SYNERGIE : Sharp growth in half-year turnover: €1,511.3 million (+5.7%)

French English

Sharp growth in half-year turnover:

€1,511.3 million (+5.7%)

€m Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change H1 2023 H1 2022 Change



International 446.6 420.6 +6.2% 859.1 826.6 +3.9% France 339.9 318.5 +6.7% 652.1 603.2 +8.1% Total 786.5 739.1 +6.4% 1,511.3 1,429.8 +5.7%

In a tougher economic environment, SYNERGIE has shown the relevance of its strategy and geographical diversification, with a half-year turnover of €1,511.3 million (+5.7% vs last year and +3.2% in a like-for-like basis).

France (43% of consolidated turnover) stood by its sound performance, thanks to a significant input from the industry, especially the aerospace and automotive sectors.

Outside France, the turnover improved slightly in Southern Europe (+1.8%) where Italy has remained a key growth enabler with a turnover of €384.8 million (+4.9%), representing more than 25% of the Group's business. Northern and Eastern Europe (+8.3%) and the outside Europe zone (+2.2% at constant exchange rates) has pursued their growth trajectory.

The two recently acquired businesses have contributed to the strong performance in Northern and Eastern Europe: INTERKADRA, a Polish company acquired in November 2022, delivered €29.3 million turnover in the first half of the year, and the German group RUNTIME contributed by €9.7 million over the past two months (acquisition in May 2023).

Despite a challenging landscape, SYNERGIE Group remains confident in its ability to meet its clients’ increasing needs for flexibility and agility and to offer its candidates innovative and secure solutions to access the labour market.

Next event

►Publication of H1 results on Wednesday 20 September 2023 after the market close.

Attachment