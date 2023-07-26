FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $9.1 Million or $1.16 Per Diluted Share and the Forty-Second Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank” or “1st Security Bank”) today reported 2023 second quarter net income of $9.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $17.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.6 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2022.



“We remain focused on the successful integration of the seven branches acquired in February 2023 and our ability to service these new markets in the 1st Security Bank way,” stated Joe Adams, CEO. “We are also pleased that our Board of Directors approved our forty-second consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which will be paid on August 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023,” concluded Adams.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Net income was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.2 million in the previous quarter, and $6.7 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;

Net interest margin (“NIM”) compressed slightly to 4.66%, compared to 4.70% for the previous quarter, and improved from 4.39% for the comparable quarter one year ago;

Loans receivable, net increased $42.8 million, or 1.9%, to $2.34 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.30 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $396.4 million, or 20.4%, from $1.95 billion at June 30, 2022;

Consumer loans, of which 88.0% are home improvement loans, increased $27.2 million, or 4.5%, to $633.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $606.7 million in the previous quarter and increased $148.6 million, or 30.6%, from $485.3 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, consumer loan originations included 84.4% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac and Company, Incorporated (“FICO”) score above 720 and 91.8% of home improvement loans with a UCC-2 security filing;

Segment reporting in the second quarter of 2023 reflected net income of $9.1 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $55,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to $7.3 million and $873,000 in the prior quarter, respectively, and $7.5 million and ($756,000) in the second quarter of 2022, respectively;

The ratio of available unencumbered cash and secured borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve Bank to uninsured deposits was 209% at June 30, 2023, compared to 183% in the prior quarter. The average deposit size per FDIC-insured account at the Bank was $33,000 for both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023; and

Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 12.9% for total risk-based capital and 10.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2023, compared to 12.7% for total risk-based capital and 10.4% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2023.



Segment Reporting

The Company reports two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for the management of the investment portfolio and other assets of the Bank. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands):

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Condensed income statement: Commercial

and Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income(1) $ 28,269 $ 3,283 $ 31,552 Provision for credit losses on loans (629 ) (87 ) (716 ) Noninterest income(2) 2,706 2,127 4,833 Noninterest expense (18,950 ) (5,254 ) (24,204 ) Income before provision for income taxes 11,396 69 11,465 Provision for income taxes (2,335 ) (14 ) (2,349 ) Net income $ 9,061 $ 55 $ 9,116 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,313,228 $ 528,662 $ 2,841,890 Full-time employees ("FTEs") 444 137 581





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Condensed income statement: Commercial

and Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 22,084 $ 2,645 $ 24,729 Provision for credit losses on loans (719 ) (1,152 ) (1,871 ) Noninterest income (2) 2,125 2,230 4,355 Noninterest expense (14,231 ) (4,698 ) (18,929 ) Income before (provision) benefit for income taxes 9,259 (975 ) 8,284 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (1,804 ) 219 (1,585 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,455 $ (756 ) $ 6,699 Total average assets for period ended $ 1,957,632 $ 398,690 $ 2,356,322 FTEs 389 148 537





At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Condensed income statement: Commercial

and Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 55,769 $ 6,445 $ 62,214 Provision for credit losses on loans (2,751 ) (73 ) (2,824 ) Noninterest income (2) 5,086 4,966 10,052 Noninterest expense (37,560 ) (10,168 ) (47,728 ) Income before provision for income taxes 20,544 1,170 21,714 Provision for income taxes (4,144 ) (242 ) (4,386 ) Net income $ 16,400 $ 928 $ 17,328 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,281,815 $ 510,419 $ 2,792,234 FTEs 444 137 581





At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Condensed income statement: Commercial

and Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income(1) $ 42,362 $ 5,089 $ 47,451 Provision for credit losses on loans (1,916 ) (998 ) (2,914 ) Noninterest income(2) 4,630 5,601 10,231 Noninterest expense (28,407 ) (9,589 ) (37,996 ) Income before provision for income taxes 16,669 103 16,772 Provision for income taxes (3,182 ) (21 ) (3,203 ) Net income $ 13,487 $ 82 $ 13,569 Total average assets for period ended $ 1,921,427 $ 392,107 $ 2,313,534 FTEs 389 148 537

_______________________

(1) Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.

(2) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value, and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a net decrease in fair value of $520,000 and a net increase in fair value of $57,000, respectively, as compared to a net decrease in fair value of $516,000 and $1.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, there were $14.3 million and $14.9 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.

Asset Summary

Total assets increased $122.8 million, or 4.4%, to $2.91 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.78 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $506.4 million, or 21.1%, from $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022. The quarter over linked quarter increase in total assets included increases in total cash and cash equivalents of $73.9 million, loans receivable, net of $42.8 million, certificates of deposit (“CDs”) at other financial institutions of $10.0 million, other assets of $7.9 million, and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock of $2.7 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for sale (“HFS”) of $6.6 million, securities available-for-sale of $6.5 million, and core deposit intangible (“CDI”), net of $1.0 million. The increases in cash and cash equivalents and CDs at other financial institutions was the result of management’s decision to maintain excess liquidity as a result of the recent turmoil in the banking industry following the failure of several banks. The $506.4 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to organic loan growth funded through deposits received from the purchase of seven retail branches from Columbia State Bank completed on February 24, 2023 (“Branch Acquisition”). The year over year increase includes increases in loans receivable, net of $396.4 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $103.4 million, CDI, net of $15.6 million, CDs at other financial institutions of $9.8 million, other assets of $7.3 million, premises and equipment, net of $5.6 million, accrued interest receivable of $3.7 million, operating lease right-of-use of $2.6 million, goodwill of $1.3 million, deferred tax asset, net of $1.1 million, partially offset by decreases in securities available-for-sale of $22.0 million due to declines in fair value, loans HFS of $18.3 million, and servicing rights of $889,000.





LOAN PORTFOLIO (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent REAL ESTATE LOANS Commercial $ 343,008 14.4 % $ 339,794 14.6 % $ 299,181 15.2 % Construction and development 312,093 13.2 337,452 14.5 304,387 15.4 Home equity 62,304 2.6 60,625 2.6 49,292 2.5 One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 521,734 22.0 501,100 21.5 390,791 19.8 Multi-family 231,675 9.8 232,201 10.0 204,862 10.4 Total real estate loans 1,470,814 62.0 1,471,172 63.2 1,248,513 63.3 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 557,818 23.5 531,632 22.8 396,459 20.1 Marine 72,484 3.0 70,994 3.0 85,806 4.4 Other consumer 3,606 0.2 4,042 0.2 3,062 0.2 Total consumer loans 633,908 26.7 606,668 26.0 485,327 24.7 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS Commercial and industrial 237,403 10.0 223,702 9.6 203,331 10.3 Warehouse lending 30,649 1.3 28,044 1.2 33,868 1.7 Total commercial business loans 268,052 11.3 251,746 10.8 237,199 12.0 Total loans receivable, gross 2,372,774 100.0 % 2,329,586 100.0 % 1,971,039 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (30,350 ) (29,937 ) (24,967 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 2,342,424 $ 2,299,649 $ 1,946,072



Loans receivable, net increased $42.8 million to $2.34 billion at June 30, 2023, from $2.30 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $396.4 million from $1.95 billion at June 30, 2022. The quarter over linked quarter saw a $27.2 million increase in consumer loans and a $16.3 million increase in commercial business loans, with the largest increases occurring in indirect home improvement loans which increased $26.2 million or 4.9%, and commercial and industrial loans which increased $13.7 million or 6.1%, respectively. Total real estate loans decreased slightly, primarily as a result of a $25.4 million decrease in construction and development loans, partially offset by increases in one-to-four-family loans (excluding loans HFS) of $20.6 million, commercial real estate loans of $3.2 million, and home equity loans of $1.7 million.

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 145,377 91.2 % $ 102,489 92.3 % $ 42,888 41.8 % Refinance 14,099 8.8 8,535 7.7 5,564 65.2 Total $ 159,476 100.0 % $ 111,024 100.0 % $ 48,452 43.6 %





(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 145,377 91.2 % $ 223,675 86.4 % $ (78,298 ) (35.0 ) % Refinance 14,099 8.8 35,074 13.6 (20,975 ) (59.8 ) Total $ 159,476 100.0 % $ 258,749 100.0 % $ (99,273 ) (38.4 ) %





(Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 247,866 91.6 % $ 376,625 74.7 % $ (128,759 ) (34.2 ) % Refinance 22,634 8.4 127,238 25.3 (104,604 ) (82.2 ) Total $ 270,500 100.0 % $ 503,863 100.0 % $ (233,363 ) (46.3 ) %



During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company sold $127.0 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $77.3 million during the previous quarter and $196.3 million during the same quarter one year ago. The decrease in loan purchase and refinance activity, as well as sales activity, compared to the comparable period in 2022 reflects the impact of rising market interest rates and low available housing inventory in our market areas.

Gross margins on home loan sales increased to 3.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.05% in the previous quarter and decreased from 3.10% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

Changes in deposits at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 658,440 27.9 % $ 719,856 29.5 % $ (61,416 ) (8.5 ) % Interest-bearing checking(1) 183,012 7.7 183,888 7.5 (876 ) (0.5 ) Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced(2) 16,772 0.7 27,066 1.1 (10,294 ) (38.0 ) Subtotal 858,224 36.3 930,810 38.1 (72,586 ) (7.8 ) Savings 169,013 7.2 188,510 7.7 (19,497 ) (10.3 ) Money market(3) 419,308 17.7 549,542 22.5 (130,234 ) (23.7 ) Subtotal 588,321 24.9 738,052 30.2 (149,731 ) (20.3 ) Certificates of deposit less than $100,000(4) 473,026 20.0 409,236 16.8 63,790 15.6 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 358,238 15.1 270,476 11.0 87,762 32.4 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 87,499 3.7 94,699 3.9 (7,200 ) (7.6 ) Subtotal 918,763 38.8 774,411 31.7 144,352 18.6 Total $ 2,365,308 100.0 % $ 2,443,273 100.0 % $ (77,965 ) (3.2 ) %





(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 658,440 27.9 % $ 571,942 28.4 % $ 86,498 15.1 % Interest-bearing checking(1) 183,012 7.7 158,607 7.8 24,405 15.4 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced(2) 16,772 0.7 16,422 0.8 350 2.1 Subtotal 858,224 36.3 746,971 37.0 111,253 14.9 Savings 169,013 7.2 156,313 7.8 12,700 8.1 Money market(3) 419,308 17.7 680,246 33.7 (260,938 ) (38.4 ) Subtotal 588,321 24.9 836,559 41.5 (248,238 ) (29.7 ) Certificates of deposit less than $100,000(4) 473,026 20.0 262,199 13.0 210,827 80.4 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 358,238 15.1 116,559 5.8 241,679 207.3 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 87,499 3.7 53,812 2.7 33,687 62.6 Subtotal 918,763 38.8 432,570 21.5 486,193 112.4 Total $ 2,365,308 100.0 % $ 2,016,100 100.0 % $ 349,208 17.3 %

_______________________

(1) Includes no brokered deposits at June 30, 2023, and $2.6 million and $1.2 million of brokered deposits at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Noninterest-bearing accounts.

(3) Includes $51,000, $50.3 million, and $78.8 million of brokered deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(4) Includes $295.7 million, $266.1 million, and $180.3 million of brokered deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

At June 30, 2023, CDs, which include retail and nonretail CDs, totaled $918.8 million, compared to $774.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $432.6 million at June 30, 2022, with nonretail CDs representing 33.7%, 37.5% and 48.0% of total CDs at such dates, respectively. At June 30, 2023, nonretail CDs, which include brokered CDs, online CDs, and public funds CDs, increased $19.6 million to $310.0 million, compared to $290.4 million at March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase of $29.6 million in brokered CDs. Nonretail CDs totaled $310.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $207.8 million at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the Bank had uninsured deposits of $587.6 million, compared to $633.4 million at March 31, 2023, and $642.2 million at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, borrowings comprised of overnight borrowings of $106.0 million, advances from the Federal Reserve Bank’s Term Funding Program of $90.0 million and FHLB fixed-rate advances of $3.9 million, increased $192.4 million to $199.9 million from $7.5 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $121.9 million from $78.0 million at June 30, 2022. The increased borrowings primarily were used to fund loan growth and to provide excess liquidity in accordance with management’s strategic objectives.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $8.1 million, to $249.9 million at June 30, 2023, from $241.8 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $27.3 million, from $222.6 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity during the current quarter reflects net income of $9.1 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.9 million. In addition, stockholders’ equity was positively impacted by unrealized gains on fair value and cash flow hedges of $3.2 million, net of tax, partially offset by unrealized net losses in securities available-for-sale of $2.9 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $279,000 net decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax. Book value per common share was $32.71 at June 30, 2023, compared to $31.69 at March 31, 2023, and $29.27 at June 30, 2022.

The Bank is considered well capitalized under the capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.3%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 11.7% at June 30, 2023.

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 8.8%, and a CET1 ratio of 10.0% at June 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) increased to $30.4 million, or 1.28% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS) at June 30, 2023, compared to $29.9 million, or 1.29% of gross loans receivable, (excluding loans HFS) at March 31, 2023, and $25.0 million, or 1.27% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS) at June 30, 2022. The quarter over linked quarter increase of $413,000 in the ACLL was primarily due to an increase in loans. The year over year increase of $5.4 million in the ACLL was primarily due to organic loan growth and the addition of loans acquired in the Branch Acquisition. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $347,000 to $1.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $1.4 million from $3.4 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was attributable to a decline in unfunded construction loan commitments over the periods.

Nonperforming loans increased $566,000 to $9.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $8.7 million at March 31, 2023 and increased $2.6 million from $6.7 million at June 30, 2022. The quarter over linked quarter increase was primarily due to increases in nonperforming commercial real estate loans of $1.1 million and indirect home improvement loans of $559,000, partially offset by decreases in commercial business loans of $680,000 and one-to-four-family loans of $438,000. The year over year increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to increases in indirect home improvement loans of $1.3 million, commercial real estate loans of $1.1 million, commercial business loans of $586,000, and marine loans of $380,000, partially offset by decreases in one-to-four-family loans of $590,000 and home equity loans of $101,000.

Loans classified as substandard decreased $3.2 million to $16.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.6 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $5.8 million from $10.6 million at June 30, 2022. The quarter over linked quarter decrease in substandard loans was primarily attributable to decreases of $2.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $496,000 in commercial business loans, and $447,000 in one-to-four-family loans, partially offset by an increase of $559,000 in indirect home improvement loans. The year over year increase in substandard loans was primarily due to increases of $1.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $1.3 million in one-to-four-family loans, $1.3 million in indirect home improvement loans, $949,000 in commercial and industrial loans, and $380,000 in marine loans, partially offset by a decrease of $101,000 in home equity loans. There was one other real estate owned property (“OREO”) in the amount of $570,000 (a closed branch in Centralia, WA) at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, compared to one OREO in the amount of $145,000 at June 30, 2022.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $6.8 million to $31.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $24.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in loans and variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher following recent increases in market interest rates. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased $13.9 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of $12.9 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, impacted primarily by loan growth and rising interest rates. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, interest expense increased $7.1 million, primarily as a result of higher market interest rates, higher utilization of borrowings and a shift in deposit mix from transactional accounts to higher cost CDs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income increased $14.8 million to $62.2 million, from $47.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 for the same reason as for the three-month comparison described above, with an increase in interest income of $27.9 million and a decrease in interest expense of $13.1 million.

NIM (annualized) increased 27 basis points to 4.66% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 4.39% for the same period in the prior year, and increased 36 basis points to 4.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from 4.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in NIM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods in 2022, reflects new loan originations at higher market interest rates and variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher following recent increases in market interest rates. The benefit from higher rates and interest earning assets were partially offset by rising deposit and borrowing costs. Increases in average balances of higher costing CDs and borrowings placed additional pressure on the NIM.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 105 basis points to 1.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 0.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was predominantly due to the rise in cost for market rate for deposits. The average cost of funds increased 99 basis points to 1.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from 0.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, also reflecting increases in market interest rates over last year. Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million and $3.4 million, respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects an increase in total loans receivable and net charge-offs in indirect home improvement and marine loans.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $651,000, compared to $16,000 for the same period last year, primarily due to increased net charge-offs of $476,000 in indirect home improvement loans and $152,000 in marine loans. Net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $280,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to net charge-off increases of $585,000 in indirect home improvement loans and $199,000 in marine loans. Net charge-offs have been steadily increasing over the last several years primarily attributable to volatile economic conditions.

Noninterest income increased $478,000, to $4.8 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase reflects a $584,000 increase in service charges and fee income, primarily as a result of less amortization of mortgage servicing rights reflecting increased market interest rates and increased servicing fees from non-portfolio serviced loans, partially offset by a $119,000 decrease in the gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income decreased $179,000, to $10.1 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $10.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily the result of a $2.5 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in service charges and fee income and $630,000 increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense increased $5.3 million to $24.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily a result of a $1.8 million increase in salaries and benefits largely due to the Branch Acquisition and growth in FTEs. Other increases included $1.3 million in operations expense, $851,000 in amortization of CDI, $406,000 in FDIC insurance and $304,000 in occupancy expense. Noninterest expense increased $9.7 million to $47.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $38.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily for the same reasons stated above. Increases during the six month period ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period last year included $3.7 million in salaries and benefits, $1.6 million in acquisition costs, $1.5 million in operations, $1.1 million in amortization of CDI, $829,000 in FDIC insurance, $601,000 in occupancy and $436,000 in data processing.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon through its 27 Bank branches, one headquarters office that produces loans and accepts deposits, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout the Northwest predominantly in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities and Vancouver home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as supply chain disruptions; increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the Branch Acquisition, including customer acquisition and retention; the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with and furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause the Company’s actual results for 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance.

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

Linked Year June 30, March 31, June 30, Quarter Over Year 2023

2023

2022

% Change % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,573 $ 21,481 $ 12,708 (18 ) 38 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 114,526 36,700 15,951 212 618 Total cash and cash equivalents 132,099 58,181 28,659 127 361 Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 14,747 4,712 4,960 213 197 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 225,869 232,373 247,832 (3 ) (9 ) Securities held-to-maturity, net 8,469 8,469 8,469 — — Loans held for sale, at fair value 16,714 23,310 34,989 (28 ) (52 ) Loans receivable, net 2,342,424 2,299,649 1,946,072 2 20 Accrued interest receivable 12,244 12,336 8,553 (1 ) 43 Premises and equipment, net 31,293 31,781 25,740 (2 ) 22 Operating lease right-of-use 7,458 7,414 4,850 1 54 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 6,555 3,863 6,295 70 4 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 570 570 145 — 293 Deferred tax asset, net 5,784 5,860 4,709 (1 ) 23 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 37,247 37,020 37,106 1 — Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value 17,627 17,599 18,516 — (5 ) Goodwill 3,592 3,592 2,312 — 55 Core deposit intangible, net 19,325 20,348 3,715 (5 ) 420 Other assets 23,604 15,731 16,317 50 45 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,905,621 $ 2,782,808 $ 2,399,239 4 21 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 675,211 $ 746,922 $ 588,364 (10 ) 15 Interest-bearing accounts 1,690,097 1,696,351 1,427,736 — 18 Total deposits 2,365,308 2,443,273 2,016,100 (3 ) 17 Borrowings 199,896 7,528 78,028 2,555 156 Subordinated notes: Principal amount 50,000 50,000 50,000 — — Unamortized debt issuance costs (506 ) (523 ) (573 ) (3 ) (12 ) Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs 49,494 49,477 49,427 — — Operating lease liability 7,690 7,651 5,081 1 51 Other liabilities 33,300 33,045 27,962 1 19 Total liabilities 2,655,688 2,540,974 2,176,598 5 22 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,753,607 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023, 7,743,283 at March 31, 2023, and 7,726,232 at June 30, 2022 77 77 77 — — Additional paid-in capital 56,781 56,138 55,129 1 3 Retained earnings 215,519 208,342 189,075 3 14 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (22,444 ) (22,723 ) (21,640 ) (1 ) 4 Total stockholders’ equity 249,933 241,834 222,641 3 12 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,905,621 $ 2,782,808 $ 2,399,239 4 21









FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Qtr Year June 30, March 31, June 30, Over Qtr Over Year 2023

2023 2022

% Change % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 38,216 $ 35,992 $ 25,275 6 51 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 2,651 2,620 1,670 1 59 Total interest and dividend income 40,867 38,612 26,945 6 52 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,610 6,624 1,557 15 389 Borrowings 1,219 841 174 45 601 Subordinated notes 486 485 485 — — Total interest expense 9,315 7,950 2,216 17 320 NET INTEREST INCOME 31,552 30,662 24,729 3 28 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 716 2,108 1,871 (66 ) (62 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 30,836 28,554 22,858 8 35 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 2,862 2,608 2,278 10 26 Gain on sale of loans 1,947 1,476 2,066 32 (6 ) Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 227 221 216 3 5 Other noninterest income (203 ) 914 (205 ) (122 ) (1 ) Total noninterest income 4,833 5,219 4,355 (7 ) 11 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 13,513 13,864 11,736 (3 ) 15 Operations 3,643 2,692 2,365 35 54 Occupancy 1,562 1,520 1,258 3 24 Data processing 1,683 1,568 1,455 7 16 Loan costs 1,043 470 751 122 39 Professional and board fees 657 678 763 (3 ) (14 ) Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance 591 580 185 2 219 Marketing and advertising 430 190 244 126 76 Acquisition costs 61 1,501 — (96 ) — Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,023 459 172 123 495 (Recovery) impairment of servicing rights (2 ) 2 — (200 ) — Total noninterest expense 24,204 23,524 18,929 3 28 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 11,465 10,249 8,284 12 38 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,349 2,037 1,585 15 48 NET INCOME $ 9,116 $ 8,212 $ 6,699 11 36 Basic earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.06 $ 0.84 10 39 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.04 $ 0.83 12 40









FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended Year June 30, June 30, Over Year 2023 2022

% Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 74,208 $ 48,322 54 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 5,271 3,249 62 Total interest and dividend income 79,479 51,571 54 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 14,234 2,842 401 Borrowings 2,060 307 571 Subordinated note 971 971 — Total interest expense 17,265 4,120 319 NET INTEREST INCOME 62,214 47,451 31 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,824 2,914 (3 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 59,390 44,537 33 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 5,470 3,794 44 Gain on sale of loans 3,423 5,923 (42 ) Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 448 433 3 Other noninterest income 711 81 778 Total noninterest income 10,052 10,231 (2 ) NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 27,377 23,708 15 Operations 6,335 4,844 31 Occupancy 3,082 2,481 24 Data processing 3,251 2,815 15 Loan costs 1,513 1,274 19 Professional and board fees 1,335 1,756 (24 ) FDIC insurance 1,171 342 242 Marketing and advertising 620 432 44 Acquisition costs 1,562 — — Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,482 345 330 Recovery of servicing rights — (1 ) — Total noninterest expense 47,728 37,996 26 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 21,714 16,772 29 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,386 3,203 37 NET INCOME $ 17,328 $ 13,569 28 Basic earnings per share $ 2.23 $ 1.68 33 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 1.66 32





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)(1) 1.29 % 1.21 % 1.14 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)(1) 14.82 13.78 11.84 Yield on average interest-earning assets(1) 6.04 5.91 4.78 Average total cost of funds(1) 1.48 1.32 0.43 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.56 4.59 4.35 Net interest margin(1) 4.66 4.70 4.39 Operating expense to average total assets(1) 3.42 3.48 3.22 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities(1) 147.90 145.72 152.50 Efficiency ratio(2) 66.52 65.56 65.08





For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)(1) 1.25 % 1.18 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)(1) 14.30 11.65 Yield on average interest-earning assets(1) 5.98 4.69 Average total cost of funds(1) 1.40 0.41 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.58 4.28 Net interest margin(1) 4.68 4.32 Operating expense to average total assets(1) 3.45 3.31 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.82 153.58 Efficiency ratio(2) 66.04 65.87





June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period(3) 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.28 % Nonperforming loans to total gross loans(4) 0.39 0.37 0.34 Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans(4) 327.75 323.26 374.82 Allowance for credit losses – loans to gross loans receivable, excluding HFS loans 1.28 1.29 1.27





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.06 $ 0.84 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.04 $ 0.83 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 7,637,210 7,623,580 7,776,939 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,746,336 7,778,418 7,896,210 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,641,342 (5) 7,631,018 (6) 7,605,740 (7) Book value per share using common shares outstanding $ 32.71 $ 31.69 $ 29.27 Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding(8) $ 29.71 $ 28.55 $ 28.48

____________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.

(3) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.

(4) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.

(5) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,753,607 at June 30, 2023, less 112,265 unvested restricted stock shares.

(6) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,743,283 at March 31, 2023, less 112,265 unvested restricted stock shares.

(7) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,726,232 at June 30, 2022, less 120,492 unvested restricted stock shares.

(8) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.





(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, QTR Over QTR Year Over Year Average Balances 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ Change $ Change Assets Loans receivable, net(1) $ 2,371,156 $ 1,939,171 $ 2,331,978 $ 1,887,097 $ 431,985 $ 484,059 Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost 265,424 282,589 268,036 280,609 (17,165 ) (15,185 ) Securities held-to-maturity, net 8,500 7,819 8,500 7,660 681 840 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 63,470 26,579 66,550 37,565 36,891 25,905 FHLB stock, at cost 4,628 4,881 5,477 4,593 (253 ) 35 Total interest-earning assets 2,713,178 2,261,039 2,680,541 2,217,524 452,139 495,654 Noninterest-earning assets 128,712 95,283 111,693 96,010 33,429 32,702 Total assets $ 2,841,890 $ 2,356,322 $ 2,792,234 $ 2,313,534 $ 485,568 $ 528,356 Liabilities Interest-bearing accounts $ 1,681,184 $ 1,389,750 $ 1,684,591 $ 1,357,193 $ 291,434 $ 323,991 Borrowings 103,764 43,440 91,619 37,257 60,324 66,507 Subordinated notes 49,484 49,417 49,475 49,409 67 75 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,834,432 1,482,607 1,825,685 1,443,859 351,825 390,573 Noninterest-bearing accounts 696,270 593,050 658,381 588,010 103,220 108,260 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 34,434 30,006 34,436 30,676 4,428 3,758 Total liabilities $ 2,565,136 $ 2,105,663 $ 2,518,502 $ 2,062,545 $ 459,473 $ 502,591

___________________________

(1) Includes loans HFS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures: net income adjusted for acquisition costs, and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that adjusting net income for acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, provides useful and comparative information to assess trends reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitates the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. The after-tax impact of acquisition-related costs to net income which we have recorded in connection with the Branch Acquisition provides meaningful supplemental information that management believes is useful to readers.

Further, management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of net income, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax is presented below.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 9,116 $ 8,212 Acquisition costs 61 1,501 CDI amortization attributable to the Branch Acquisition 850 286 Tax effect at 21.5% (196 ) (384 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 9,831 $ 9,615





Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, March 31, June 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2023 2023 2022 Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 249,933 $ 241,834 $ 222,641 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (22,917 ) (23,940 ) (6,027 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 227,016 $ 217,894 $ 216,614 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,641,342 7,631,018 7,605,740 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 32.71 $ 31.69 $ 29.27 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 29.71 $ 28.55 $ 28.48 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,905,621 $ 2,782,808 $ 2,399,239 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets (22,917 ) (23,940 ) (6,027 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,882,704 $ 2,758,868 $ 2,393,212 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 8.60 % 8.69 % 9.28 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.88 7.90 9.05



