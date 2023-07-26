[Latest] Global P2P Lending Market Size/Share Worth USD 621.3 Billion by 2032 at a 28.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Peer to Peer P2P Lending Market Size, Trends and Insights By Business Model (Traditional Lending, Alternate Marketplace Lending), By Loan Type (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, Real Estate Loans), By End User (Business, Personal), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global P2P Lending Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 75.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 130.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 621.3 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 28.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Peer to Peer P2P Lending Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: P2P lending platforms leverage advanced technologies, such as AI algorithms and big data analytics, to match borrowers with lenders efficiently. These innovations streamline loan processing, risk assessment, and decision-making, enhancing the overall user experience.

Attractive Returns for Investors: P2P lending provides investors with an alternative asset class, offering attractive returns compared to traditional investment options like savings accounts and bonds. Investors diversify their portfolios by funding multiple loans, spreading risk while seeking higher yields.

Lower Borrowing Costs: Borrowers often find P2P lending more cost-effective than traditional loans due to reduced overheads and intermediaries. Competitive interest rates and flexible loan terms attract borrowers seeking affordable financing solutions.

Regulation and Market Maturity: The establishment of clear regulations and standards in the P2P lending market enhances investor confidence and fosters a stable lending environment. As the market matures, more institutional investors participate, injecting further capital and driving growth.

Online Convenience: P2P lending operates online, providing borrowers and investors with convenience and accessibility. The digital nature of the platforms enables quick loan processing, credit checks, and fund transfers, making P2P lending a user-friendly option in the digital age.

Diverse Loan Offerings: P2P lending platforms have diversified their loan offerings to cater to a wide range of borrower's needs. From personal loans, student loans, and business loans to real estate financing and medical loans, borrowers have access to a plethora of loan options tailored to their specific requirements. This diversity attracts a broader audience, contributing to the market’s growth.

Disruption of Traditional Banking: P2P lending has disrupted the traditional banking sector by offering a more agile and customer-centric approach to lending. With minimal bureaucracy and faster loan approval processes, P2P lending appeals to borrowers seeking quicker access to funds. This disruption has compelled traditional banks to reassess their lending practices and adapt to the changing market landscape.

Peer to Peer P2P Lending Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Prosper Marketplace and OnDeck (2018): Prosper Marketplace, a leading P2P lending platform, formed a strategic partnership with OnDeck, a small business lending company. The collaboration aimed to expand the range of lending products offered to borrowers, providing greater access to funding for small businesses through the P2P platform.

SoFi and Coinbase (2021): SoFi, a leading P2P lender, partnered with Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. The collaboration aimed to provide SoFi members with the option to invest in cryptocurrencies through the SoFi Invest platform, further diversifying the investment opportunities for P2P lending participants.

Prosper Marketplace and Health Credit Services (2019): Prosper Marketplace acquired Health Credit Services, a medical lending platform, to diversify its lending offerings and extend its reach into the healthcare lending sector.

Funding Circle and Funding Knight (2020): Funding Circle acquired Funding Knight, a P2P lending platform specializing in business loans. The acquisition allowed Funding Circle to enhance its market share in the small business lending space and offer a broader range of financing options to businesses.

Peer to Peer P2P Lending Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the P2P Lending Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Decline in Loan Demand: During the initial phase of the pandemic, economic uncertainty and job losses led to a decline in loan demand in the P2P lending market . Borrowers became cautious about taking on additional debt, affecting the overall loan volume on the platforms.

Increase in Default Rates: The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 resulted in a rise in loan defaults as some borrowers faced financial hardships and struggled to repay their loans. This increased default risk impacted investor confidence and raised concerns about the stability of P2P lending platforms.

Strengthening Risk Assessment: P2P lending platforms adapted their risk assessment methodologies to account for the changing economic landscape. Implementing more robust credit checks and risk models helped identify creditworthy borrowers and reduce default rates.

Enhanced Investor Communication: To restore investor confidence, platforms improved communication with investors, providing regular updates on loan performance and default rates. Transparency and clear information helped investors make informed decisions and regain trust in the market.

Introduction of Relief Programs: Some P2P lending platforms introduced loan relief programs to assist borrowers facing financial hardships due to the pandemic. These programs provided flexible repayment options and temporary forbearance, supporting borrowers and reducing default rates.

Emphasis on Digital Transformation: COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in the P2P lending sector. Platforms invested in digital onboarding, e-signatures, and remote customer support to enhance efficiency and ensure seamless lending operations in a remote working environment. The increased digitization also attracted tech-savvy investors seeking convenient and secure investment options.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the P2P Lending Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Peer to Peer P2P Lending Market:

LendingClub Corporation

Prosper Marketplace Inc.

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Upstart Network Inc.

SoFi Lending Corp

Zopa Limited

Avant LLC

Peerform, Inc.

CircleBack Lending Inc.

RateSetter Australia Pty Ltd

Others

Peer to Peer P2P Lending Market – Regional Analysis

The P2P Lending Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the P2P Lending Market is witnessing a trend towards greater regulatory clarity and mainstream adoption. As the market matures, regulatory frameworks have been established to ensure investor protection and platform accountability. The region’s well-developed financial infrastructure and tech-savvy population contribute to the market’s growth. Key players in North America include LendingClub, Prosper Marketplace, and SoFi, which have established strong positions in the P2P lending landscape.

Europe: In Europe, the P2P Lending Market is experiencing a trend towards cross-border lending and financial inclusion. The European Union’s harmonized regulations have facilitated P2P lending platforms’ expansion across borders, providing borrowers with access to diverse funding sources. Additionally, platforms are focusing on providing services to underserved communities and promoting financial inclusion. Leading P2P lending platforms in Europe include Funding Circle, Zopa, and Bondora, which have garnered significant market share through innovative lending solutions.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the P2P Lending Market is characterized by rapid growth and increasing demand for alternative lending solutions. The region’s large population, rising internet penetration, and favorable regulatory environments have driven P2P lending platforms’ popularity. Digital payment infrastructure advancements further support market growth. Key players in Asia-Pacific include China’s Lufax, India’s Faircent, and Indonesia’s Modalku (Funding Societies), which lead the P2P lending industry in their respective markets.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the P2P Lending Market is witnessing a trend towards addressing financial inclusion challenges. P2P lending platforms are extending their services to underserved populations, including unbanked individuals and small businesses, providing them with access to credit opportunities. Collaborations with financial institutions are also on the rise to promote financial inclusion. Notable players in the LAMEA region include RainFin (South Africa), Weeleo (Brazil), and Beehive (UAE), which are driving financial inclusion efforts in their respective regions.

The Peer to Peer P2P Lending Market is segmented as follows:

By Business Model

Traditional Lending

Alternate Marketplace Lending

By Loan Type

Consumer Credit Loans

Small Business Loans

Student Loans

Real Estate Loans

By End User

Business

Personal

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This P2P Lending Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This P2P Lending Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the P2P Lending Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the P2P Lending Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the P2P Lending Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of P2P Lending Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global P2P Lending Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is P2P Lending Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On P2P Lending Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of P2P Lending Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for P2P Lending Industry?

