Brussels, 26 July 2023, 5.40 PM CEST

NEXTENSA NV/SA: PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

From a transparency notification dated 24 July 2023 made by AXA Belgium NV/SA, it appears that the total number of voting rights of AXA Belgium NV/SA in Nextensa NV/SA has decreased to 9.99% of the voting rights.

This threshold underrun is due to the new denominator following the granting of double voting rights to certain of the shares in Nextensa NV/SA (in accordance with article 28 of the articles of association).

Based on this transparency notification, Nextensa understands that AXA Belgium NV/SA holds 15.86% of the total number of shares (= financial participation) in Nextensa NV/SA on 24 July 2023.

Content of the notification:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: passive threshold overrun

NOTIFICATION BY: the parent company or controlling person

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT:

Name and legal form Address AXA S.A. 25 Avenue Matignon, 75008, Paris, France AXA Holdings Belgium S.A./N.V. Place du Trône 1, 1000 Brussels AXA Belgium S.A./N.V. Place du Trône 1, 1000 Brussels



TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2023

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 10%

DENOMINATOR: 15 875 379

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities AXA S.A. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% AXA Holdings Belgium S.A./N.V. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% AXA Belgium S.A./N.V. 1 586 646 1 586 646 0 9.99% 0.00% Sub-total 1 586 646 1 586 646 0 9.99% 0.00% TOTAL 1 586 646 0 9.99% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 1 586 646 9.99%

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Transparency notification of a passive threshold crossing, following the press release published by the company Nextensa NV/SA on 19 July 2023 in application of article 15 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings since double voting rights have been granted to certain of the shares in the company (in accordance with article 28 of the articles of association). This operation brings the number of voting rights in the company Nextensa NV/SA to 15 875 379.

FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:

AXA Belgium NV/SA is 94.93% owned by AXA Holdings Belgium NV/SA and 5.07% by AXA S.A.

AXA Holdings Belgium NV/SA is 100% owned by AXA S.A.

AXA S.A. is not a controlled entity.

The AXA Group's operating entities, including AXA S.A.'s insurance subsidiaries, act and exercise their voting rights independently of Group entities that have the status of portfolio management companies or investment firms.

The notice can be consulted on the company's website https://nextensa.eu/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/.

