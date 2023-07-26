Big Screen Entertainment Group Appoints Catherine Taylor President of Development

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG0 is thrilled to announce the promotion of Catherine Taylor to the position of President of Development. A visionary director, accomplished writer, and creative force, Catherine Taylor's remarkable contributions to the company and the entertainment industry make her the ideal choice for this significant role.



As a Fulbright Scholar and a graduate of the prestigious American Film Institute (AFI), Catherine Taylor's passion for storytelling and exceptional creative instincts have been instrumental in directing Big Screen Entertainment Group's vision for content. Her membership in the distinguished British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) further exemplifies her profound impact on the entertainment landscape.

Catherine Taylor's journey with Big Screen Entertainment Group has been marked by successful collaborations with CEO Kimberley Kates on several highly praised projects. Notably, their partnership resulted in the high-flying series of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) during World War II.

Additionally, their latest venture, “DEAD END DATING,” based on the best-selling books, garnered enthusiastic reviews and showcased Catherine's exceptional storytelling skills.

In her new role as President of Development, Catherine Taylor's primary focus will be to lead and expand Big Screen Entertainment Group's content division, reaffirming the company's commitment to delivering captivating and diverse narratives to audiences worldwide. As an expert in the horror genre, Catherine will play a crucial role in reviving and reinvigorating Big Screen's horror film production.

"We are elated to announce Catherine Taylor's promotion to President of Development," said BSEG CEO, Kimberley Kates. "Her unparalleled talent, industry expertise, and successful collaborations with Big Screen have been instrumental in shaping our company's creative vision and direction. Catherine's appointment underscores our commitment to producing compelling and cutting-edge content that resonates with audiences across the globe."

Big Screen Entertainment Group looks forward to witnessing Catherine Taylor's exceptional leadership and creative prowess as she drives the company's content division to new heights, further establishing Big Screen as a leading player in the entertainment industry.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen (OTC:BSEG) is a cutting-edge development, production and distribution company based in Los Angeles, dedicated to bringing captivating stories to life on the big and small screens.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements

involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0574e0b3-3afb-4a32-be2e-c679736acc8b