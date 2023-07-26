FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q2’23 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 46,418 Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.47 Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.46 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 153,077 ____________________________ (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Second Quarter 2023 Dividends

On July 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, payable on August 29, 2023 to the holders of record on August 14, 2023.

Additionally, on July 25, 2023, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, payable on September 15, 2023 to the holders of record on September 1, 2023.

Business Highlights

Q2 2023 Net Income attributable to Shareholders of $46.4 million

$30.1 million Aerospace Products Adj. EBITDA at 44% overall margin

Generated $148.0 million positive cashflow for asset acquisition & investment activity



Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7cde64c0dac24e88bb4ba97051465bde. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI AVIATION LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Lease income $ 59,541 $ 39,640 $ 115,519 $ 78,965 Maintenance revenue 42,065 39,932 77,206 76,664 Asset sales revenue 101,486 — 210,177 — Aerospace products revenue 68,075 26,497 153,188 40,810 Other revenue 3,178 5,995 10,973 7,316 Total revenues 274,345 112,064 567,063 203,755 Expenses Cost of sales 104,532 15,141 250,202 24,191 Operating expenses 24,797 19,000 47,331 80,800 General and administrative 3,188 3,906 7,255 8,467 Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,672 3,219 5,934 5,492 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 5,563 — 8,560 — Depreciation and amortization 38,514 39,303 79,440 80,608 Asset impairment — 886 1,220 123,676 Interest expense 38,499 47,889 77,791 92,030 Total expenses 217,765 129,344 477,733 415,264 Other (expense) income Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (380 ) 35 (1,715 ) 233 Gain on sale of assets, net — 63,645 — 79,933 Other income 408 1,118 416 1,246 Total other income (expense) 28 64,798 (1,299 ) 81,412 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 56,608 47,518 88,031 (130,097 ) Provision for income taxes 1,855 1,829 3,881 3,168 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 54,753 45,689 84,150 (133,265 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (35,929 ) — (86,634 ) Net income (loss) 54,753 9,760 84,150 (219,899 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries: Continuing operations — — — — Discontinued operations — (8,480 ) — (15,946 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 8,335 6,791 15,126 13,582 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 46,418 $ 11,449 $ 69,024 $ (217,535 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.69 $ (1.48 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.28 ) $ — $ (0.71 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ (1.48 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.28 ) $ — $ (0.71 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,732,179 99,370,301 99,730,223 99,367,597 Diluted 100,462,277 99,805,455 100,314,508 99,367,597





FTAI AVIATION LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,134 $ 33,565 Restricted cash — 19,500 Accounts receivable, net 117,546 99,443 Leasing equipment, net 1,891,263 1,913,553 Property, plant, and equipment, net 12,123 10,014 Investments 39,822 22,037 Intangible assets, net 44,683 41,955 Inventory, net 232,043 163,676 Other assets 167,018 125,834 Total assets $ 2,525,632 $ 2,429,577 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 79,765 $ 86,452 Debt, net 2,173,108 2,175,727 Maintenance deposits 98,354 78,686 Security deposits 37,192 32,842 Other liabilities 45,895 36,468 Total liabilities $ 2,434,314 $ 2,410,175 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,737,046 and 99,716,621 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 997 $ 997 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 159 133 Additional paid in capital 331,080 343,350 Accumulated deficit (241,452 ) (325,602 ) Shareholders’ equity 90,784 18,878 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 534 524 Total equity 91,318 19,402 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,525,632 $ 2,429,577





FTAI AVIATION LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 84,150 $ (219,899 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 1,715 37,836 Gain on sale of assets, net (75,960 ) (79,933 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (12,215 ) (30,208 ) Equity-based compensation 618 2,294 Depreciation and amortization 79,440 114,923 Asset impairment 1,220 123,676 Change in deferred income taxes 3,127 6,200 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative — (748 ) Change in fair value of guarantees (1,902 ) — Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 18,264 23,818 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,190 13,328 Provision for credit losses 1,032 47,218 Other (658 ) (407 ) Change in: Accounts receivable (21,918 ) (47,061 ) Inventory 11 (12,373 ) Other assets (2,583 ) (25,319 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15,350 ) 5,045 Management fees payable to affiliate 1,892 (1,829 ) Other liabilities 2,168 (5,130 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 67,241 (48,569 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (19,500 ) (2,232 ) Principal collections on notes receivable 1,624 — Principal collections on finance leases 1,939 575 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (3,819 ) Acquisition of leasing equipment (325,462 ) (320,766 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,298 ) (118,729 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (10,795 ) (5,282 ) Investment in promissory notes (11,500 ) — Purchase deposits for acquisitions (11,200 ) (7,100 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 273,229 138,020 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 4,304 Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 1,817 8,245 Receipt of deposits for sale of aircraft and engine 300 — Net cash used in investing activities $ (101,846 ) $ (306,784 )





Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 325,000 $ 503,980 Repayment of debt (330,000 ) (224,724 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (1,437 ) (14,405 ) Receipt of security deposits 5,577 1,890 Return of security deposits (1,295 ) — Receipt of maintenance deposits 18,070 24,418 Release of maintenance deposits — (878 ) Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 10 1,187 Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter’s discount and issuance costs 61,729 — Cash dividends - common shares (59,854 ) (65,789 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (15,126 ) (13,582 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 2,674 $ 212,097 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,931 ) (143,256 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 53,065 440,061 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 21,134 $ 296,805

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

(in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ 46,418 $ 38,898 $ 7,520 $ 69,024 $ (146,847 ) $ 215,871 Add: Provision for income taxes 1,855 1,829 26 3,881 3,168 713 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 510 — 510 618 — 618 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,672 3,219 (547 ) 5,934 5,492 442 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — — — — — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — — — Add: Asset impairment charges — 886 (886 ) 1,220 123,676 (122,456 ) Add: Incentive allocations 5,324 — 5,324 8,266 — 8,266 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 48,934 51,108 (2,174 ) 97,704 104,425 (6,721 ) Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 46,834 54,680 (7,846 ) 92,917 105,612 (12,695 ) Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 150 152 (2 ) (546 ) 406 (952 ) Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 380 (35 ) 415 1,715 (233 ) 1,948 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 153,077 $ 150,737 $ 2,340 $ 280,733 $ 195,699 $ 85,034

___________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $38,514 and $39,303, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,616 and $3,310 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $6,804 and $8,495, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $79,440 and $80,608, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $7,599 and $6,968 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $10,665 and $16,849, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net (loss) income of $(380) and $35, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $435 and $117 and (iii) acquisition and transaction expense of $95 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net (loss) income of $(1,715) and $233, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $835 and $173 and (iii) acquisition and transaction expense of $334 and $0, respectively.