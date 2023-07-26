CSBA, CASBO and Carahsoft Technology Corp. launch Golden State Technology Solutions to reduce costs and streamline technology procurement for California public schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California School Boards Association (CSBA) and the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO) have joined forces with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider™, to reduce costs, streamline compliance and simplify technology procurement for California public schools. The partnership, known as Golden State Technology Solutions, allows local education agencies to economically purchase hardware, software, training, consulting and cybersecurity services, thereby saving time and money and freeing resources for student support.



At a time when technology plays a greater role in schools than ever before, CSBA, CASBO and Carahsoft established Golden State Technology Solutions to demystify the purchasing process and help school boards, county offices of education and business officials efficiently source technology service providers. Carahsoft offers a broad array of innovative technology solutions and purchasing options to help schools, faculty, students and stakeholders bridge the digital divide and meet the demands of modern education. The relationship with Carahsoft provides California’s education community with access to leading technologies ranging from hardware to virtualization tools to cloud platforms, enabling schools to meet current and future technology requirements. As a result, districts of every size will benefit from group purchasing power while saving resources commonly spent through the time-consuming Request for Proposals process.

“Technology is fundamental to the work that takes place in school districts and county offices of education. Whether it is an instructional, operational, or administrative endeavor, local educational agencies rely on technology to serve students, staff and families,” said CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy. “Unfortunately, many LEAs labor to identify the right technology solutions for their organizations. Our partnership with CASBO and Carahsoft is a force multiplier for CSBA members because Golden State Technology Solutions empowers them to make the best technology decisions for their schools.”

“Through this new contract, CASBO and CSBA members will have incredible buying power on a wide range of technology to support learning for California’s 7.6 million TK-14 students,” said CASBO CEO Tatia Davenport.

CSBA represents the elected officials who govern nearly 1,000 public school districts and county offices of education that collectively educate nearly 6 million California students. CASBO is a member-based non-profit organization serving more than 24,000 California school business professionals through education, certification, professional development and advocacy programs. Both organizations have observed a growing desire for technology products and services on California’s TK-14 campuses, both inside and outside of the classroom. In many cases, the demand for technology exceeds the capacity of local staff to source it in an efficient, cost-effective manner.

The products and services offered through Golden State Technology Solutions include Carahsoft’s entire portfolio of technology and managed service offerings, including:

Learning management systems

Student safety and security

Content management & data analytics

Workforce readiness

Education funding services

MultiCloud

IoT

Cybersecurity

“Carahsoft is proud to participate & sponsor the California School Boards Association (CSBA) and the California Association of Business Officials (CASBO) as we work to provide best-of-breed technologies to our California K-12 customers,” said Tim Boltz, Director of EDUStrategy at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft, CSBA and CASBO recently executed a partnership contract to support the IT needs of California’s TK-12 community and we are excited to help simplify the acquisition process for Cloud, cyber, LMS, student safety, software, hardware and services that our California K-12 customers need to better educate students and enable faculty.”

To learn more about Golden State Technology Solutions, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/buy/education-contracts/golden-state-technology-solutions-contract#authorized-resellers or contact the Carahsoft EDU team at (571) 591-6070 or GSTech@Carahsoft.com.