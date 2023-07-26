The healthcare segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 4.8% in the Paper Pallet Market in 2023, FMI Report

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Paper Pallet Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 707.5 Million in 2023, driven by environmental sustainability. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 1.2 Billion by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the paper pallet market is stringent regulations and compliance. Stringent regulations governing the use of wooden pallets, such as the International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures (ISPM 15), have compelled companies to explore alternative packaging solutions. Being exempt from phytosanitary treatment requirements, paper pallets have emerged as an attractive option for international shipping and logistics operations, driving their adoption in various industries.

Paper pallets are designed to be lightweight and space-efficient, offering advantages in terms of logistics and transportation. The reduced weight allows businesses to optimize shipping capacity and lower transportation costs. Their nestable and collapsible features enable efficient storage and handling, making them popular in industries dealing with limited warehouse space.

Cost considerations play a crucial role in decision-making for businesses. Paper pallets can be more cost-effective than traditional wooden or plastic pallets. They are often more affordable to produce, and their recyclable nature reduces disposal costs. The cost savings, coupled with the growing awareness of environmental benefits, drive the adoption of paper pallet.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global paper pallet market was valued at US$ 670.0 Million by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.3%.

China Paper Pallet Market is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By product, the four-way paper pallet segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.5% in 2033.

Based on the end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6.6% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, the paper pallet market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6%.

By 2033, the market value of paper pallet is expected to reach US$ 1.2 Billion.





Customization & branding across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the paper pallet market in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key developments by the listed companies are:

In June 2021, Mondi Group, a prominent player in the packaging and paper industry, unveiled StretchWrap, an ingenious pallet wrapping system. The revolutionary solution replaces conventional plastic materials with paper, delivering substantial advantages throughout the supply chain. StretchWrap, by opting for paper instead of plastic, significantly reduces the industry's dependence on non-renewable resources, advancing a more sustainable approach to packaging. The paper-based StretchWrap is fully recyclable, perfectly aligning with Mondi Group's unwavering dedication to environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

In August 2020, KraftPal conducted a comprehensive Lifecycle Assessment (LCA) study, comparing corrugated cardboard pallet to the widely utilized wooden pallet. The findings revealed that corrugated cardboard pallet emerged as the most environmentally friendly and sustainable standardized loading platform. The study highlighted the ecological advantages of using corrugated cardboard pallet over conventional wooden pallet, reinforcing their position as a nature-friendly choice for various industries.

Key Companies Profiled

DS Smith Plc Smurfit Kappa Group Conitex Sonoco Multi-wall Packaging KraftPal Technologies Ltd. Europal Packaging Dopack Interpak Industries Pte. Ltd. Kimmo (Pty) Ltd. Elsons International

More Valuable Insights Available



Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global paper pallet market analysis, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the paper pallet market, the market is segmented based on the product (two-way paper pallet and four-way paper pallet), by pallet structure (honeycomb paper pallet, corrugated paper pallet, and hybrid paper pallet), by size (42 inch x 42 inches, 44-inch x 44 inches, 48-inch x 40 inches, 48-inch x 45 inches), and by end-use industry (food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, electrical & electronics, health care, and automotive), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Key Segments Profiled In the Global Paper Pallet Market

By Product:

Two Way Paper Pallet

Four Way Paper Pallet

By Pallet Structure:

Honeycomb Paper Pallet

Corrugated Paper Pallet

Hybrid Paper Pallet





By Size:

42 inch x 42 inch

44 inch x 44 inch

48 inch x 40 inch

48 inch x 45 inch

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Health Care

Automotive

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





