Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call for August 10, 2023

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader of Protective Communications™ solutions, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. A conference call to discuss the fiscal third quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: August 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)

International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/48683

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

