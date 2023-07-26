MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com) intends to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2023, on August 2nd, 2023.



The Company will host its earnings results video conference, as well as a conference call and audio webcast on August 2nd, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

In order to access our video webcast and the live audio, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zrgzoi9j and register at the platform to attend the live event.

Also, to participate in our conference call, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3eb2a110fbb24146aacfe5423d272068 to be provided with the dial-in number and personal pin code to join the conference call and to be able to pose questions.

Access to our video webcast and the live audio will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com . An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital and mobile financial service on behalf of its customers by delivering a suite of technology solutions across the complete value chain of commerce. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Based on unique visitors and page views we are market leaders in each of the major countries where we are present.

Through its online commerce platform and related services, MercadoLibre provides its users with robust online commerce and payments tools that not only contribute to the development of a large and growing e-commerce community in Latin America (a region with a population of over 650 million people and one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world), but also foster entrepreneurship and social mobility. Its main focus is to deliver compelling technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating an online commerce and payments platform in Latin America. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@mercadolibre.com

http://investor.mercadolibre.com