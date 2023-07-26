Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $16.8 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included a $1.3 million ($1.1 million after-tax), or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, restructuring charge associated with the Corporation's financial service center optimization and expense management strategies deployed in response to macroeconomic headwinds. These strategies will result in a net reduction of three locations and a headcount rationalization, primarily concentrated within certain commercial real estate and residential mortgage lending teams. Estimated annualized cost savings from these initiatives is approximately $5.4 million. The financial results for the quarter also included a $250 thousand ($198 thousand after-tax) loss associated with the planned sale of a $19.7 million interest in a shared national credit.
Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $222.4 million, or 3.6% (14.4% annualized), from March 31, 2023 and $339.0 million, or 5.5% (11.0% annualized), from December 31, 2022. The increase in both periods was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings.
Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits increased $152.7 million, or 2.6% (10.5% annualized), from March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in brokered deposits partially offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits and public funds. Total deposits increased $73.9 million, or 1.2% (2.4% annualized), from December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in public funds and brokered deposits partially offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, down from 30.8% at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured accounts, internal accounts, and collateralized trust accounts, represented 23.3% of total deposits, down from 27.2% at March 31, 2023.
The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.2 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $2.0 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $410.0 million at June 30, 2023, of which $285.0 million was unused. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $54.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $5.0 million, or 8.4%, from the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased $2.9 million, or 5.6%, from the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase in cost of funds, including long-term borrowings as well as the continued increase in deposit cost of funds, both of which outpaced the impact of higher asset yields and loan growth during the quarter. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 was largely due to an increase in average loan balances and asset yields, offset by increases in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities and the cost of funds.
Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.14% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.58% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 23 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $19.8 million, an increase of $835 thousand, or 4.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Insurance commission and fee income increased $479 thousand, or 10.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in premiums for commercial lines. Other income increased $481 thousand, or 64.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to $292 thousand of other real estate owned ("OREO") income related to a commercial real estate loan transferred to OREO during the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $232 thousand in fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps. These increases were offset by a loss of $250 thousand on the planned sale of an interest in a shared national credit, as previously discussed.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $49.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 5.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Excluding restructuring charges, expenses increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%.
Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $742 thousand, or 2.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This increase reflects our expansion into Maryland and Western Pennsylvania and annual merit increases offset by a reduction in incentive compensation. Data processing expenses increased $429 thousand, or 11.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to our investments in technology in recent years and general price increases incurred in the second half of 2022. Restructuring charges increased $1.3 million, as previously discussed. Other expense increased $757 thousand, or 11.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in retirement plan costs of $410 thousand, which is driven by the current interest rate environment. Professional fees decreased $1.2 million, or 41.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to consultant fees incurred in the second quarter of 2022 related to our digital transformation initiative.
Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 19.8% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets were $34.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $32.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $34.7 million at June 30, 2022. During the quarter, a $5.8 million construction loan was placed on nonaccrual status and a $2.5 million nonaccrual commercial loan was paid off. Based on the value of the underlying collateral, an individual reserve was not recorded for the $5.8 million construction loan as of June 30, 2023.
Net loan and lease charge-offs were $512 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $3.4 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and 1.27% at June 30, 2022.
Dividend
On July 26, 2023, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on August 23, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023.
Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://conferencingportals.com/event/QPDnglhR. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-330-2398; using Conference ID 38917. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 26, 2023 by dialing 1-800-700-2030; using Conference ID 38917.
About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.6 billion in assets and $4.5 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2023. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.
This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (5) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market; (6) economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation; (7) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (8) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (9) changes in the securities markets; (10) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (11) potential recessionary conditions and/or (12) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(UVSP - ER)
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance Sheet (Period End)
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|80,795
|$
|71,215
|$
|84,176
|$
|65,859
|$
|59,590
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|59,616
|67,109
|68,623
|47,451
|35,187
|Cash and cash equivalents
|140,411
|138,324
|152,799
|113,310
|94,777
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|153,509
|151,347
|154,727
|159,170
|159,808
|Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses
|356,164
|367,656
|350,256
|347,479
|351,382
|Investments in equity securities
|3,443
|3,105
|2,579
|2,994
|2,934
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost
|42,811
|43,792
|33,841
|29,475
|29,116
|Loans held for sale
|29,526
|5,425
|5,037
|9,087
|8,352
|Loans and leases held for investment
|6,462,238
|6,239,804
|6,123,230
|5,849,259
|5,661,777
|Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(82,709
|)
|(80,034
|)
|(79,004
|)
|(74,929
|)
|(72,011
|)
|Net loans and leases held for investment
|6,379,529
|6,159,770
|6,044,226
|5,774,330
|5,589,766
|Premises and equipment, net
|52,058
|52,334
|50,939
|50,533
|50,080
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|30,237
|31,663
|30,059
|30,654
|30,929
|Goodwill
|175,510
|175,510
|175,510
|175,510
|175,510
|Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization
|10,923
|11,044
|11,384
|11,650
|11,728
|Bank owned life insurance
|129,715
|128,926
|120,297
|120,035
|120,103
|Accrued interest and other assets
|96,314
|90,095
|90,362
|83,170
|76,328
|Total assets
|$
|7,600,150
|$
|7,358,991
|$
|7,222,016
|$
|6,907,397
|$
|6,700,813
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,582,767
|$
|1,799,225
|$
|2,047,263
|$
|1,968,422
|$
|2,062,538
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|4,404,635
|4,035,432
|3,866,263
|3,818,554
|3,500,510
|Total deposits
|5,987,402
|5,834,657
|5,913,526
|5,786,976
|5,563,048
|Short-term borrowings
|244,666
|271,881
|197,141
|80,711
|97,606
|Long-term debt
|320,000
|220,000
|95,000
|95,000
|95,000
|Subordinated notes
|148,510
|148,385
|148,260
|99,107
|99,030
|Operating lease liabilities
|33,428
|34,846
|33,153
|33,718
|33,951
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|60,922
|50,726
|58,436
|57,698
|48,253
|Total liabilities
|6,794,928
|6,560,495
|6,445,516
|6,153,210
|5,936,888
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued
|157,784
|157,784
|157,784
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|299,212
|298,167
|300,808
|299,791
|298,800
|Retained earnings
|453,806
|443,493
|428,637
|410,942
|396,295
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit
|(61,034
|)
|(55,550
|)
|(62,104
|)
|(64,985
|)
|(42,781
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(44,546
|)
|(45,398
|)
|(48,625
|)
|(49,345
|)
|(46,173
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|805,222
|798,496
|776,500
|754,187
|763,925
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,600,150
|$
|7,358,991
|$
|7,222,016
|$
|6,907,397
|$
|6,700,813
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|Balance Sheet (Average)
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|06/30/23
|06/30/22
|Assets
|$
|7,440,798
|$
|7,219,211
|$
|7,019,381
|$
|6,797,466
|$
|6,962,401
|$
|7,330,616
|$
|7,004,954
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|518,995
|515,880
|505,717
|517,335
|515,741
|517,446
|518,917
|Loans and leases, gross
|6,372,342
|6,164,890
|5,979,581
|5,752,119
|5,520,580
|6,269,190
|5,433,125
|Deposits
|5,844,582
|5,834,415
|5,837,823
|5,645,291
|5,903,173
|5,839,526
|5,943,769
|Shareholders' equity
|806,709
|789,153
|767,192
|773,099
|771,410
|797,980
|772,876
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|Commercial, financial and agricultural
|$
|1,039,265
|$
|1,032,753
|$
|1,088,928
|$
|1,054,940
|$
|1,033,712
|Real estate-commercial
|3,221,993
|3,128,210
|3,027,955
|2,936,204
|2,870,286
|Real estate-construction
|413,404
|376,569
|381,811
|329,915
|319,449
|Real estate-residential secured for business purpose
|517,521
|498,505
|478,254
|443,837
|419,652
|Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose
|832,632
|779,557
|730,395
|685,771
|629,144
|Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose
|175,090
|172,073
|176,699
|175,843
|168,536
|Loans to individuals
|25,544
|28,656
|27,873
|26,679
|27,061
|Lease financings
|236,789
|223,481
|211,315
|196,070
|193,937
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income
|6,462,238
|6,239,804
|6,123,230
|5,849,259
|5,661,777
|Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(82,709
|)
|(80,034
|)
|(79,004
|)
|(74,929
|)
|(72,011
|)
|Net loans and leases held for investment
|$
|6,379,529
|$
|6,159,770
|$
|6,044,226
|$
|5,774,330
|$
|5,589,766
|Asset Quality Data (Period End)
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
|$
|15,087
|$
|11,362
|$
|13,353
|$
|13,620
|$
|13,355
|Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due
|55
|1,996
|875
|416
|2,784
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|15,142
|13,358
|14,228
|14,036
|16,139
|Other real estate owned
|19,345
|19,000
|19,258
|18,960
|18,604
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|34,487
|$
|32,358
|$
|33,486
|$
|32,996
|$
|34,743
|Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
|0.23
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.24
|%
|Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
|0.23
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.29
|%
|Nonperforming assets / Total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.52
|%
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|$
|82,709
|$
|80,034
|$
|79,004
|$
|74,929
|$
|72,011
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.27
|%
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment
|548.21
|%
|704.40
|%
|591.66
|%
|550.14
|%
|539.21
|%
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment
|546.22
|%
|599.15
|%
|555.27
|%
|533.83
|%
|446.19
|%
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|06/30/23
|06/30/22
|Net loan and lease charge-offs
|$
|512
|$
|2,842
|$
|908
|$
|1,196
|$
|1,715
|$
|3,354
|$
|1,791
|Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases
|0.03
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.07
|%
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|For the period:
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|06/30/23
|06/30/22
|Interest income
|$
|90,139
|$
|83,253
|$
|77,401
|$
|66,877
|$
|56,717
|$
|173,392
|$
|107,915
|Interest expense
|35,809
|23,936
|15,485
|8,627
|5,246
|59,745
|9,784
|Net interest income
|54,330
|59,317
|61,916
|58,250
|51,471
|113,647
|98,131
|Provision for credit losses
|3,428
|3,387
|5,416
|3,558
|6,674
|6,815
|3,224
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|50,902
|55,930
|56,500
|54,692
|44,797
|106,832
|94,907
|Noninterest income:
|Trust fee income
|1,924
|1,955
|1,808
|1,835
|1,998
|3,879
|4,100
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,725
|1,547
|1,575
|1,522
|1,574
|3,272
|3,078
|Investment advisory commission and fee income
|4,708
|4,752
|5,585
|4,199
|4,812
|9,460
|9,964
|Insurance commission and fee income
|5,108
|6,487
|4,424
|4,442
|4,629
|11,595
|10,199
|Other service fee income
|3,318
|3,076
|3,236
|3,124
|3,309
|6,394
|6,065
|Bank owned life insurance income
|789
|767
|1,230
|1,153
|705
|1,556
|1,404
|Net gain on sales of investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Net gain on mortgage banking activities
|1,039
|625
|436
|817
|1,230
|1,664
|3,159
|Other income
|1,222
|471
|2,164
|867
|741
|1,693
|1,469
|Total noninterest income
|19,833
|19,680
|20,458
|17,959
|18,998
|39,513
|39,468
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries, benefits and commissions
|29,875
|31,014
|29,028
|29,400
|29,133
|60,889
|57,378
|Net occupancy
|2,614
|2,727
|2,551
|2,504
|2,422
|5,341
|5,138
|Equipment
|986
|993
|977
|968
|977
|1,979
|1,959
|Data processing
|4,137
|4,029
|4,039
|3,901
|3,708
|8,166
|7,275
|Professional fees
|1,669
|1,941
|1,829
|2,521
|2,844
|3,610
|4,982
|Marketing and advertising
|622
|371
|739
|605
|693
|993
|1,118
|Deposit insurance premiums
|1,116
|1,101
|708
|662
|812
|2,217
|1,705
|Intangible expenses
|253
|253
|301
|309
|342
|506
|683
|Restructuring charges
|1,330
|-
|184
|-
|-
|1,330
|-
|Other expense
|7,197
|7,100
|6,970
|5,795
|6,440
|14,297
|12,545
|Total noninterest expense
|49,799
|49,529
|47,326
|46,665
|47,371
|99,328
|92,783
|Income before taxes
|20,936
|26,081
|29,632
|25,986
|16,424
|47,017
|41,592
|Income tax expense
|4,136
|5,047
|5,796
|5,185
|3,258
|9,183
|8,109
|Net income
|$
|16,800
|$
|21,034
|$
|23,836
|$
|20,801
|$
|13,166
|$
|37,834
|$
|33,483
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.14
|Diluted
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.13
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.41
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|29,439,392
|29,312,265
|29,251,293
|29,290,829
|29,490,154
|29,376,179
|29,516,166
|Period end shares outstanding
|29,471,124
|29,427,696
|29,271,915
|29,242,451
|29,365,775
|29,471,124
|29,365,775
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|Profitability Ratios (annualized)
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|06/30/23
|06/30/22
|Return on average assets
|0.91
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1)
|0.96
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|8.35
|%
|10.81
|%
|12.33
|%
|10.67
|%
|6.85
|%
|9.56
|%
|8.74
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)
|8.88
|%
|10.81
|%
|12.40
|%
|10.67
|%
|6.85
|%
|9.83
|%
|8.74
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)
|10.85
|%
|14.11
|%
|16.23
|%
|14.06
|%
|9.10
|%
|12.45
|%
|11.56
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)(3)
|11.52
|%
|14.11
|%
|16.33
|%
|14.06
|%
|9.10
|%
|12.79
|%
|11.56
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.14
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.04
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|66.7
|%
|62.2
|%
|56.9
|%
|60.6
|%
|66.6
|%
|64.4
|%
|66.8
|%
|Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2)
|64.9
|%
|62.2
|%
|56.7
|%
|60.6
|%
|66.6
|%
|63.5
|%
|66.8
|%
|Capitalization Ratios
|Dividends declared to net income
|36.8
|%
|29.2
|%
|25.8
|%
|29.6
|%
|47.1
|%
|32.6
|%
|36.2
|%
|Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)
|10.59
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.75
|%
|10.92
|%
|11.40
|%
|10.59
|%
|11.40
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.45
|%
|8.63
|%
|8.49
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.97
|%
|8.45
|%
|8.97
|%
|Common equity book value per share
|$
|27.32
|$
|27.13
|$
|26.53
|$
|25.79
|$
|26.01
|$
|27.32
|$
|26.01
|Tangible common equity book value per share (1)
|$
|21.27
|$
|21.07
|$
|20.42
|$
|19.67
|$
|19.91
|$
|21.27
|$
|19.91
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.59
|%
|9.71
|%
|9.81
|%
|9.87
|%
|9.45
|%
|9.59
|%
|9.45
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.26
|%
|10.43
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.62
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.62
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.26
|%
|10.43
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.62
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.62
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.54
|%
|13.78
|%
|13.67
|%
|13.10
|%
|13.23
|%
|13.54
|%
|13.23
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
|(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
|(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Tax Equivalent Basis
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|$
|46,897
|$
|512
|4.38
|%
|$
|47,835
|$
|479
|4.06
|%
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
|2,284
|15
|2.63
|2,286
|17
|3.02
|Other debt and equity securities
|516,711
|3,512
|2.73
|513,594
|3,495
|2.76
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
|43,783
|781
|7.15
|34,742
|609
|7.11
|Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
|609,675
|4,820
|3.17
|598,457
|4,600
|3.12
|Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
|1,005,499
|16,919
|6.75
|991,876
|15,538
|6.35
|Real estate—commercial and construction loans
|3,445,431
|45,960
|5.35
|3,342,199
|42,421
|5.15
|Real estate—residential loans
|1,483,478
|17,216
|4.65
|1,408,292
|15,730
|4.53
|Loans to individuals
|26,794
|479
|7.17
|27,254
|449
|6.68
|Municipal loans and leases *
|234,940
|2,388
|4.08
|229,955
|2,341
|4.13
|Lease financings
|176,200
|2,659
|6.05
|165,314
|2,541
|6.23
|Gross loans and leases
|6,372,342
|85,621
|5.39
|6,164,890
|79,020
|5.20
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,982,017
|90,441
|5.20
|6,763,347
|83,620
|5.01
|Cash and due from banks
|58,675
|58,035
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(81,641
|)
|(79,977
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|52,540
|51,583
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|31,200
|31,303
|Other assets
|398,007
|394,920
|Total assets
|$
|7,440,798
|$
|7,219,211
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking deposits
|$
|1,011,889
|$
|5,392
|2.14
|%
|$
|857,891
|$
|3,164
|1.50
|%
|Money market savings
|1,460,899
|14,089
|3.87
|1,489,129
|11,081
|3.02
|Regular savings
|888,680
|845
|0.38
|985,716
|669
|0.28
|Time deposits
|823,665
|7,141
|3.48
|566,308
|3,422
|2.45
|Total time and interest-bearing deposits
|4,185,133
|27,467
|2.63
|3,899,044
|18,336
|1.91
|Short-term borrowings
|255,090
|3,249
|5.11
|240,318
|2,728
|4.60
|Long-term debt
|301,593
|2,811
|3.74
|112,222
|591
|2.14
|Subordinated notes
|148,443
|2,282
|6.17
|148,319
|2,281
|6.24
|Total borrowings
|705,126
|8,342
|4.75
|500,859
|5,600
|4.53
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,890,259
|35,809
|2.94
|4,399,903
|23,936
|2.21
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,659,449
|1,935,371
|Operating lease liabilities
|34,415
|34,438
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|49,966
|60,346
|Total liabilities
|6,634,089
|6,430,058
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|6,549,708
|2.19
|6,335,274
|1.53
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|298,788
|300,293
|Retained earnings and other equity
|350,137
|331,076
|Total shareholders' equity
|806,709
|789,153
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,440,798
|$
|7,219,211
|Net interest income
|$
|54,632
|$
|59,684
|Net interest spread
|2.26
|2.80
|Effect of net interest-free funding sources
|0.88
|0.78
|Net interest margin
|3.14
|%
|3.58
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|142.77
|%
|153.72
|%
|* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
|Notes:
|For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
|Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $668 thousand and $465 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
|Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|Tax Equivalent Basis
|2023
|2022
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|$
|46,897
|$
|512
|4.38
|%
|$
|474,260
|$
|824
|0.70
|%
|U.S. government obligations
|-
|-
|-
|2,000
|11
|2.21
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
|2,284
|15
|2.63
|2,302
|17
|2.96
|Other debt and equity securities
|516,711
|3,512
|2.73
|511,439
|2,727
|2.14
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
|43,783
|781
|7.15
|26,221
|344
|5.26
|Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
|609,675
|4,820
|3.17
|1,016,222
|3,923
|1.55
|Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
|1,005,499
|16,919
|6.75
|945,490
|9,192
|3.90
|Real estate—commercial and construction loans
|3,445,431
|45,960
|5.35
|3,004,509
|28,527
|3.81
|Real estate—residential loans
|1,483,478
|17,216
|4.65
|1,166,201
|10,758
|3.70
|Loans to individuals
|26,794
|479
|7.17
|26,782
|305
|4.57
|Municipal loans and leases*
|234,940
|2,388
|4.08
|235,922
|2,404
|4.09
|Lease financings
|176,200
|2,659
|6.05
|141,676
|2,105
|5.96
|Gross loans and leases
|6,372,342
|85,621
|5.39
|5,520,580
|53,291
|3.87
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,982,017
|90,441
|5.20
|6,536,802
|57,214
|3.51
|Cash and due from banks
|58,675
|55,634
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(81,641
|)
|(68,426
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|52,540
|50,266
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|31,200
|30,222
|Other assets
|398,007
|357,903
|Total assets
|$
|7,440,798
|$
|6,962,401
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking deposits
|$
|1,011,889
|$
|5,392
|2.14
|%
|$
|851,324
|$
|570
|0.27
|%
|Money market savings
|1,460,899
|14,089
|3.87
|1,405,536
|1,552
|0.44
|Regular savings
|888,680
|845
|0.38
|1,070,480
|237
|0.09
|Time deposits
|823,665
|7,141
|3.48
|452,989
|1,227
|1.09
|Total time and interest-bearing deposits
|4,185,133
|27,467
|2.63
|3,780,329
|3,586
|0.38
|Short-term borrowings
|255,090
|3,249
|5.11
|17,253
|11
|0.26
|Long-term debt
|301,593
|2,811
|3.74
|95,000
|321
|1.36
|Subordinated notes
|148,443
|2,282
|6.17
|98,988
|1,328
|5.38
|Total borrowings
|705,126
|8,342
|4.75
|211,241
|1,660
|3.15
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,890,259
|35,809
|2.94
|3,991,570
|5,246
|0.53
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,659,449
|2,122,844
|Operating lease liabilities
|34,415
|33,300
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|49,966
|43,277
|Total liabilities
|6,634,089
|6,190,991
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|6,549,708
|2.19
|6,114,414
|0.34
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|298,788
|298,241
|Retained earnings and other equity
|350,137
|315,385
|Total shareholders' equity
|806,709
|771,410
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,440,798
|$
|6,962,401
|Net interest income
|$
|54,632
|$
|51,968
|Net interest spread
|2.26
|2.98
|Effect of net interest-free funding sources
|0.88
|0.21
|Net interest margin
|3.14
|%
|3.19
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|142.77
|%
|163.77
|%
|* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
|Notes:
|For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
|Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $668 thousand and $618 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|Tax Equivalent Basis
|2023
|2022
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|$
|47,364
|$
|991
|4.22
|%
|$
|603,002
|$
|1,181
|0.39
|%
|U.S. government obligations
|-
|-
|-
|3,602
|37
|2.07
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
|2,285
|32
|2.82
|2,317
|36
|3.13
|Other debt and equity securities
|515,161
|7,007
|2.74
|512,998
|5,066
|1.99
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
|39,287
|1,390
|7.13
|26,665
|699
|5.29
|Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
|604,097
|9,420
|3.14
|1,148,584
|7,019
|1.23
|Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
|998,726
|32,457
|6.55
|932,795
|17,354
|3.75
|Real estate—commercial and construction loans
|3,394,100
|88,381
|5.25
|2,954,831
|54,347
|3.71
|Real estate—residential loans
|1,446,093
|32,946
|4.59
|1,141,416
|20,640
|3.65
|Loans to individuals
|27,023
|928
|6.93
|26,293
|543
|4.16
|Municipal loans and leases*
|232,461
|4,729
|4.10
|239,197
|4,838
|4.08
|Lease financings
|170,787
|5,200
|6.14
|138,593
|4,180
|6.08
|Gross loans and leases
|6,269,190
|164,641
|5.30
|5,433,125
|101,902
|3.78
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,873,287
|174,061
|5.11
|6,581,709
|108,921
|3.34
|Cash and due from banks
|58,356
|54,671
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(80,813
|)
|(70,237
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|52,064
|52,097
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|31,251
|30,308
|Other assets
|396,471
|356,406
|Total assets
|$
|7,330,616
|$
|7,004,954
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking deposits
|$
|935,316
|$
|8,556
|1.84
|%
|$
|866,310
|$
|1,013
|0.24
|%
|Money market savings
|1,474,936
|25,170
|3.44
|1,473,680
|2,456
|0.34
|Regular savings
|936,930
|1,514
|0.33
|1,046,150
|475
|0.09
|Time deposits
|695,697
|10,563
|3.06
|463,232
|2,533
|1.10
|Total time and interest-bearing deposits
|4,042,879
|45,803
|2.28
|3,849,372
|6,477
|0.34
|Short-term borrowings
|247,745
|5,977
|4.87
|17,443
|13
|0.15
|Long-term debt
|207,431
|3,402
|3.31
|95,000
|638
|1.35
|Subordinated notes
|148,381
|4,563
|6.20
|98,950
|2,656
|5.41
|Total borrowings
|603,557
|13,942
|4.66
|211,393
|3,307
|3.15
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,646,436
|59,745
|2.59
|4,060,765
|9,784
|0.49
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,796,647
|2,094,397
|Operating lease liabilities
|34,427
|33,375
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|55,126
|43,541
|Total liabilities
|6,532,636
|6,232,078
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|6,443,083
|1.87
|6,155,162
|0.32
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|299,537
|298,606
|Retained earnings and other equity
|340,659
|316,486
|Total shareholders' equity
|797,980
|772,876
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,330,616
|$
|7,004,954
|Net interest income
|$
|114,316
|$
|99,137
|Net interest spread
|2.52
|2.85
|Effect of net interest-free funding sources
|0.83
|0.19
|Net interest margin
|3.35
|%
|3.04
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|147.93
|%
|162.08
|%
|* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
|Notes:
|For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
|Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.1 million and $754 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Industry Description
|Total Outstanding Balance
|% of Commercial Loan Portfolio
|CRE - Retail
|$
|468,650
|9.0
|%
|Animal Production
|350,654
|6.8
|CRE - Multi-family
|306,508
|5.9
|CRE - Office
|303,848
|5.9
|CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment
|282,613
|5.4
|CRE - Industrial / Warehouse
|226,781
|4.4
|Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)
|191,824
|3.7
|Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
|174,408
|3.4
|Specialty Trade Contractors
|170,316
|3.3
|Education
|155,108
|3.0
|Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)
|151,225
|2.9
|Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods
|132,533
|2.6
|Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers
|120,027
|2.3
|CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential
|110,604
|2.1
|Crop Production
|98,772
|1.9
|Administrative and Support Services
|88,027
|1.7
|Rental and Leasing Services
|86,872
|1.7
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|81,867
|1.6
|Repair and Maintenance
|81,038
|1.6
|Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing
|79,265
|1.5
|CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial
|77,981
|1.5
|Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups
|74,106
|1.4
|Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries
|71,243
|1.4
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|70,147
|1.4
|Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
|68,736
|1.3
|Personal and Laundry Services
|67,717
|1.3
|Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage
|63,917
|1.2
|Food Services and Drinking Places
|63,769
|1.2
|Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)
|61,598
|1.2
|Food Manufacturing
|57,748
|1.1
|Truck Transportation
|54,135
|1.0
|Industries with >$50 million in outstandings
|$
|4,392,037
|84.6
|%
|Industries with <$50 million in outstandings
|$
|800,146
|15.4
|%
|Total Commercial Loans
|$
|5,192,183
|100.0
|%
|Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
|Total Outstanding Balance
|Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose
|$
|832,632
|Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose
|175,090
|Loans to Individuals
|25,544
|Lease Financings
|236,789
|Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
|$
|1,270,055
|Total
|$
|6,462,238
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|June 30, 2023
|Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
|Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
|As of or for the three months ended,
|As of or for the six months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|06/30/23
|03/31/23
|12/31/22
|09/30/22
|06/30/22
|06/30/23
|06/30/22
|Restructuring charges (a)
|$
|1,330
|$
|-
|$
|184
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,330
|$
|-
|Tax effect of restructuring charges
|(279
|)
|-
|(39
|)
|-
|-
|(279
|)
|-
|Restructuring charges, net of tax
|$
|1,051
|$
|-
|$
|145
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,051
|$
|-
|Net income
|$
|16,800
|$
|21,034
|$
|23,836
|$
|20,801
|$
|13,166
|$
|37,834
|$
|33,483
|Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
|200
|200
|238
|244
|270
|400
|540
|Net income before amortization of intangibles
|$
|17,000
|$
|21,234
|$
|24,074
|$
|21,045
|$
|13,436
|$
|38,234
|$
|34,023
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|805,222
|$
|798,496
|$
|776,500
|$
|754,187
|$
|763,925
|$
|805,222
|$
|763,925
|Goodwill
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|Other intangibles (b)
|(2,767
|)
|(3,054
|)
|(3,251
|)
|(3,485
|)
|(3,678
|)
|(2,767
|)
|(3,678
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|626,945
|$
|619,932
|$
|597,739
|$
|575,192
|$
|584,737
|$
|626,945
|$
|584,737
|Total assets
|$
|7,600,150
|$
|7,358,991
|$
|7,222,016
|$
|6,907,397
|$
|6,700,813
|$
|7,600,150
|$
|6,700,813
|Goodwill
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|Other intangibles (b)
|(2,767
|)
|(3,054
|)
|(3,251
|)
|(3,485
|)
|(3,678
|)
|(2,767
|)
|(3,678
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|7,421,873
|$
|7,180,427
|$
|7,043,255
|$
|6,728,402
|$
|6,521,625
|$
|7,421,873
|$
|6,521,625
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|806,709
|$
|789,153
|$
|767,192
|$
|773,099
|$
|771,410
|$
|797,980
|$
|772,876
|Average goodwill
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|Average other intangibles (b)
|(2,924
|)
|(3,137
|)
|(3,355
|)
|(3,550
|)
|(3,791
|)
|(3,030
|)
|(3,940
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|628,275
|$
|610,506
|$
|588,327
|$
|594,039
|$
|592,109
|$
|619,440
|$
|593,426
|(a) Associated with branch optimization and headcount rationlization expense management strategies
|(b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights