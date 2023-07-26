QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $28.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023

| Source: QCR Holdings, Inc. QCR Holdings, Inc.

Moline, Illinois, UNITED STATES

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income of $28.4 million, or $1.69 per diluted share
  • Return on average assets of 1.44% and return on average total equity of 13.97%
  • Annualized loan and lease growth of 12.2%
  • Annualized core deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 23.0%
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits further improved to 19.9% of total deposits
  • Capital Markets Revenue grew $5.5 million, or 32.1%, to $22.5 million
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $1.28, or 13.2% annualized
  • TCE ratio (non-GAAP) grew 7 basis points to 8.28%

MOLINE, Ill., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $28.4 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.69 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $27.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2023.

“We delivered outstanding second quarter results, highlighted by robust loan and core deposit growth, significant fee income and continued strong asset quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to improve upon our already solid capital levels with exceptional earnings performance.”

Robust Core Deposit Growth and Strengthened Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, grew $339.3 million to a total of $6.2 billion, or 23.0% on an annualized basis. Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits further improved during the second quarter and represented 19.9% of total deposits at quarter-end. The Company maintained approximately $1.5 billion of immediately available liquidity at quarter-end, which exceeds the total amount of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

“Our experienced bankers grew core deposits significantly during the quarter building upon our strong and diversified deposit franchise. As a result, our ratio of loans held for investment to deposits further improved to 92.1%,” added Mr. Helling. “We are very pleased with our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits and our strong liquidity position.”

Net Income of $28.4 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.69

Both reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2023 were $28.4 million and $1.69, respectively. For the first quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS was $27.2 million and $1.60, respectively while adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.65. For the second quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $15.2 million and $0.87, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $30.4 million and $1.73, respectively.

 For the Quarter Ended  
 June 30,March 31,June 30,  
$ in millions (except per share data) 2023 2023 2022  
Net Income$28.4$27.2$15.2  
Diluted EPS$1.69$1.60$0.87  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*$28.4$28.0$30.4  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*$1.69$1.65$1.73  
         

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Net Interest Income of $53.2 Million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $53.2 million, compared to $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $59.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $134 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $828 thousand in the first quarter.

In the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.93% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.29%, compared to 3.18% and 3.52% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.28% declined by 19 basis points from 3.47% in the first quarter.  

“Our adjusted tax-equivalent NIM declined 19 basis points during the second quarter which was inside of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “With the inverted yield curve and the competitive deposit landscape, our net interest income was pressured despite continued loan growth and the ongoing expansion of loan yields. During the second quarter, we experienced an increase in the cost of funds as our deposit mix continued to shift from noninterest-bearing and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits.”

Noninterest Income Grew 26% to $32.5 Million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $32.5 million, up 25.8% from $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Company generated $22.5 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, an increase of $5.5 million, or 32.1% from the first quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.8 million for the quarter, consistent with the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue was $22.5 million in the second quarter, up significantly from the first quarter and well ahead of our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple. “Capital markets revenue from swaps continues to benefit from stabilization in the supply chain and construction costs. The demand for affordable housing continues to be strong. This source of fee income has been consistent for us over the last several years. Based on decades of stability in the low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) industry and our own experience, we believe that this business is countercyclical and will be very resilient in future recessionary environments.”

Noninterest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $49.7 million, which is a modest increase of only 1.9% from $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, and compared to $54.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher variable compensation, increased Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) fees and FDIC insurance rates. These increases were partially offset by well-controlled salaries and employee benefits expenses.  

Exceptional Loan Growth of 12.2% Annualized

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases grew $189.3 million to a total of $6.4 billion, or 12.2% on an annualized basis. “Our loan growth during the quarter was driven primarily by strength in our LIHTC lending business. Our clients continue to experience strong demand for their projects as the need for affordable housing exceeds supply in the markets they serve,” added Mr. Helling.

“We also experienced modest loan demand in the second quarter from our traditional commercial lending and leasing businesses. As a result, we are increasing our guidance for loan growth for the remainder of the year to be in the range of 9 to 12% on an annualized basis, which would result in a 0 to 3% growth rate on an annualized basis net of planned LIHTC loan securitizations. In the first quarter of 2023, we categorized $139.2 million of LIHTC loans as held for sale as part of a future loan securitization transaction. During the second quarter of 2023, we increased the size of our planned securitizations of LIHTC loans, adding an additional $151.8 of loans for a total of $291.1 million to achieve improved pricing and execution. We now expect to close on the transactions early in the fourth quarter,” said Mr. Helling.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

“Our asset quality continues to be strong as the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.32% at quarter-end and compares favorably to historical averages. We remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets as unemployment is low and business activity is still healthy across our footprint,” said Mr. Helling.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased modestly during the quarter to $26.1 million or 32 basis points of total assets. “Approximately half of the total dollar amount of NPAs consist of one relationship and we believe that this credit will be resolved without a loss,” added Mr. Helling. The Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on June 30, 2023, improved to 2.84% and 1.00%, respectively, as compared to 3.16% and 1.14% as of March 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.6 million during the quarter which included $3.3 million of provision on loans/leases. As of June 30, 2023, the ACL to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.41%.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.66%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.71% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.28%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.68%, 9.60% and 8.21% as of March 31, 2023. During the quarter, we repurchased a modest number of shares, as our priority has shifted to capital retention, targeting capital levels near the top of our peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.28, or 13.2% annualized during the second quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $6.3 million during the quarter due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in interest rates during the second quarter. While the net decline in AOCI diluted the Company’s tangible common equity, strong earnings more than offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through August 3, 2023. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 5035792. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $8.2 billion in assets, $6.4 billion in loans and $6.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xixi) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.   These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple                                
President and Chief Financial Officer                        
(309) 743-7745                                
tgipple@qcrh.com


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
 As of 
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, 
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022  
       
 (dollars in thousands) 
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET      
       
Cash and due from banks$84,084 $64,295 $59,723 $86,282 $92,379  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 175,012  253,997  124,270  71,043  56,532  
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 882,888  877,446  928,102  879,450  879,918  
Loans receivable held for sale (1) 295,057  140,633  1,480  3,054  1,186  
Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,084,263  6,049,389  6,137,391  6,005,556  5,796,717  
Allowance for credit losses (85,797) (86,573) (87,706) (90,489) (92,425) 
Intangibles 15,228  15,993  16,759  17,546  18,333  
Goodwill 139,027  138,474  137,607  137,607  137,607  
Derivatives 170,294  130,350  177,631  185,037  97,455  
Other assets 466,617  452,900  453,580  434,963  405,239  
Total assets$ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941  
       
Total deposits$6,606,720 $6,501,663 $5,984,217 $5,941,035 $5,820,657  
Total borrowings 418,368  417,480  825,894  701,491  583,166  
Derivatives 195,841  150,401  200,701  209,479  113,305  
Other liabilities 183,055  165,866  165,301  140,972  132,675  
Total stockholders' equity 822,689  801,494  772,724  737,072  743,138  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941  
       
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO      
Loan/lease mix:      
Commercial and industrial - revolving$304,617 $307,612 $296,869 $332,996 $322,258  
Commercial and industrial - other 1,402,553  1,420,331  1,451,693  1,415,996  1,403,689  
Total commercial and industrial 1,707,170  1,727,943  1,748,562  1,748,992  1,725,947  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 609,717  616,922  629,367  627,558  628,565  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 963,814  982,716  963,239  920,876  889,530  
Construction and land development* 1,307,766  1,208,185  1,192,061  1,149,503  1,080,372  
Multi-family* 1,100,794  969,870  963,803  933,118  860,742  
Direct financing leases 32,937  35,373  31,889  33,503  40,050  
1-4 family real estate 535,405  532,491  499,529  487,508  473,141  
Consumer 121,717  116,522  110,421  107,552  99,556  
Total loans/leases$6,379,320 $6,190,022 $6,138,871 $6,008,610 $5,797,903  
Less allowance for credit losses 85,797  86,573  87,706  90,489  92,425  
Net loans/leases$ 6,293,523 $ 6,103,449 $ 6,051,165 $ 5,918,121 $ 5,705,478  
       
*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the  LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $870 million, or 67%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $820 million, or 75%.  
       
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO      
Securities mix:      
U.S. government sponsored agency securities$18,942 $19,320 $16,981 $20,527 $20,448  
Municipal securities 743,608  731,689  779,450  724,204  710,638  
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 60,958  63,104  66,215  68,844  81,247  
Asset backed securities 17,393  17,967  18,728  19,630  19,956  
Other securities 43,156  46,535  46,908  46,443  47,827  
Total securities$884,057 $878,615 $928,282 $879,648 $880,116  
Less allowance for credit losses 1,169  1,169  180  198  198  
Net securities$ 882,888 $ 877,446 $ 928,102 $ 879,450 $ 879,918  
       
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS      
Deposit mix:      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$1,101,605 $1,189,858 $1,262,981 $1,315,555 $1,514,005  
Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,374,847  4,033,193  3,875,497  3,904,303  3,758,566  
Time deposits 765,801  679,946  744,593  672,133  540,074  
Brokered deposits 364,467  598,666  101,146  49,044  8,012  
Total deposits$ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657  
       
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS      
Borrowings mix:      
Term FHLB advances$135,000 $135,000 $- $- $-  
Overnight FHLB advances -  -  415,000  335,000  400,000  
Other short-term borrowings 1,850  1,100  129,630  85,180  1,070  
Subordinated notes 232,852  232,746  232,662  232,743  133,562  
Junior subordinated debentures 48,666  48,634  48,602  48,568  48,534  
Total borrowings$ 418,368 $ 417,480 $ 825,894 $ 701,491 $ 583,166  
       
(1) Loans with a fair value of $291.0 million, have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at June 30, 2023. 



QCR Holding, Inc. 
Consolidated Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited)  
        
  For the Quarter Ended 
  June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, 
   2023 2023  2022  2022 2022 
        
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
        
INCOME STATEMENT       
Interest income $98,377$94,217 $94,037 $79,267$68,205 
Interest expense  45,172 37,407  28,819  18,498 8,805 
Net interest income  53,205 56,810  65,218  60,769 59,400 
Provision for credit losses (1)  3,606 3,928  -  - 11,200 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 49,599$ 52,882 $ 65,218 $ 60,769$ 48,200 
        
        
Trust department fees $2,844$2,906 $2,644 $2,537$2,497 
Investment advisory and management fees  986 879  918  921 983 
Deposit service fees  2,034 2,028  2,142  2,214 2,223 
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans  500 312  468  641 809 
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans  - 30  50  50 - 
Capital markets revenue  22,490 17,023  11,338  10,545 13,004 
Securities gains (losses), net  12 (463) -  - - 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  838 707  755  605 350 
Debit card fees  1,589 1,466  1,500  1,453 1,499 
Correspondent banking fees  356 391  257  189 244 
Loan related fee income  770 651  614  652 682 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives  83 (427) (267) 904 432 
Other  18 339  800  384 59 
Total noninterest income $ 32,520$ 25,842 $ 21,219 $ 21,095$ 22,782 
        
        
Salaries and employee benefits $31,459$32,003 $32,594 $29,175$29,972 
Occupancy and equipment expense  6,100 5,914  6,027  6,033 5,978 
Professional and data processing fees  4,078 3,514  3,769  4,477 4,365 
Acquisition costs  - -  (424) 315 1,973 
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  - 207  668  62 4,796 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  1,927 1,374  1,605  1,497 1,394 
Loan/lease expense  652 556  411  390 761 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  - (67) (117) 19 59 
Advertising and marketing  1,735 1,237  1,562  1,437 1,198 
Communication and data connectivity  471 665  587  639 584 
Supplies  281 305  337  289 237 
Bank service charges  621 605  563  568 610 
Correspondent banking expense  221 210  210  218 213 
Intangibles amortization  765 766  787  787 787 
Payment card processing  542 545  599  477 626 
Trust expense  337 214  166  227 195 
Other  538 737  353  1,136 500 
Total noninterest expense $ 49,727$ 48,785 $ 49,697 $ 47,746$ 54,248 
        
Net income before income taxes $ 32,392$ 29,939 $ 36,740 $ 34,118$ 16,734 
Federal and state income tax expense  3,967 2,782  5,834  4,824 1,492 
Net income $ 28,425$ 27,157 $ 30,906 $ 29,294$ 15,242 
        
Basic EPS $1.70$1.62 $1.83 $1.73$0.88 
Diluted EPS $1.69$1.60 $1.81 $1.71$0.87 
        
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,701,950 16,776,289  16,855,973  16,900,968 17,345,324 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,799,527 16,942,132  17,047,976  17,110,691 17,549,107 
        
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures. 
             



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, June 30, 
   2023   2022 
      
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
      
INCOME STATEMENT     
Interest income $192,594  $119,267 
Interest expense  82,579   14,134 
Net interest income  110,015   105,133 
Provision for credit losses (1)  7,534   8,284 
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 102,481  $ 96,849 
      
      
Trust department fees $5,750  $5,460 
Investment advisory and management fees  1,865   2,019 
Deposit service fees  4,062   3,778 
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans  812   1,302 
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans  30   19 
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue  39,513   19,426 
Securities losses, net  (451)  - 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  1,545   696 
Debit card fees  3,055   2,506 
Correspondent banking fees  747   521 
Loan related fee income  1,421   1,162 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives  (344)  1,338 
Other  357   188 
Total noninterest income $ 58,362  $ 38,415 
      
      
Salaries and employee benefits $63,462  $53,599 
Occupancy and equipment expense  12,014   9,915 
Professional and data processing fees  7,592   8,036 
Acquisition costs  -   3,824 
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  207   4,796 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  3,301   2,704 
Loan/lease expense  1,208   1,028 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  (67)  58 
Advertising and marketing  2,972   1,959 
Communication  1,136   987 
Supplies  586   483 
Bank service charges  1,226   1,151 
Correspondent banking expense  431   412 
Intangibles amortization  1,531   1,280 
Payment card processing  1,087   888 
Trust expense  551   382 
Other  1,275   1,071 
Total noninterest expense $ 98,512  $ 92,573 
      
Net income before income taxes $ 62,331  $ 42,691 
Federal and state income tax expense  6,749   3,825 
Net income $ 55,582  $ 38,866 
      
Basic EPS $3.32  $2.36 
Diluted EPS $3.29  $2.33 
      
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,739,120   16,485,218 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,870,830   16,700,682 
      
(1) Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
         



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
         
 As of and for the Quarter Ended For the
Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
 20232023202220222022 20232022
         
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
         
COMMON SHARE DATA        
Common shares outstanding 16,713,853  16,713,775  16,795,942  16,885,485  17,064,347    
Book value per common share (1)$49.22 $47.95 $46.01 $43.65 $43.55    
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)$39.99 $38.71 $36.82 $34.46 $34.41    
Closing stock price$41.03 $43.91 $49.64 $50.94 $53.99    
Market capitalization$685,769 $733,902 $833,751 $860,147 $921,304    
Market price / book value 83.36% 91.57% 107.90% 116.70% 123.97%   
Market price / tangible book value 102.59% 113.43% 134.83% 147.81% 156.90%   
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)$6.89 $6.06 $5.95 $5.86 $6.14    
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 5.96 x  7.24 x  8.35 x  8.70 x  8.79 x    
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 8.28% 8.21% 7.93% 7.68% 8.11%   
         
         
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Beginning balance$801,494 $772,724 $737,072 $743,138 $667,924    
Net income 28,425  27,157  30,906  29,294  15,242    
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (6,336) 9,325  9,959  (24,783) (24,286)   
Common stock cash dividends declared (1,003) (1,010) (1,013) (1,012) (1,059)   
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares -  -  -  -  117,214    
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (967) (7,719) (5,037) (10,485) (33,016)   
Other (5) 1,076  1,017  837  920  1,119    
Ending balance$ 822,689 $ 801,494 $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138    
         
         
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):        
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.66% 14.68% 14.28% 14.38% 13.40%   
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.36% 10.27% 9.95% 9.88% 10.18%   
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.06% 9.73% 9.61% 9.56% 9.61%   
Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.71% 9.60% 9.29% 9.21% 9.46%   
         
         
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS         
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.44% 1.37% 1.58% 1.53% 0.83%  1.42% 1.16%
Return on average total equity (annualized) 13.97% 13.67% 16.32% 15.39% 7.74%  13.91% 10.55%
Net interest margin 2.93% 3.18% 3.62% 3.46% 3.53%  3.05% 3.43%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.29% 3.52% 3.93% 3.71% 3.74%  3.40% 3.63%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 58.01% 59.02% 57.50% 58.32% 66.01%  58.51% 64.49%
Gross loans and leases / total assets 77.54% 77.02% 77.23% 77.73% 78.42%  77.54% 78.42%
Gross loans and leases / total deposits 96.56% 95.21% 102.58% 101.14% 99.61%  96.56% 99.61%
Effective tax rate 12.25% 9.29% 15.88% 14.14% 8.92%  10.83% 8.96%
Full-time equivalent employees (9) 1009  969  973  956  968   1009  968 
         
         
AVERAGE BALANCES         
Assets$7,924,597 $7,906,830 $7,800,229 $7,652,463 $7,324,470  $7,915,763 $6,723,137 
Loans/leases 6,219,980  6,165,115  6,043,359  5,916,100  5,711,471   6,192,700  5,222,193 
Deposits 6,292,481  6,179,644  6,029,455  5,891,198  5,867,444   6,236,374  5,388,062 
Total stockholders' equity 816,882  794,685  757,419  761,428  788,204   805,845  736,452 
         
         
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns.



QCR Holding, Inc. 
Consolidated Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited)  
              
              
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
         
              
  For the Quarter Ended 
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 
  Average
Balance		Interest
Earned
or Paid		Average
Yield or Cost		 Average
Balance		Interest
Earned
or Paid		Average
Yield or Cost		 Average
Balance		Interest
Earned
or Paid		Average
Yield or Cost		 
              
  (dollars in thousands) 
              
Fed funds sold $16,976$2235.27% $19,275$2344.93% $5,896$120.83% 
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 90,814 1,1234.96%  73,584 8214.53%  67,254 1691.01% 
Investment securities - taxable 342,991 3,6934.30%  332,640 3,3664.05%  346,440 3,0903.56% 
Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 577,494 6,2174.31%  619,225 6,7914.39%  573,868 5,9124.12% 
Restricted investment securities 35,031 5065.71%  37,766 5135.43%  37,166 4855.16% 
Loans (1)  6,219,980 93,1596.01%  6,165,115 88,5485.82%  5,711,471 61,9324.35% 
Total earning assets (1)$7,283,286$104,9215.78% $7,247,605$100,2735.60% $6,742,095$71,6004.26% 
              
Interest-bearing deposits$3,965,592$27,2272.75% $4,067,405$23,7762.37% $3,791,595$4,4780.47% 
Time deposits  1,190,440 11,2193.78%  869,912 6,0032.80%  529,675 1,0470.79% 
Short-term borrowings 1,980 346.82%  7,573 995.28%  1,404 30.78% 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 211,593 2,6534.96%  296,333 3,5214.75%  286,484 7801.08% 
Subordinated debentures 232,782 3,3035.68%  232,679 3,3115.69%  133,529 1,8165.44% 
Junior subordinated debentures 48,647 7386.00%  48,613 6965.72%  46,536 6805.78% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$5,651,034$45,1743.20% $5,522,515$37,4062.74% $4,789,223$8,8040.74% 
              
Net interest income (1) $59,747   $62,867   $62,796  
Net interest margin (2)  2.93%   3.18%   3.53% 
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.29%   3.52%   3.74% 
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.28%   3.47%   3.64% 
              
              
  For the Six Months Ended     
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022   
  Average
Balance		Interest
Earned
or Paid		Average
Yield or Cost		 Average
Balance		Interest
Earned
or Paid		Average
Yield or Cost		     
  (dollars in thousands)     
Fed funds sold $18,119$4575.09% $5,234$140.53%     
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 82,246 1,9454.77%  68,285 2040.60%     
Investment securities - taxable 337,844 7,0594.17%  861,610 16,6833.87%     
Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 598,244 13,0094.35%         
Restricted investment securities 36,391 1,0185.56%  29,716 7665.13%     
Loans (1)  6,192,700 181,7075.92%  5,222,193 107,9274.17%     
Total earning assets (1)$7,265,544$205,1955.69% $6,187,038$125,5944.09%     
              
Interest-bearing deposits$4,016,217$51,0032.56% $3,511,396$6,8160.39%     
Time deposits  1,031,062 17,2223.37%  464,647 1,8460.80%     
Short-term borrowings 4,642 1325.75%  1,676 30.36%     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 253,729 6,1744.84%  186,685 8630.92%     
Subordinated debentures 232,731 6,6155.68%  123,753 3,3705.45%     
Junior subordinated debentures 48,630 1,4335.86%  42,376 1,2365.80%     
Total interest-bearing liabilities$5,587,011$82,5792.97% $4,330,533$14,1340.66%     
              
Net interest income (1) $122,616   $111,460      
Net interest margin (2)  3.05%   3.43%     
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.40%   3.63%     
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.38%   3.57%     
              
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. 
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. 
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. 
              



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 As of
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES     
Beginning balance$86,573 $87,706 $90,489 $92,425 $74,786 
Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans -  -  -  -  5,902 
Change in ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1) (2,277) (1,709) -  -  - 
Credit loss expense (2) 3,313  2,458  1,013  331  12,141 
Loans/leases charged off (1,947) (2,275) (3,960) (2,489) (620)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 135  393  164  222  216 
Ending balance$ 85,797 $ 86,573 $ 87,706 $ 90,489 $ 92,425 
      
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS      
Nonaccrual loans/leases$26,062 $22,947 $8,765 $17,511 $23,574 
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 83  15  5  3  268 
Total nonperforming loans/leases 26,145  22,962  8,770  17,514  23,842 
Other real estate owned -  61  133  177  205 
Other repossessed assets -  -  -  340  - 
Total nonperforming assets$ 26,145 $ 23,023 $ 8,903 $ 18,031 $ 24,047 
      
      
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS     
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.32% 0.29% 0.11% 0.23% 0.33%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.41% 1.43% 1.43% 1.51% 1.59%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 328.16% 377.03% 1000.07% 516.67% 387.66%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.03% 0.03% 0.06% 0.04% 0.01%
      
      
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)     
Special mention (rating 6)$116,910 $125,048 $98,333 $63,973 $54,558 
Substandard (rating 7)/Classified loans 63,956  70,866  66,021  77,317  83,048 
Doubtful (rating 8)/Classified loans -  -  -  -  - 
Criticized loans (4)$180,866 $195,914 $164,354 $141,290 $137,606 
      
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.00% 1.14% 1.08% 1.29% 1.43%
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.84% 3.16% 2.68% 2.35% 2.37%
      
      
(1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair value of the loans was less than its carrying value at the date of transfer, resulting in a charge to the loan ACL.     
(2) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
            
   For the Quarter EndedFor the Six Months Ended
   June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
   (dollars in thousands)
            
 TOTAL ASSETS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,611,832  $2,548,473  $2,122,852     
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  322,838   317,497   289,451     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,389,623   2,196,560   1,985,199     
 Community State Bank  1,332,966   1,286,227   1,221,406     
 Guaranty Bank  2,179,844   2,147,776   2,037,364     
            
 TOTAL DEPOSITS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,166,249  $2,173,343  $1,787,564     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,791,861   1,663,138   1,495,665     
 Community State Bank  1,073,907   1,086,531   1,006,836     
 Guaranty Bank  1,653,299   1,646,730   1,539,978     
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $1,925,162  $1,872,029  $1,737,812     
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  328,479   321,495   293,435     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,728,280   1,637,252   1,536,224     
 Community State Bank  1,025,844   994,454   931,031     
 Guaranty Bank  1,700,034   1,686,287   1,592,836     
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  89%  86%  97%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  96%  98%  103%    
 Community State Bank  96%  92%  92%    
 Guaranty Bank  103%  102%  103%    
            
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  74%  73%  82%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  72%  75%  77%    
 Community State Bank  77%  77%  76%    
 Guaranty Bank  78%  79%  78%    
            
 ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.44%  1.41%  1.68%    
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  3.46%  3.13%  3.31%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.41%  1.50%  1.58%    
 Community State Bank  1.27%  1.38%  1.57%    
 Guaranty Bank  1.22%  1.29%  1.53%    
            
 RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS           
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  0.82%  1.23%  1.56%  1.02%  1.71%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.52%  3.07%  2.72%  3.30%  2.48%
 Community State Bank  1.42%  1.49%  1.12%  1.46%  1.27%
 Guaranty Bank (7) (8)  0.97%  1.02%  0.20%  0.99%  0.56%
            
 NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.28%  3.44%  3.74%  3.36%  3.62%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (3)  3.69%  4.03%  3.66%  3.86%  3.63%
 Community State Bank (4)  3.90%  3.99%  3.67%  3.94%  3.65%
 Guaranty Bank (5)  3.10%  3.49%  4.20%  3.30%  3.94%
            
 ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET        
 INTEREST MARGIN, NET          
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $-  $(8) $4  $(8) $55 
 Community State Bank  (1)  71   28  $70   61 
 Guaranty Bank  168   797   1,698  $965   1,767 
 QCR Holdings, Inc. (6)  (33)  (32)  (35) $(65)  (70)
            
(1)Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.      
(2)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.    
(3)Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 4.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(4)Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(5)Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(6)Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.  
(7)Decrease for quarter ended and six months ended June 30, 2022 due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.
(8)Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
            
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)           
            
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $822,689  $801,494  $772,724  $737,072  $743,138  
Less: Intangible assets  154,255   154,467   154,366   155,153   155,940  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $668,434  $647,027  $618,358  $581,919  $587,198  
            
Total assets (GAAP) $8,226,673  $8,036,904  $7,948,837  $7,730,049  $7,392,941  
Less: Intangible assets  154,255   154,467   154,366   155,153   155,940  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $8,072,418  $7,882,437  $7,794,471  $7,574,896  $7,237,001  
            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.28%  8.21%  7.93%  7.68%  8.11% 
            
            
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



QCR Holding, Inc. 
Consolidated Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited)  
                
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months
Ended		 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022   2023   2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
                
Net income (GAAP) $28,425  $27,157  $30,906  $29,294  $15,242  $55,582  $38,866  
                
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):               
Income:               
Securities gains (losses), net  9   (366)  -   -   -   (356)  -  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net  66   (337)  (211)  714   342   (272)  1,057  
Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $75  $(703) $(211) $714  $342  $(628) $1,057  
                
Expense:               
Acquisition costs (2)  -   -   (517)  321   1,932   -   3,394  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  -   164   529   48   3,789   164   3,789  
Separation agreement  -   -   -   -   -   -   -  
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)  -   -   -   -   8,651   -   8,651  
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3) -   -   -   -   1,140   -   1,140  
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $-  $164  $12  $369  $15,512  $164  $16,974  
                
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 28,350  $ 28,024  $ 31,129  $ 28,949  $ 30,412  $ 56,374  $ 54,783  
                
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)               
                
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $28,350  $28,024  $31,129  $28,949  $30,412  $56,374  $54,783  
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,701,950   16,776,289   16,855,973   16,900,968   17,345,324   16,739,120   16,485,218  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,799,527   16,942,132   17,047,976   17,110,691   17,549,107   16,870,830   16,700,682  
                
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):               
Basic $ 1.70  $ 1.67  $ 1.85  $ 1.71  $ 1.75  $ 3.37  $ 3.32  
Diluted $ 1.69  $ 1.65  $ 1.83  $ 1.69  $ 1.73  $ 3.34  $ 3.28  
                
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)               
                
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $28,350  $28,024  $31,129  $28,949  $30,412  $56,374  $54,783  
                
Average Assets $7,924,597  $7,906,830  $7,800,229  $7,652,463  $7,324,470  $7,915,763  $6,723,137  
                
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.43%  1.42%  1.60%  1.51%  1.66%  1.42%  1.63% 
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  13.88%  14.11%  16.44%  15.21%  15.43%  13.99%  14.88% 
                
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)               
                
Net interest income (GAAP) $53,205  $56,810  $65,218  $60,769  $59,400  $110,015  $105,133  
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5)  6,542   6,057   5,554   4,459   3,396   12,601   6,327  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $59,747  $62,867  $70,772  $65,228  $62,796  $122,616  $111,460  
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion  134   828   5,688   1,080   1,695   962   1,813  
Adjusted net interest income $59,613  $62,039  $65,084  $64,148  $61,101  $121,654  $109,647  
                
Average earning assets $7,283,286  $7,247,605  $7,148,578  $6,975,857  $6,742,095  $7,265,544  $6,187,038  
                
Net interest margin (GAAP)  2.93%  3.18%  3.62%  3.46%  3.53%  3.05%  3.43% 
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.29%  3.52%  3.93%  3.71%  3.74%  3.40%  3.63% 
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.28%  3.47%  3.61%  3.65%  3.64%  3.38%  3.57% 
                
EFFICIENCY RATIO (6)               
                
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $49,727  $48,785  $49,697  $47,746  $54,248  $98,512  $92,573  
                
Net interest income (GAAP) $53,205  $56,810  $65,218  $60,769  $59,400  $110,015  $105,133  
Noninterest income (GAAP)  32,520   25,842   21,219   21,095   22,782   58,362   38,415  
Total income $85,725  $82,652  $86,437  $81,864  $82,182  $168,377  $143,548  
                
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)  58.01%  59.02%  57.50%  58.32%  66.01%  58.51%  64.49% 
                
                
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. 
In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. 
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of acquisition costs which have an estimated effective federal tax rate of 13.62%. 
(3) The CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and OBS exposures resulted from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022. 
(4) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. 
(5) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. 
(6) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. 