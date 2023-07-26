QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $28.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights



Net income of $28.4 million, or $1.69 per diluted share

Return on average assets of 1.44% and return on average total equity of 13.97%

Annualized loan and lease growth of 12.2%

Annualized core deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 23.0%

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits further improved to 19.9% of total deposits

Capital Markets Revenue grew $5.5 million, or 32.1%, to $22.5 million

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $1.28, or 13.2% annualized

TCE ratio (non-GAAP) grew 7 basis points to 8.28%

MOLINE, Ill., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $28.4 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.69 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $27.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2023.

“We delivered outstanding second quarter results, highlighted by robust loan and core deposit growth, significant fee income and continued strong asset quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to improve upon our already solid capital levels with exceptional earnings performance.”

Robust Core Deposit Growth and Strengthened Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, grew $339.3 million to a total of $6.2 billion, or 23.0% on an annualized basis. Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits further improved during the second quarter and represented 19.9% of total deposits at quarter-end. The Company maintained approximately $1.5 billion of immediately available liquidity at quarter-end, which exceeds the total amount of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

“Our experienced bankers grew core deposits significantly during the quarter building upon our strong and diversified deposit franchise. As a result, our ratio of loans held for investment to deposits further improved to 92.1%,” added Mr. Helling. “We are very pleased with our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits and our strong liquidity position.”

Net Income of $28.4 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.69

Both reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2023 were $28.4 million and $1.69, respectively. For the first quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS was $27.2 million and $1.60, respectively while adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.65. For the second quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $15.2 million and $0.87, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $30.4 million and $1.73, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 Net Income $ 28.4 $ 27.2 $ 15.2 Diluted EPS $ 1.69 $ 1.60 $ 0.87 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 28.4 $ 28.0 $ 30.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.69 $ 1.65 $ 1.73

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Net Interest Income of $53.2 Million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $53.2 million, compared to $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $59.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $134 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $828 thousand in the first quarter.

In the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.93% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.29%, compared to 3.18% and 3.52% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.28% declined by 19 basis points from 3.47% in the first quarter.

“Our adjusted tax-equivalent NIM declined 19 basis points during the second quarter which was inside of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “With the inverted yield curve and the competitive deposit landscape, our net interest income was pressured despite continued loan growth and the ongoing expansion of loan yields. During the second quarter, we experienced an increase in the cost of funds as our deposit mix continued to shift from noninterest-bearing and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits.”



Noninterest Income Grew 26% to $32.5 Million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $32.5 million, up 25.8% from $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Company generated $22.5 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, an increase of $5.5 million, or 32.1% from the first quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.8 million for the quarter, consistent with the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue was $22.5 million in the second quarter, up significantly from the first quarter and well ahead of our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple. “Capital markets revenue from swaps continues to benefit from stabilization in the supply chain and construction costs. The demand for affordable housing continues to be strong. This source of fee income has been consistent for us over the last several years. Based on decades of stability in the low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) industry and our own experience, we believe that this business is countercyclical and will be very resilient in future recessionary environments.”

Noninterest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $49.7 million, which is a modest increase of only 1.9% from $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, and compared to $54.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher variable compensation, increased Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) fees and FDIC insurance rates. These increases were partially offset by well-controlled salaries and employee benefits expenses.

Exceptional Loan Growth of 12.2% Annualized

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases grew $189.3 million to a total of $6.4 billion, or 12.2% on an annualized basis. “Our loan growth during the quarter was driven primarily by strength in our LIHTC lending business. Our clients continue to experience strong demand for their projects as the need for affordable housing exceeds supply in the markets they serve,” added Mr. Helling.

“We also experienced modest loan demand in the second quarter from our traditional commercial lending and leasing businesses. As a result, we are increasing our guidance for loan growth for the remainder of the year to be in the range of 9 to 12% on an annualized basis, which would result in a 0 to 3% growth rate on an annualized basis net of planned LIHTC loan securitizations. In the first quarter of 2023, we categorized $139.2 million of LIHTC loans as held for sale as part of a future loan securitization transaction. During the second quarter of 2023, we increased the size of our planned securitizations of LIHTC loans, adding an additional $151.8 of loans for a total of $291.1 million to achieve improved pricing and execution. We now expect to close on the transactions early in the fourth quarter,” said Mr. Helling.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

“Our asset quality continues to be strong as the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.32% at quarter-end and compares favorably to historical averages. We remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets as unemployment is low and business activity is still healthy across our footprint,” said Mr. Helling.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased modestly during the quarter to $26.1 million or 32 basis points of total assets. “Approximately half of the total dollar amount of NPAs consist of one relationship and we believe that this credit will be resolved without a loss,” added Mr. Helling. The Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on June 30, 2023, improved to 2.84% and 1.00%, respectively, as compared to 3.16% and 1.14% as of March 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.6 million during the quarter which included $3.3 million of provision on loans/leases. As of June 30, 2023, the ACL to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.41%.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.66%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.71% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.28%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.68%, 9.60% and 8.21% as of March 31, 2023. During the quarter, we repurchased a modest number of shares, as our priority has shifted to capital retention, targeting capital levels near the top of our peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.28, or 13.2% annualized during the second quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $6.3 million during the quarter due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in interest rates during the second quarter. While the net decline in AOCI diluted the Company’s tangible common equity, strong earnings more than offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 84,084 $ 64,295 $ 59,723 $ 86,282 $ 92,379 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 175,012 253,997 124,270 71,043 56,532 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 882,888 877,446 928,102 879,450 879,918 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 295,057 140,633 1,480 3,054 1,186 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,084,263 6,049,389 6,137,391 6,005,556 5,796,717 Allowance for credit losses (85,797 ) (86,573 ) (87,706 ) (90,489 ) (92,425 ) Intangibles 15,228 15,993 16,759 17,546 18,333 Goodwill 139,027 138,474 137,607 137,607 137,607 Derivatives 170,294 130,350 177,631 185,037 97,455 Other assets 466,617 452,900 453,580 434,963 405,239 Total assets $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 Total deposits $ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 Total borrowings 418,368 417,480 825,894 701,491 583,166 Derivatives 195,841 150,401 200,701 209,479 113,305 Other liabilities 183,055 165,866 165,301 140,972 132,675 Total stockholders' equity 822,689 801,494 772,724 737,072 743,138 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 304,617 $ 307,612 $ 296,869 $ 332,996 $ 322,258 Commercial and industrial - other 1,402,553 1,420,331 1,451,693 1,415,996 1,403,689 Total commercial and industrial 1,707,170 1,727,943 1,748,562 1,748,992 1,725,947 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 609,717 616,922 629,367 627,558 628,565 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 963,814 982,716 963,239 920,876 889,530 Construction and land development* 1,307,766 1,208,185 1,192,061 1,149,503 1,080,372 Multi-family* 1,100,794 969,870 963,803 933,118 860,742 Direct financing leases 32,937 35,373 31,889 33,503 40,050 1-4 family real estate 535,405 532,491 499,529 487,508 473,141 Consumer 121,717 116,522 110,421 107,552 99,556 Total loans/leases $ 6,379,320 $ 6,190,022 $ 6,138,871 $ 6,008,610 $ 5,797,903 Less allowance for credit losses 85,797 86,573 87,706 90,489 92,425 Net loans/leases $ 6,293,523 $ 6,103,449 $ 6,051,165 $ 5,918,121 $ 5,705,478 *The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $870 million, or 67%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $820 million, or 75%. ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 18,942 $ 19,320 $ 16,981 $ 20,527 $ 20,448 Municipal securities 743,608 731,689 779,450 724,204 710,638 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 60,958 63,104 66,215 68,844 81,247 Asset backed securities 17,393 17,967 18,728 19,630 19,956 Other securities 43,156 46,535 46,908 46,443 47,827 Total securities $ 884,057 $ 878,615 $ 928,282 $ 879,648 $ 880,116 Less allowance for credit losses 1,169 1,169 180 198 198 Net securities $ 882,888 $ 877,446 $ 928,102 $ 879,450 $ 879,918 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,101,605 $ 1,189,858 $ 1,262,981 $ 1,315,555 $ 1,514,005 Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,374,847 4,033,193 3,875,497 3,904,303 3,758,566 Time deposits 765,801 679,946 744,593 672,133 540,074 Brokered deposits 364,467 598,666 101,146 49,044 8,012 Total deposits $ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ - $ - $ - Overnight FHLB advances - - 415,000 335,000 400,000 Other short-term borrowings 1,850 1,100 129,630 85,180 1,070 Subordinated notes 232,852 232,746 232,662 232,743 133,562 Junior subordinated debentures 48,666 48,634 48,602 48,568 48,534 Total borrowings $ 418,368 $ 417,480 $ 825,894 $ 701,491 $ 583,166 (1) Loans with a fair value of $291.0 million, have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at June 30, 2023.







QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 98,377 $ 94,217 $ 94,037 $ 79,267 $ 68,205 Interest expense 45,172 37,407 28,819 18,498 8,805 Net interest income 53,205 56,810 65,218 60,769 59,400 Provision for credit losses (1) 3,606 3,928 - - 11,200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 49,599 $ 52,882 $ 65,218 $ 60,769 $ 48,200 Trust department fees $ 2,844 $ 2,906 $ 2,644 $ 2,537 $ 2,497 Investment advisory and management fees 986 879 918 921 983 Deposit service fees 2,034 2,028 2,142 2,214 2,223 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 500 312 468 641 809 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - 30 50 50 - Capital markets revenue 22,490 17,023 11,338 10,545 13,004 Securities gains (losses), net 12 (463 ) - - - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 838 707 755 605 350 Debit card fees 1,589 1,466 1,500 1,453 1,499 Correspondent banking fees 356 391 257 189 244 Loan related fee income 770 651 614 652 682 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives 83 (427 ) (267 ) 904 432 Other 18 339 800 384 59 Total noninterest income $ 32,520 $ 25,842 $ 21,219 $ 21,095 $ 22,782 Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,459 $ 32,003 $ 32,594 $ 29,175 $ 29,972 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,100 5,914 6,027 6,033 5,978 Professional and data processing fees 4,078 3,514 3,769 4,477 4,365 Acquisition costs - - (424 ) 315 1,973 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - 207 668 62 4,796 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,927 1,374 1,605 1,497 1,394 Loan/lease expense 652 556 411 390 761 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate - (67 ) (117 ) 19 59 Advertising and marketing 1,735 1,237 1,562 1,437 1,198 Communication and data connectivity 471 665 587 639 584 Supplies 281 305 337 289 237 Bank service charges 621 605 563 568 610 Correspondent banking expense 221 210 210 218 213 Intangibles amortization 765 766 787 787 787 Payment card processing 542 545 599 477 626 Trust expense 337 214 166 227 195 Other 538 737 353 1,136 500 Total noninterest expense $ 49,727 $ 48,785 $ 49,697 $ 47,746 $ 54,248 Net income before income taxes $ 32,392 $ 29,939 $ 36,740 $ 34,118 $ 16,734 Federal and state income tax expense 3,967 2,782 5,834 4,824 1,492 Net income $ 28,425 $ 27,157 $ 30,906 $ 29,294 $ 15,242 Basic EPS $ 1.70 $ 1.62 $ 1.83 $ 1.73 $ 0.88 Diluted EPS $ 1.69 $ 1.60 $ 1.81 $ 1.71 $ 0.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,701,950 16,776,289 16,855,973 16,900,968 17,345,324 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,799,527 16,942,132 17,047,976 17,110,691 17,549,107 (1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.







QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 192,594 $ 119,267 Interest expense 82,579 14,134 Net interest income 110,015 105,133 Provision for credit losses (1) 7,534 8,284 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 102,481 $ 96,849 Trust department fees $ 5,750 $ 5,460 Investment advisory and management fees 1,865 2,019 Deposit service fees 4,062 3,778 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 812 1,302 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 30 19 Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 39,513 19,426 Securities losses, net (451 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,545 696 Debit card fees 3,055 2,506 Correspondent banking fees 747 521 Loan related fee income 1,421 1,162 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives (344 ) 1,338 Other 357 188 Total noninterest income $ 58,362 $ 38,415 Salaries and employee benefits $ 63,462 $ 53,599 Occupancy and equipment expense 12,014 9,915 Professional and data processing fees 7,592 8,036 Acquisition costs - 3,824 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 207 4,796 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 3,301 2,704 Loan/lease expense 1,208 1,028 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (67 ) 58 Advertising and marketing 2,972 1,959 Communication 1,136 987 Supplies 586 483 Bank service charges 1,226 1,151 Correspondent banking expense 431 412 Intangibles amortization 1,531 1,280 Payment card processing 1,087 888 Trust expense 551 382 Other 1,275 1,071 Total noninterest expense $ 98,512 $ 92,573 Net income before income taxes $ 62,331 $ 42,691 Federal and state income tax expense 6,749 3,825 Net income $ 55,582 $ 38,866 Basic EPS $ 3.32 $ 2.36 Diluted EPS $ 3.29 $ 2.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,739,120 16,485,218 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,870,830 16,700,682 (1) Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.







QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the

Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,713,853 16,713,775 16,795,942 16,885,485 17,064,347 Book value per common share (1) $ 49.22 $ 47.95 $ 46.01 $ 43.65 $ 43.55 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 39.99 $ 38.71 $ 36.82 $ 34.46 $ 34.41 Closing stock price $ 41.03 $ 43.91 $ 49.64 $ 50.94 $ 53.99 Market capitalization $ 685,769 $ 733,902 $ 833,751 $ 860,147 $ 921,304 Market price / book value 83.36 % 91.57 % 107.90 % 116.70 % 123.97 % Market price / tangible book value 102.59 % 113.43 % 134.83 % 147.81 % 156.90 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.89 $ 6.06 $ 5.95 $ 5.86 $ 6.14 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 5.96 x 7.24 x 8.35 x 8.70 x 8.79 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 8.28 % 8.21 % 7.93 % 7.68 % 8.11 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 801,494 $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 Net income 28,425 27,157 30,906 29,294 15,242 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (6,336 ) 9,325 9,959 (24,783 ) (24,286 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (1,003 ) (1,010 ) (1,013 ) (1,012 ) (1,059 ) Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares - - - - 117,214 Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (967 ) (7,719 ) (5,037 ) (10,485 ) (33,016 ) Other (5) 1,076 1,017 837 920 1,119 Ending balance $ 822,689 $ 801,494 $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.66 % 14.68 % 14.28 % 14.38 % 13.40 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.36 % 10.27 % 9.95 % 9.88 % 10.18 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.06 % 9.73 % 9.61 % 9.56 % 9.61 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.71 % 9.60 % 9.29 % 9.21 % 9.46 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.44 % 1.37 % 1.58 % 1.53 % 0.83 % 1.42 % 1.16 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 13.97 % 13.67 % 16.32 % 15.39 % 7.74 % 13.91 % 10.55 % Net interest margin 2.93 % 3.18 % 3.62 % 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.05 % 3.43 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.29 % 3.52 % 3.93 % 3.71 % 3.74 % 3.40 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 58.01 % 59.02 % 57.50 % 58.32 % 66.01 % 58.51 % 64.49 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 77.54 % 77.02 % 77.23 % 77.73 % 78.42 % 77.54 % 78.42 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 96.56 % 95.21 % 102.58 % 101.14 % 99.61 % 96.56 % 99.61 % Effective tax rate 12.25 % 9.29 % 15.88 % 14.14 % 8.92 % 10.83 % 8.96 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 1009 969 973 956 968 1009 968 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 7,924,597 $ 7,906,830 $ 7,800,229 $ 7,652,463 $ 7,324,470 $ 7,915,763 $ 6,723,137 Loans/leases 6,219,980 6,165,115 6,043,359 5,916,100 5,711,471 6,192,700 5,222,193 Deposits 6,292,481 6,179,644 6,029,455 5,891,198 5,867,444 6,236,374 5,388,062 Total stockholders' equity 816,882 794,685 757,419 761,428 788,204 805,845 736,452 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns.







QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Earned

or Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned

or Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned

or Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 16,976 $ 223 5.27 % $ 19,275 $ 234 4.93 % $ 5,896 $ 12 0.83 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 90,814 1,123 4.96 % 73,584 821 4.53 % 67,254 169 1.01 % Investment securities - taxable 342,991 3,693 4.30 % 332,640 3,366 4.05 % 346,440 3,090 3.56 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 577,494 6,217 4.31 % 619,225 6,791 4.39 % 573,868 5,912 4.12 % Restricted investment securities 35,031 506 5.71 % 37,766 513 5.43 % 37,166 485 5.16 % Loans (1) 6,219,980 93,159 6.01 % 6,165,115 88,548 5.82 % 5,711,471 61,932 4.35 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,283,286 $ 104,921 5.78 % $ 7,247,605 $ 100,273 5.60 % $ 6,742,095 $ 71,600 4.26 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,965,592 $ 27,227 2.75 % $ 4,067,405 $ 23,776 2.37 % $ 3,791,595 $ 4,478 0.47 % Time deposits 1,190,440 11,219 3.78 % 869,912 6,003 2.80 % 529,675 1,047 0.79 % Short-term borrowings 1,980 34 6.82 % 7,573 99 5.28 % 1,404 3 0.78 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 211,593 2,653 4.96 % 296,333 3,521 4.75 % 286,484 780 1.08 % Subordinated debentures 232,782 3,303 5.68 % 232,679 3,311 5.69 % 133,529 1,816 5.44 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,647 738 6.00 % 48,613 696 5.72 % 46,536 680 5.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,651,034 $ 45,174 3.20 % $ 5,522,515 $ 37,406 2.74 % $ 4,789,223 $ 8,804 0.74 % Net interest income (1) $ 59,747 $ 62,867 $ 62,796 Net interest margin (2) 2.93 % 3.18 % 3.53 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.29 % 3.52 % 3.74 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.28 % 3.47 % 3.64 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Earned

or Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned

or Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 18,119 $ 457 5.09 % $ 5,234 $ 14 0.53 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 82,246 1,945 4.77 % 68,285 204 0.60 % Investment securities - taxable 337,844 7,059 4.17 % 861,610 16,683 3.87 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 598,244 13,009 4.35 % Restricted investment securities 36,391 1,018 5.56 % 29,716 766 5.13 % Loans (1) 6,192,700 181,707 5.92 % 5,222,193 107,927 4.17 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,265,544 $ 205,195 5.69 % $ 6,187,038 $ 125,594 4.09 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,016,217 $ 51,003 2.56 % $ 3,511,396 $ 6,816 0.39 % Time deposits 1,031,062 17,222 3.37 % 464,647 1,846 0.80 % Short-term borrowings 4,642 132 5.75 % 1,676 3 0.36 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 253,729 6,174 4.84 % 186,685 863 0.92 % Subordinated debentures 232,731 6,615 5.68 % 123,753 3,370 5.45 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,630 1,433 5.86 % 42,376 1,236 5.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,587,011 $ 82,579 2.97 % $ 4,330,533 $ 14,134 0.66 % Net interest income (1) $ 122,616 $ 111,460 Net interest margin (2) 3.05 % 3.43 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.40 % 3.63 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.38 % 3.57 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.







QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 86,573 $ 87,706 $ 90,489 $ 92,425 $ 74,786 Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans - - - - 5,902 Change in ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1) (2,277 ) (1,709 ) - - - Credit loss expense (2) 3,313 2,458 1,013 331 12,141 Loans/leases charged off (1,947 ) (2,275 ) (3,960 ) (2,489 ) (620 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 135 393 164 222 216 Ending balance $ 85,797 $ 86,573 $ 87,706 $ 90,489 $ 92,425 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 26,062 $ 22,947 $ 8,765 $ 17,511 $ 23,574 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 83 15 5 3 268 Total nonperforming loans/leases 26,145 22,962 8,770 17,514 23,842 Other real estate owned - 61 133 177 205 Other repossessed assets - - - 340 - Total nonperforming assets $ 26,145 $ 23,023 $ 8,903 $ 18,031 $ 24,047 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.33 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.43 % 1.51 % 1.59 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 328.16 % 377.03 % 1000.07 % 516.67 % 387.66 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.01 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3) Special mention (rating 6) $ 116,910 $ 125,048 $ 98,333 $ 63,973 $ 54,558 Substandard (rating 7)/Classified loans 63,956 70,866 66,021 77,317 83,048 Doubtful (rating 8)/Classified loans - - - - - Criticized loans (4) $ 180,866 $ 195,914 $ 164,354 $ 141,290 $ 137,606 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.00 % 1.14 % 1.08 % 1.29 % 1.43 % Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.84 % 3.16 % 2.68 % 2.35 % 2.37 % (1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair value of the loans was less than its carrying value at the date of transfer, resulting in a charge to the loan ACL. (2) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans. (3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.







QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,611,832 $ 2,548,473 $ 2,122,852 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 322,838 317,497 289,451 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,389,623 2,196,560 1,985,199 Community State Bank 1,332,966 1,286,227 1,221,406 Guaranty Bank 2,179,844 2,147,776 2,037,364 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,166,249 $ 2,173,343 $ 1,787,564 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,791,861 1,663,138 1,495,665 Community State Bank 1,073,907 1,086,531 1,006,836 Guaranty Bank 1,653,299 1,646,730 1,539,978 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,925,162 $ 1,872,029 $ 1,737,812 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 328,479 321,495 293,435 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,728,280 1,637,252 1,536,224 Community State Bank 1,025,844 994,454 931,031 Guaranty Bank 1,700,034 1,686,287 1,592,836 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 89 % 86 % 97 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 96 % 98 % 103 % Community State Bank 96 % 92 % 92 % Guaranty Bank 103 % 102 % 103 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 74 % 73 % 82 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 72 % 75 % 77 % Community State Bank 77 % 77 % 76 % Guaranty Bank 78 % 79 % 78 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.44 % 1.41 % 1.68 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.46 % 3.13 % 3.31 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.41 % 1.50 % 1.58 % Community State Bank 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.57 % Guaranty Bank 1.22 % 1.29 % 1.53 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 0.82 % 1.23 % 1.56 % 1.02 % 1.71 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.52 % 3.07 % 2.72 % 3.30 % 2.48 % Community State Bank 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.12 % 1.46 % 1.27 % Guaranty Bank (7) (8) 0.97 % 1.02 % 0.20 % 0.99 % 0.56 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.28 % 3.44 % 3.74 % 3.36 % 3.62 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (3) 3.69 % 4.03 % 3.66 % 3.86 % 3.63 % Community State Bank (4) 3.90 % 3.99 % 3.67 % 3.94 % 3.65 % Guaranty Bank (5) 3.10 % 3.49 % 4.20 % 3.30 % 3.94 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ - $ (8 ) $ 4 $ (8 ) $ 55 Community State Bank (1 ) 71 28 $ 70 61 Guaranty Bank 168 797 1,698 $ 965 1,767 QCR Holdings, Inc. (6) (33 ) (32 ) (35 ) $ (65 ) (70 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (3) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 4.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (4) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (5) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (6) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013. (7) Decrease for quarter ended and six months ended June 30, 2022 due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank. (8) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.







QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 822,689 $ 801,494 $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 Less: Intangible assets 154,255 154,467 154,366 155,153 155,940 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 668,434 $ 647,027 $ 618,358 $ 581,919 $ 587,198 Total assets (GAAP) $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 Less: Intangible assets 154,255 154,467 154,366 155,153 155,940 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,072,418 $ 7,882,437 $ 7,794,471 $ 7,574,896 $ 7,237,001 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.28 % 8.21 % 7.93 % 7.68 % 8.11 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





