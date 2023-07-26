C&F Financial Corporation Announces Net Income for Second Quarter and First Six Months

TOANO, Va., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CFFI), the one-bank holding company for C&F Bank, today reported consolidated net income of $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, which represents a decrease of $399,000, or 5.9 percent, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Corporation reported consolidated net income of $12.9 million for the first six months of 2023, which represents an increase of $363,000, or 2.9 percent, as compared to the first six months of 2022. The following table presents selected financial performance highlights for the periods indicated:



For The Quarter Ended For The Six Months Ended Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Consolidated net income (000's) $ 6,384 $ 6,783 $ 12,881 $ 12,518 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.91 $ 3.70 $ 3.49 Annualized return on average equity 12.51 % 13.80 % 12.69 % 12.36 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity1 14.43 % 16.15 % 14.68 % 14.33 % Annualized return on average assets 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.08 % 1.09 %

________________________

1 For more information about this non-GAAP financial measure, which is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results,” commented Tom Cherry, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&F Financial Corporation. “Similar to the first quarter, each of our three business segments was profitable, but the changing economy continues to affect them differently. Earnings at our mortgage banking and consumer finance segments were down, compared to the same period last year, due to the effect of higher interest rates on mortgage loan originations and borrowing costs, respectively. Earnings at our community banking segment continue to grow as a result of higher net interest income, primarily due to higher interest rates and an increase in loans outstanding.”

“Although we believe that the anxiety within the banking industry resulting from bank failures in the first quarter has calmed, there are still uncertainties with the economy as a whole. Questions remain regarding potential future interest rate increases and the impact on our net interest margin and mortgage loan originations, and the impact of a potential recession on demand for new loans and asset quality. However, we are confident in our diversified business strategy and the strength of our balance sheet, including our current asset quality, capital, core deposits, and overall liquidity.”

Key highlights for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 are as follows.

Community banking segment loans grew $51.5 million, or 8.9 percent annualized, and $139.1 million, or 13.0%, compared to December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively;

Consumer finance segment loans grew $471,000, or less than 1 percent annualized, and $38.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively;

Deposits decreased $6.4 million, or less than 1 percent annualized, and decreased $8.5 million, or less than one percent, compared to December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively;

The community banking segment recorded provision for credit losses of $600,000 for the second quarter of 2023 and recorded no provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, the community banking segment recorded provision for credit losses of $1.1 million and recorded net reversals of provision for credit losses of $700,000 for the first six months of 2022;

The consumer finance segment recorded provision for credit losses of $1.1 million and $520,000 for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively and recorded provision for credit losses of $2.7 million and $870,000 for the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively;

Consolidated annualized net interest margin was 4.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.12 percent and 4.52 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, respectively;

The consumer finance segment experienced net charge-offs at an annualized rate of 1.63 percent of average total loans for the first six months of 2023, compared to net recoveries at an annualized rate of 0.10 percent of average total loans for the first six months of 2022; and

Mortgage banking segment loan originations increased 33.9 percent and decreased 26.5 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Community Banking Segment. The community banking segment reported net income of $5.6 million and $12.1 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively, compared to $4.8 million and $8.3 million, respectively for the same periods in 2022, resulting in an increase of $823,000 and $3.7 million, respectively, due primarily to:

higher interest income resulting from the effects of rising interest rates on asset yields, including on variable rate loans to the consumer finance segment, and higher average balances of interest-earning assets, including loans and securities;



partially offset by:

higher interest expense due primarily to higher rates on deposits and higher borrowing balances;

provision for credit losses for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared to no provision for credit losses and a reversal of provision for credit losses for the second quarter and first six months of 2022, respectively;

higher salaries and employee benefits expense, which have generally increased in line with employment market conditions;

higher consulting expenses due primarily to implementing projects designed to slow or reduce future growth of non-interest expenses; and

higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessment expenses, due primarily to statutory increases applicable to all insured depository institutions.



Average loans increased $143.6 million, or 13.6 percent, for the second quarter of 2023 and increased $146.2 million, or 14.0 percent, for the first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022, primarily from growth in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments of the loan portfolio. Average deposits decreased $32.0 million, or 1.6 percent, for the second quarter of 2023 and increased $14.8 million, or 0.7 percent, for the first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. The decrease for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 is due primarily to deposit outflows resulting from increased competition as market interest rates rose in 2022 and the first half of 2023. Average deposits decreased $2.8 million, or 0.1 percent, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Average loan yields were higher for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022, due primarily to the effects of rising interest rates as market interest rates rose in 2022 and the first half of 2023. While the community banking segment expects loan yields to continue to rise, the impact on net interest margin is expected to be outpaced by the effect of rising deposit costs for the remainder of 2023.

The community banking segment’s nonaccrual loans were $520,000 at June 30, 2023 compared to $115,000 at December 31, 2022. The community banking segment recorded provision for credit losses of $600,000 and $1.1 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively, compared to no provision for credit losses and a net reversal of provision for credit losses of $700,000, respectively, for the same periods in 2022. The increases are due primarily to growth in the loan portfolio and unfunded commitments, which began requiring a reserve in 2023 with the adoption of CECL, and the resolution of certain impaired loans in 2022, which resulted in the reversal of specific reserves with no losses being realized. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses increased to $15.3 million, compared to $14.5 million at December 31, 2022, due primarily to growth in the loan portfolio and the adoption of CECL, which resulted in an implementation adjustment on January 1, 2023 of $85,000. Management believes that the level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate to reflect the net amount expected to be collected.

Mortgage Banking Segment. The mortgage banking segment reported net income of $346,000 and $573,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively, compared to net income of $782,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2022, resulting in a decrease of $436,000 and $1.1 million, respectively, due primarily to:

lower volume of mortgage loan originations; and

lower reversals of provision for indemnifications;

partially offset by:

lower expenses tied to mortgage loan origination volume such as salaries and employee benefits, loan processing, and data processing.



The rapid rise in mortgage interest rates during 2022 and 2023, combined with higher home prices, has led to a substantial decline in mortgage loan originations for the mortgage industry during 2023 as compared to 2022, although mortgage loan origination volumes have recovered in part during the first six months of 2023 compared to the end of 2022. Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment were $155.1 million and $270.9 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively, compared to $211.1 million and $401.0 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2022. Mortgage loan originations during the second quarter of 2023 for refinancings and home purchases were $14.4 million and $140.7 million, respectively, compared to $25.4 million and $185.7 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022. Mortgage loan originations during the first six months of 2023 for refinancings and home purchases were $28.3 million and $242.6 million, respectively, compared to $73.8 million and $327.2 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2022. Mortgage loan originations in the second quarter of 2023 increased $39.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter and first six months of 2023, the mortgage banking segment recorded a reversal of provision for indemnification losses of $235,000, respectively, compared to a reversal of provision for indemnification losses of $286,000 and $869,000, respectively, in the same periods of 2022. The release of indemnification reserves in 2022 and 2023 was due primarily to improvement in the mortgage banking segment’s assessment of borrower payment performance and other factors affecting expected losses on mortgage loans sold in the secondary market. To date, the mortgage banking segment has not made any payments for indemnification losses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, and management believes that the indemnification reserve is sufficient to absorb losses related to loans that have been sold in the secondary market.

Consumer Finance Segment. The consumer finance segment reported net income of $1.1 million and $1.6 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively, compared to net income of $2.2 million and $4.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2022, resulting in a decrease of $1.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively, due primarily to:

higher interest expense due primarily to increased costs on variable rate borrowings from the community banking segment as market interest rates have increased; and

higher provision for credit losses as a result of increased net charge-offs;

partially offset by:

higher interest income resulting from higher average balances of interest-earning assets and the effects of rising market interest rates.



Average loans outstanding increased $58.7 million, or 14.1 percent, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 and increased $76.3 million, or 19.1 percent, for the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The consumer finance segment experienced net charge-offs at an annualized rate of 1.63 percent of average total loans for the first six months of 2023, compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.10 percent for the first six months of 2022, due primarily to an increase in the number of delinquent loans following a period of historically low delinquencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, a steady decline in wholesale values of used automobiles from a peak during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued challenges in repossessing automobiles due to a decline in the number of repossession agencies, which results in a fully charged-off loan when an automobile cannot be repossessed. At June 30, 2023, total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans was 2.88 percent, compared to 2.78 percent at December 31, 2022 and 2.07 percent at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $25.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.0 million at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans decreased to 5.30 percent at June 30, 2023 from 5.47 percent and 5.92 percent at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of growth in loans with stronger credit quality while balances of loans with lower credit quality declined, partially offset by the adoption of CECL, which resulted in an implementation adjustment on January 1, 2023 of $406,000. Management believes that the level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate to reflect the net amount expected to be collected. If loan performance deteriorates resulting in elevated delinquencies or net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses may increase in future periods.

Liquidity. The objective of the Corporation’s liquidity management is to ensure the continuous availability of funds to satisfy the credit needs of our customers and the demands of our depositors, creditors and investors. Uninsured deposits represent amounts above the FDIC insurance coverage limit. As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation’s uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany cash holdings and municipal deposits which are secured with pledged securities, were $382.7 million, or 19.2 percent of total deposits. The Corporation’s borrowing availability as of June 30, 2023 was $530.9 million, exceeding uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany cash holdings and secured municipal deposits, by $148.2 million. The Corporation had an additional $290.5 million of nonpledged securities that were available to be pledged as collateral for future borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB) and Federal Reserve Bank above the current lendable collateral value.

In addition to deposits, the Corporation utilizes short-term and long-term borrowings as sources of funds. Short-term borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and the FHLB may be used to fund the Corporation’s day-to-day operations. Short-term borrowings also include securities sold under agreements to repurchase. Borrowings increased to $175.6 million at June 30, 2023 from $92.1 million at December 31, 2022 and $92.5 million at June 30, 2022, due primarily to short-term borrowings from the FHLB. Borrowings decreased $25.4 million from $201.0 million at March 31, 2023.

Additional sources of liquidity available to the Corporation include cash flows from operations, loan payments and payoffs, deposit growth, maturities, calls and sales of securities and the issuance of brokered certificates of deposit.

Capital and Dividends. The Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share during the second quarter of 2023, which was paid on July 1, 2023. This dividend represents a payout ratio of 23.9 percent of earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023. The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

Total consolidated equity increased $6.3 million at June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, due primarily to net income and lower unrealized losses in the market value of securities available for sale, which are recognized as a component of other comprehensive loss, partially offset by share purchases, dividends paid on the Corporation’s common stock, and the Corporation’s adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in a decrease to opening retained earnings of $1.1 million. The Corporation’s securities available for sale are fixed income debt securities, and their unrealized loss position is a result of rising market interest rates since they were purchased. The Corporation expects to recover its investments in debt securities through scheduled payments of principal and interest, and unrealized losses are not expected to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Corporation or the Bank. The accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the Corporation’s securities available for sale decreased to $33.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $35.2 million at December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the most recent notification from the FDIC categorized the C&F Bank as well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action. To be categorized as well capitalized under regulations applicable at June 30, 2023, C&F Bank was required to maintain minimum total risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, CET1 risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios. In addition to the regulatory risk-based capital requirements, C&F Bank must maintain a capital conservation buffer of additional capital of 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets as required by the Basel III capital rules. The Corporation and C&F Bank exceeded these ratios at June 30, 2023. The Corporation repaid $4.0 million of subordinated notes during the three months ended June 30, 2023. For additional information, see “Capital Ratios” below. The above mentioned ratios are not impacted by unrealized losses on securities available for sale. In the event that all of these unrealized losses became realized into earnings, the Corporation and C&F Bank would both continue to exceed minimum capital requirements, including the capital conservation buffer, and be considered well capitalized.

In November 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a program, effective December 1, 2022, to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Corporation’s common stock through December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation repurchased 47,024 shares, or $2.5 million, of its common stock under this share repurchase program.

About C&F Financial Corporation. The Corporation’s common stock is listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CFFI. The common stock closed at a price of $57.52 per share on July 25, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the book value of the Corporation was $59.31 per share and the tangible book value per share was $51.46. For more information about the Corporation’s tangible book value per share, which is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below.

C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and four commercial loan offices located throughout eastern and central Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation’s products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are available on the Corporation’s website at http://www.cffc.com.

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The accounting and reporting policies of the Corporation conform to GAAP in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of the Corporation’s performance. These include return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE), tangible book value per share, and the following fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) measures: interest income on loans-FTE, interest income on securities-FTE, total interest income-FTE and net interest income-FTE.

Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful information about operating performance by enhancing comparability with other financial periods, other financial institutions, and between different sources of interest income. The non-GAAP measures used by management enhance comparability by excluding the effects of balances of intangible assets, including goodwill, that vary significantly between institutions, and tax benefits that are not consistent across different opportunities for investment. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP-basis financial statements, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these or similar measures differently. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation to evaluate and measure the Corporation’s performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Corporation’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Corporation’s management, and reflect management’s current views with respect to certain events that could have an impact on the Corporation’s future financial performance. These statements, including without limitation statements made in Mr. Cherry’s quote and statements regarding future conditions in the Corporation’s industries and markets, relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact, may express “belief,” “intention,” “expectation,” “potential” and similar expressions, and may use the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “intend,” “target,” “should,” “could,” or similar expressions. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding expected future operations and financial performance, expected future recovery of investments in debt securities, future dividend payments, strategic business initiatives and the anticipated effects thereof, changes in interest rates and the effects thereof on net interest income, mortgage loan originations, expectations regarding C&F Bank’s regulatory risk-based capital requirement levels, technology initiatives, our diversified business strategy, asset quality, credit quality, adequacy of allowances for credit losses and the level of future charge-offs, adequacy of the reserve for indemnification losses related to loans sold in the secondary market, the effect of future market and industry trends, the effects of future interest rate fluctuations, cybersecurity risks, and inflation. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Corporation include, but are not limited to, changes in:

interest rates, such as volatility in short-term interest rates or yields on U.S. Treasury bonds, increases in interest rates following actions by the Federal Reserve and increases or volatility in mortgage interest rates

general business conditions, as well as conditions within the financial markets

general economic conditions, including unemployment levels, inflation rates, supply chain disruptions and slowdowns in economic growth, and also including the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events

developments impacting the financial services industry, such as bank failures or concerns involving liquidity

attracting, hiring, training, motivating and retaining qualified employees

the legislative/regulatory climate, regulatory initiatives with respect to financial institutions, products and services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the CFPB) and the regulatory and enforcement activities of the CFPB

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the FDIC, U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve Board), and the effect of these policies on interest rates and business in our markets

demand for financial services in the Corporation’s market area

the value of securities held in the Corporation’s investment portfolios

the quality or composition of the loan portfolios and the value of the collateral securing those loans

the inventory level, demand and fluctuations in the pricing of used automobiles, including sales prices of repossessed vehicles

the level of automobile loan delinquencies or defaults and our ability to repossess automobiles securing delinquent automobile finance installment contracts

the level of net charge-offs on loans and the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses

the level of indemnification losses related to mortgage loans sold

demand for loan products

deposit flows

the strength of the Corporation’s counterparties

the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closing of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Corporation has commercial or deposit relationships

competition from both banks and non-banks, including competition in the non-prime automobile finance markets

reliance on third parties for key services

the commercial and residential real estate markets

the demand for residential mortgages and conditions in the secondary residential mortgage loan markets

the Corporation’s technology initiatives and other strategic initiatives

the Corporation’s branch expansions and consolidations

cyber threats, attacks or events

expansion of C&F Bank’s product offerings

accounting principles, policies and guidelines, and elections by the Corporation thereunder, including, for example, our adoption of the CECL methodology and the potential volatility in the Corporation’s operating results due to the application of the CECL methodology

These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For additional information on risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein, see the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Jason Long, CFO and Secretary (804) 843-2360

C&F Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Information

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

Financial Condition 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 6/30/2022 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 42,068 $ 7,051 $ 118,428 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 490,884 512,591 501,984 Loans held for sale, at fair value 36,317 14,259 43,362 Loans, net: Community Banking segment 1,196,621 1,145,940 1,058,786 Mortgage Banking segment - 671 9,850 Consumer Finance segment 449,841 448,589 411,196 Total assets 2,419,455 2,332,317 2,334,340 Deposits 1,997,471 2,003,860 2,006,017 Repurchase agreements 29,680 34,481 36,936 Other borrowings 145,904 57,603 55,611 Total equity 202,528 196,233 196,283





For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Results of Operations 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Interest income $ 30,738 $ 24,392 $ 60,043 $ 46,623 Interest expense 6,393 1,761 10,740 3,516 Provision for credit losses: Community Banking segment 600 - 1,050 (700 ) Mortgage Banking segment - 10 - 32 Consumer Finance segment 1,100 520 2,700 870 Noninterest income: Gains on sales of loans 1,916 2,198 3,710 4,893 Other 5,847 3,465 11,496 7,499 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 14,022 10,642 27,920 22,498 Other 8,469 8,457 16,972 16,812 Income tax expense 1,533 1,882 2,986 3,469 Net income 6,384 6,783 12,881 12,518 Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) amounts1 Interest income on loans-FTE 27,469 21,966 53,576 42,476 Interest income on securities-FTE 3,223 2,166 6,455 3,899 Total interest income-FTE 30,973 24,526 60,488 46,875 Net interest income-FTE 24,580 22,765 49,748 43,359

________________________

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Average Balances 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Securities $ 552,394 $ 561,054 $ 469,546 $ 556,700 $ 438,450 Loans: Community Banking segment 1,201,145 1,172,164 1,057,527 1,186,734 1,040,557 Mortgage Banking segment 30,734 19,076 57,393 24,936 58,660 Consumer Finance segment 476,203 475,225 417,503 475,717 399,409 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 34,661 25,911 215,240 30,310 235,023 Total earning assets 2,295,137 2,253,430 2,217,209 2,274,397 2,172,099 Total assets 2,400,077 2,367,376 2,345,567 2,383,817 2,304,426 Time, checking and savings deposits 1,403,356 1,393,229 1,383,983 1,398,320 1,360,618 Repurchase agreements 31,507 35,260 36,527 33,373 34,636 Other borrowings 141,098 105,421 55,645 123,358 55,676 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,575,961 1,533,910 1,476,155 1,555,051 1,450,930 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 578,784 591,709 630,154 585,211 608,160 Total equity 204,090 201,856 196,540 202,979 202,614 Annualized Average Yields and Rates Securities 2.33 % 2.30 % 1.85 % 2.32 % 1.78 % Loans: Community Banking segment 5.07 4.95 4.21 5.01 4.18 Mortgage Banking segment 6.51 6.29 4.40 6.43 3.84 Consumer Finance segment 9.93 9.82 9.82 9.87 10.00 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3.25 2.75 0.73 3.04 0.43 Time, checking and savings deposits 1.31 0.88 0.32 1.10 0.33 Repurchase agreements 1.23 0.92 0.45 1.07 0.45 Other borrowings 4.88 4.69 4.45 4.79 4.43 Net interest margin 4.29 4.52 4.12 4.41 4.02





6/30/2023 Funding Sources Capacity Outstanding Available Unsecured federal funds agreements $ 95,000 $ — $ 95,000 Repurchase lines of credit 35,000 — 35,000 Borrowings from FHLB 260,512 94,500 166,012 Borrowings from Federal Reserve Bank 234,854 — 234,854 Total $ 625,366 $ 94,500 $ 530,866





Asset Quality1 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 Community Banking Total loans $ 1,211,962 $ 1,160,454 Nonaccrual loans $ 520 $ 115 Impaired loans n/a $ 823 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 15,341 $ 14,513 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.01 % ACL to total loans 1.27 % 1.25 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 2,950.19 % 12,620.00 % Annualized year-to-date net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (0.01 )% 0.02 % Mortgage Banking2 Total loans $ - $ 707 Nonaccrual loans $ - $ 149 ACL $ - $ 36 Nonaccrual loans to total loans - % 21.07 % ACL to total loans - % 5.09 % ACL to nonaccrual loans - % 24.16 % Annualized year-to-date net charge-offs to average loans - % - % Consumer Finance Total loans $ 475,028 $ 474,557 Nonaccrual loans $ 649 $ 925 Repossessed assets $ 519 $ 352 ACL $ 25,187 $ 25,969 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.14 % 0.19 % ACL to total loans 5.30 % 5.47 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 3,880.89 % 2,807.46 % Annualized year-to-date net charge-offs to average loans 1.63 % 0.59 %

________________________

1 Current period balances and ratios presented based upon current, post-CECL implementation GAAP whereas prior period balances and ratios presented based upon the applicable GAAP at that time.

2 All loans have been transferred to the community banking segment. Total loans does not include loans held for sale.

For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Other Performance Data 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Net Income (Loss): Community Banking $ 5,639 $ 4,816 $ 12,057 $ 8,333 Mortgage Banking 346 782 573 1,648 Consumer Finance 1,070 2,195 1,579 4,257 Other1 (671 ) (1,010 ) (1,328 ) (1,720 ) Total $ 6,384 $ 6,783 $ 12,881 $ 12,518 Net income attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 6,306 $ 6,742 $ 12,747 $ 12,371 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.91 $ 3.70 $ 3.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,424,820 3,534,489 3,444,746 3,541,098 Annualized return on average assets 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.08 % 1.09 % Annualized return on average equity 12.51 % 13.80 % 12.69 % 12.36 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity2 14.43 % 16.15 % 14.68 % 14.33 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.88 $ 0.80 Mortgage loan originations - Mortgage Banking $ 155,086 $ 211,072 $ 270,901 $ 400,976 Mortgage loans sold - Mortgage Banking 145,224 214,101 249,251 438,293

________________________

1 Includes results of the holding company that are not allocated to the business segments and elimination of inter-segment activity.

2 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Market Ratios 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 Market value per share $ 53.70 $ 58.27 Book value per share $ 59.31 $ 56.27 Price to book value ratio 0.91 1.04 Tangible book value per share1 $ 51.46 $ 48.54 Price to tangible book value ratio1 1.04 1.20 Price to earnings ratio (ttm) 6.30 7.00

________________________

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Minimum Capital Capital Ratios 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 Requirements3 C&F Financial Corporation1 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.9 % 15.4 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.6 % 12.8 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.3 % 11.4 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.9 % 9.9 % 4.0 % C&F Bank2 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 14.2 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.8 % 12.9 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.8 % 12.9 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.0 % 9.9 % 4.0 %

________________________

1 The Corporation, a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance, is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Corporation’s capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

2 All ratios at June 30, 2023 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. All ratios at December 31, 2022 are presented as filed.

3 The ratios presented for minimum capital requirements are those to be considered adequately capitalized.

For The Quarter Ended For The Six Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Average total equity, as reported $ 204,090 $ 196,540 $ 202,979 $ 202,614 Average goodwill (25,191 ) (25,191 ) (25,191 ) (25,191 ) Average other intangible assets (1,569 ) (1,856 ) (1,604 ) (1,896 ) Average noncontrolling interest (623 ) (628 ) (706 ) (754 ) Average tangible common equity $ 176,707 $ 168,865 $ 175,478 $ 174,773 Net income $ 6,384 $ 6,783 $ 12,881 $ 12,518 Amortization of intangibles 68 74 136 149 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (78 ) (41 ) (134 ) (147 ) Net tangible income attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 6,374 $ 6,816 $ 12,883 $ 12,520 Annualized return on average tangible common equity 14.43 % 16.15 % 14.68 % 14.33 % Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income1 Interest income on loans $ 27,416 $ 21,923 $ 53,476 $ 42,407 FTE adjustment 53 43 100 69 FTE interest income on loans $ 27,469 $ 21,966 $ 53,576 $ 42,476 Interest income on securities $ 3,041 $ 2,075 $ 6,110 $ 3,716 FTE adjustment 182 91 345 183 FTE interest income on securities $ 3,223 $ 2,166 $ 6,455 $ 3,899 Total interest income $ 30,738 $ 24,392 $ 60,043 $ 46,623 FTE adjustment 235 134 445 252 FTE interest income $ 30,973 $ 24,526 $ 60,488 $ 46,875 Net interest income $ 24,345 $ 22,631 $ 49,303 $ 43,107 FTE adjustment 235 134 445 252 FTE net interest income $ 24,580 $ 22,765 $ 49,748 $ 43,359

________________________

1 Assuming a tax rate of 21%.



