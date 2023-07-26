Elis announces the availability of its 2023 half-year financial report
Saint-Cloud, July 26, 2023 – The 2023 half-year financial report was made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), on July 26, 2023.
The 2023 half-year financial report includes:
- The attestation of Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board of Elis and person responsible for the half-year financial report,
- The report on activity and results for the first half of 2023,
- Condensed consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2023,
- The statutory auditors' report on half yearly financial information.
The 2023 half-year financial report is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:
https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information
The 2023 half-year financial report is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website: www.amf-france.org
Contact
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment