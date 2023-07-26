NFT Aggregation Platform HyperZone Launches Alpha Test to Explore the New Path of NFT Trading

Singapore, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperZone is now excited to announce an Alpha Test Trading Event running from July 25th, 00:00 [UTC] to Aug 1st, 02:00 [UTC]. HyperZone, an innovative NFT trading platform, seamlessly connects the interactive Web2 with the decentralized Web3.0. Reducing the complexity of the transition to Web3, HyperZone stands as a gateway to the decentralized internet for both Web2 natives and Web3 explorers.











During this event, participants can trade on the platform completely free and also benefit from the platform's unique features, such as

· Reduced Transaction Costs

· NFT Aggregation Market

· Real-time Aggregation Information

· Professional Asset Analysis Panel



Users can have the chance to earn HyperZone Alpha Test Badge NFTs, limited to 6000 badges for this event. These unique digital badges serve as symbols of participation and achievement, providing several potential benefits:

· A future airdrop of HyperZone Tokens.

· Eligibility for the HyperZone collaboration Initial NFT Offering (INO) project whitelist lottery.

· Chance to win rewards up to $1000 USDT.



More details of earning the limited Alpha badge NFTs, please visit: https://docs.hyperzone.io/#/en_US/blogDetail/1681246171182632962



HyperZone is paving the way for a more accessible NFT world to the users, offering a simpler and more efficient future for NFT trading. Stay connected as HyperZone continues to revolutionize and expand its platform.



Embark on the journey into the world of Web3. For more details about HyperZone and the upcoming Alpha test trading event, visit the website and follow HyperZone on social media.



For more information on HyperZone, visit the website: www.hyperzone.io, or join the community on Discord and Twitter. Welcome to the future. Welcome to HyperZone.

Website: https://www.hyperzone.io/

