders and community evangelists to share their knowledge on key topics within the testing landscape," said Manoj Kumar, VP-Developer Relations and OSPO, LambdaTest. "We aim to provide an opportunity for testers/developers to be a part of the most empowering software testing conference. We hope to see you at the online conference to celebrate the passion for testing, unite in the pursuit of excellence, and come together to decode the future of testing."



To register for the conference and for further information on Testµ Conference, including the event schedule, speakers, and topics covered, please visit - https://www.lambdatest.com/testmuconf-2023



