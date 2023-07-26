It’s about time we start talking about menopause in the workplace.

Toronto, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peninsula Canada, a global leading HR, and Health & Safety company is hosting an informative webinar presented by our top experts on supporting menopause in the workplace. This exclusive virtual event aims to provide valuable insight and expert advice on the challenges faced by women experiencing menopause.

Menopause in the Workplace: How to Best Support Your Employees webinar is scheduled to take place Thursday, July 27th at 2 pm EST. This interactive session will be a valuable experience for all attendees.

Participation in the webinar is free, but registration is required. Register today and get a free menopause policy. Space is limited!

“Women make up nearly half of Canada’s workforce and play a crucial role in driving our economy forward. To enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion within companies, it’s time to eliminate the taboo of menopause and have an open conversation.

By openly addressing menopause, we can confront ageism and sexism head-on, and give the necessary support and resources that women require,” says Amanda Chadwick – Speaker, Writer, Presenter, and Expert in HR, Employment Law, Health & Safety, and, Wellbeing at Peninsula Canada.

Out of Canada’s 19-million-person labor force, five million of them are women over the age of 40, according to the Menopause Foundation of Canada. The menopausal transition most often begins between ages 45 and 55. Menopausal women are the fastest-growing demographic in the workforce, so it's important now more than ever to be able to speak openly about menopause at work.

Research shows that a whopping three-quarters of women in the workforce feel that their employer lacks support or is uncertain about the existence of any support to help them navigate this significant stage in their lives.

Working women who are experiencing menopause are not only grappling with the challenges of this life stage but also facing the harsh reality of ageism. Three out of ten women express concerns that their colleagues might perceive them as weak, old, or past their prime.

It’s important to note that menopausal symptoms can influence the employee’s work, which is beyond their control. Employers have a significant role to play to ensure that anyone experiencing menopausal symptoms gets the support they need. This will help improve the overall team morale, retain valuable talent, and reduce sickness absences.

If the employee is experiencing any of the menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and mood changes, then, as an employer, consider making some adjustments. For example, if the employee is experiencing hot flushes, then provide a fan or move them to a desk closer to the window.

Employers have the responsibility to create a workplace that is free from prejudice, discrimination, and ageism. This extends to support employees who are experiencing menopause. To achieve this, employers must offer specific resources and accommodations upon request.

“We understand that employers may not know where to start or how to support employees dealing with menopause. But Peninsula Canada can help. We advise employers on all things HR and Health & Safety to ensure business owners understand how to manage their teams and handle any employment-related issues.”

