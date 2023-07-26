Westrock Coffee Company to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the “Company"), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5723fdac9e6948ecb87d7e05f2a62f7d and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Westrock Coffee Company:

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit https://investors.westrockcoffee.com/.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ICR for Westrock Coffee: WestrockCoffeeIR@icrinc.com

Media

ICR for Westrock Coffee: Westrock@icrinc.com