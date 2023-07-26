English French

Elis announces the availability of its 2023 half-year financial report

Saint-Cloud, July 26, 2023 – The 2023 half-year financial report was made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), on July 26, 2023.

The 2023 half-year financial report includes:

The attestation of Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board of Elis and person responsible for the half-year financial report,

The report on activity and results for the first half of 2023,

Condensed consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2023,

The statutory auditors' report on half yearly financial information.

The 2023 half-year financial report is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:

https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information

The 2023 half-year financial report is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website: www.amf-france.org

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

