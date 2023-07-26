First Bank Announces Second Quarter Net Income of $6.8 Million and EPS of $0.35

HAMILTON, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results, achieving net income of $6.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, and maintaining solid returns on average assets, equity, and tangible equityi of 0.97%, 9.23%, and 9.87%, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses, First Bank’s second quarter 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per shareii were $0.36, adjusted return on average assetsii was 0.99% and adjusted return on average tangible equityii was 10.13%.



Compared to the same period last year, the Bank's net income and returns on assets, equity, and tangible equity were lower, reflecting broader industry headwinds, primarily due to increased market interest rates and deposit costs. However, the Bank remains confident in its ability to navigate the current economic landscape and achieve sustainable growth in earnings and book value over the long term.

Second Quarter 2023 Performance Highlights:

Total loans reached $2.44 billion at June 30, 2023, marking a 1.8% increase from the end of the linked quarter at March 31, 2023.

Total deposits ended the quarter at $2.40 billion at June 30, 2023, a 7.1% increase from the end of the linked quarter at March 31, 2023.

Continued favorable asset quality throughout the quarter, with net recoveries of $109,000 during the second quarter of 2023, and nonperforming loans remained constant at 0.33% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2023.

Steady growth in book value per share to $15.45 and tangible book value per shareiii to $14.44 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased $0.39 from the end of the linked quarter at March 31, 2023, and $1.36, or 10.4%, from June 30, 2022, supporting continued value creation for shareholders.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the quarterly results, stating, “Despite the difficult rate environment which continues to impact our margin, and the short-term headwinds from recent strategic initiatives, I am satisfied with our current results. We continue to earn acceptable returns even as the yield curve remains inverted and we reinvest in the franchise. Those strategic investments, coupled with our Malvern Bank acquisition, position us for strong financial results as we move into 2024. During the second quarter we generated a return on average assets just below one percent, grew deposits by $158.1 million and maintained favorable asset quality metrics.”

Mr. Ryan acknowledged that funding costs could continue to increase if the yield curve remains inverted, however, he noted that the Malvern Bank acquisition will provide significant balance sheet management flexibility which should assist in managing margin pressures and will provide numerous opportunities for continued efficiency gains.

Mr. Ryan also stated that, “I am pleased that we were able to execute some treasury share repurchases during the second quarter of 2023 which did not significantly impact capital levels negatively but assisted in increasing our tangible book value per share by nearly 40 cents during the second quarter.”

Mr. Ryan added, “the recent strategic investments we have made, continue to pay dividends. Our Fairfield branch and regional headquarters is off to a strong start with branch deposits already surpassing $25 million. Our small business lending, private equity/fund banking and asset-based lending teams are helping to drive our year-to-date loan portfolio diversification, with overall net loan growth in-line with our annual plan.”

Mr. Ryan concluded that, “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us. The completion of the Malvern acquisition provides us a unique opportunity to reshape our balance sheet to optimize our liquidity and interest rate risk positions while also enhancing earnings. We have work to do to integrate Malvern’s customer base and our newest employees, but our previous experience has provided us a clear roadmap to execute. Our new locations and new C&I business units are performing well, and we are continuing to push forward some key technology initiatives. Navigating the current rate environment will continue to be a challenge but we have positioned ourselves well to execute our strategic vision of evolution to a highly efficient middle market commercial institution.”

Malvern Acquisition

First Bank acquired Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Market: MLVF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Malvern Bank, National Association on July 17, 2023. The combined stock and cash transaction was valued at approximately $129.7 million and will expand First Bank’s footprint in the highly desirable New York City to Philadelphia corridor. The consolidated assets of the combined company equal approximately $3.8 billion. Effective upon the closing of the merger, First Bank expanded its Board of Directors by appointing three former Malvern Bancorp directors to the First Bank Board.

Income Statement

In the second quarter of 2023, the Bank’s net interest income decreased to $22.1 million, representing a reduction of $782,000, or 3.4%, compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by the $11.4 million increase in deposit interest expense which outpaced the $9.9 million increase in interest income on loans in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin decreased by 48 basis points to 3.28% compared to the prior year quarter and by 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by the increase in deposit costs which was partially offset by the increase in average loan yields. The inverted yield curve, deposit pricing pressures and the focus on maintaining excess on-balance sheet liquidity all had a negative impact on the margin during the second quarter of 2023.

The Bank's provision for credit losses was $449,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million in the same period of the previous year and $1.1 million in the preceding quarter of 2023. The decline in provision for credit losses during the current quarter was primarily due to the benefit of net recoveries during the second quarter of 2023 and slightly lower net loan growth compared to the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, non-interest income was $1.1 million, compared to $1.5 million during the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $196,000 decline in gains on recovery of acquired loans, a decrease of $84,000 in loan fees, primarily loan swap fees, and a decrease of $83,000 in gains on sale of loans, primarily Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. Gains on recovery of acquired loans have declined due to a reduction in collection of payments on acquired loans that were valued at $0 at the time of past acquisitions. Loan swap activity continues to be slow which resulted in the reduced loan swap income, but SBA loan sale activity has accelerated somewhat. Although down from the same period in the prior year, gains on sale of loans increased $29,000 during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 21.1%, compared to $11.4 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense was largely due to a $1.4 million, or 21.3%, increase in salary and benefits costs in the second quarter of 2023, and to a lesser extent, a $283,000, or 121.5%, increase in regulatory fees, a $232,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expense, and $221,000 in merger-related costs during the second quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to merit adjustments, inflationary market adjustments, and increased headcount, primarily due to new locations and growth initiatives, and increases in employee benefit costs. The increase in regulatory fees was due to the recent increase in FDIC fee assessments and the increase in occupancy and equipment was primarily due to the recently added new locations.

On a linked quarter basis, second quarter 2023 non-interest expense of $13.8 million increased $319,000, or 2.4%, compared to $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increased regulatory fees and increased salaries and employee benefits, and was offset somewhat by decreased merger-related expenses. The rise in regulatory fees and the increase in salaries and employee benefits were due to the same factors as noted above.

The Bank's income tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 24.3%, compared to $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7% for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 24.4% for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

The Bank reported total assets of $2.87 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $57.5 million, or 2.0%, from $2.82 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank’s assets grew $141.5 million, or 5.2%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Bank's increase in loans during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 was $44.1 million and $98.9 million, respectively. The net loan growth was in-line with plan and driven primarily by owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's total deposits were $2.40 billion, an increase of $105.9 million, or 4.6%, from $2.29 billion at December 31, 2022. After a decline in deposits during the first quarter of 2023, deposits increased $158.1 million, or 7.1%, from $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $476.7 million at June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of $12.8 million, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's stockholders' equity totaled $294.2 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to $289.6 million at December 31, 2022 and a decline of $60,000 compared to March 31, 2023. During the quarter-ended June 30, 2023, the Bank repurchased 550,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of $5.5 million, or an average price of $10.06 per share.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.03%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.20%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.20%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.39%. The Bank's strong capital position provides a cushion against potential losses and supports its ability to pursue growth opportunities. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratioiv was 9.63% as of June 30, 2023, indicating that the Bank has a sufficient cushion to absorb potential losses.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the second quarter of 2023 remained favorable, with net recoveries of $109,000 compared to a net charge-off of $315,000 in the previous quarter and net charge-offs of $404,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans increased slightly from $7.8 million at March 31, 2023, to $8.0 million at June 30, 2023, but decreased from $11.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.33% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2023, and down from 0.53% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming loans remains healthy at 379.55% at June 30, 2023, compared to 210.58% at June 30, 2022, and 382.26% at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total loans remained at 1.25% at June 30, 2023 compared to the same level at March 31, 2023.

Liquidity and Borrowings

The Bank enhanced its liquidity position in the second quarter of 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $21.3 million during the second quarter to $182.4 million at June 30, 2023. The Bank’s increase in deposits during the second quarter contributed to the increased cash balances and allowed for a reduction of $100.0 million in borrowings during the second quarter of 2023. The reduction in outstanding borrowings has also increased the Bank’s available borrowing capacity. This enhanced liquidity position coupled with the balance sheet flexibility gained after the Malvern Bancorp acquisition, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.

Overall, the Bank has a strong capital, liquidity, and asset quality position, which provides a solid foundation to navigate future challenges that may arise. The Bank is committed to managing risk prudently while pursuing growth opportunities and delivering value to its shareholders.

Cash Dividend Declared

On July 18, 2023, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023, payable on August 25, 2023.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b1d11f5-35da-404b-9d40-76b955b58884

First Bank will host its earnings call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM eastern time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-888-330-3273 and the access code is 7660423. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 7660423) from one hour after the end of the conference call until August 27, 2023. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

After acquiring Malvern Bank on 7/17/2023, First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $2.87 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); the impact of disease pandemics, including COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

CONTACT: Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer

(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com





FIRST BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,439 $ 17,577 Restricted cash 12,870 13,580 Interest bearing deposits with banks 145,045 94,759 Cash and cash equivalents 182,354 125,916 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 747 1,293 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 86,108 98,956 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $227 at June 30, 2023 (fair value of $39,396 at June 30, 2023 and $42,465 at December 31, 2022) 45,368 47,193 Restricted investment in bank stocks 7,986 6,214 Other investments 8,967 8,372 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,436,708 2,337,814 Less: Allowance for credit losses 30,451 25,474 Net loans 2,406,257 2,312,340 Premises and equipment, net 11,603 10,550 Other real estate owned, net - - Accrued interest receivable 8,657 8,164 Bank-owned life insurance 58,854 58,107 Goodwill 17,826 17,826 Other intangible assets, net 1,463 1,579 Deferred income taxes, net 13,863 13,155 Other assets 24,372 23,275 Total assets $ 2,874,425 $ 2,732,940 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 476,733 $ 503,856 Interest bearing deposits 1,923,167 1,790,096 Total deposits 2,399,900 2,293,952 Borrowings 123,378 90,932 Subordinated debentures 29,787 29,731 Accrued interest payable 1,605 1,218 Other liabilities 25,594 27,545 Total liabilities 2,580,264 2,443,378 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,222,407 shares issued and 19,041,343 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 21,082,819 shares issued and 19,451,755 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 104,939 104,512 Additional paid-in capital 81,053 80,695 Retained earnings 136,446 127,532 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,899 ) (7,334 ) Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,631,064 shares at December 31, 2022 (21,378 ) (15,843 ) Total stockholders' equity 294,161 289,562 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,874,425 $ 2,732,940





FIRST BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 955 $ 689 $ 1,977 $ 1,265 Investment securities—tax-exempt 34 33 72 70 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 2,184 260 3,436 390 Loans, including fees 33,748 23,881 65,448 46,024 Total interest and dividend income 36,921 24,863 70,933 47,749 Interest Expense Deposits 12,691 1,262 22,104 2,271 Borrowings 1,661 250 3,025 538 Subordinated debentures 441 441 881 881 Total interest expense 14,793 1,953 26,010 3,690 Net interest income 22,128 22,910 44,923 44,059 Credit loss expense 449 1,298 1,540 1,940 Net interest income after credit loss expense 21,679 21,612 43,383 42,119 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 233 243 461 495 Loan fees 18 102 107 347 Income from bank-owned life insurance 378 370 747 743 Losses on sale of investment securities, net - - (207 ) - Gains on sale of loans 170 253 311 290 Gains on recovery of acquired loans 14 210 71 334 Other non-interest income 315 285 602 521 Total non-interest income 1,128 1,463 2,092 2,730 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,122 6,698 15,994 13,242 Occupancy and equipment 1,613 1,381 3,192 2,805 Legal fees 198 172 401 314 Other professional fees 598 692 1,249 1,379 Regulatory fees 516 233 750 426 Directors' fees 193 180 407 398 Data processing 681 589 1,299 1,185 Marketing and advertising 233 177 473 341 Travel and entertainment 160 111 379 199 Insurance 179 186 352 351 Other real estate owned expense, net 20 114 38 197 Merger-related expenses 221 - 682 - Other expense 1,088 876 2,109 1,694 Total non-interest expense 13,822 11,409 27,325 22,531 Income Before Income Taxes 8,985 11,666 18,150 22,318 Income tax expense 2,186 2,843 4,362 5,337 Net Income $ 6,799 $ 8,823 $ 13,788 $ 16,981 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.71 $ 0.87 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.71 $ 0.86 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,332,703 19,586,103 19,417,388 19,559,605 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,434,522 19,794,657 19,546,949 19,780,953





FIRST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 142,209 $ 996 2.81 % $ 141,412 $ 729 2.07 % Loans (3) 2,397,121 33,748 5.65 % 2,181,197 23,881 4.39 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 152,623 1,924 5.06 % 107,903 171 0.64 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 9,418 157 6.69 % 5,424 65 4.81 % Other investments 8,898 103 4.64 % 8,090 24 1.19 % Total interest earning assets (2) 2,710,269 36,928 5.47 % 2,444,026 24,870 4.08 % Allowance for loan losses (30,315 ) (24,469 ) Non-interest earning assets 145,259 148,886 Total assets $ 2,825,213 $ 2,568,443 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 338,392 $ 1,475 1.75 % $ 329,702 $ 137 0.17 % Money market deposits 811,385 6,804 3.36 % 737,041 642 0.35 % Savings deposits 137,830 366 1.07 % 181,390 180 0.40 % Time deposits 570,850 4,046 2.84 % 321,378 303 0.38 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,858,457 12,691 2.74 % 1,569,511 1,262 0.32 % Borrowings 151,810 1,661 4.39 % 68,024 250 1.47 % Subordinated debentures 29,769 441 5.93 % 29,658 441 5.95 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,040,036 14,793 2.91 % 1,667,193 1,953 0.47 % Non-interest bearing deposits 462,692 606,874 Other liabilities 26,925 20,547 Stockholders' equity 295,560 273,829 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,825,213 $ 2,568,443 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 22,135 2.56 % 22,917 3.61 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.28 % 3.76 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (7 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 22,128 $ 22,910 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 147,953 $ 2,064 2.81 % $ 137,742 $ 1,350 1.98 % Loans (3) 2,380,336 65,448 5.54 % 2,156,244 46,024 4.30 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 124,503 3,008 4.87 % 114,626 221 0.39 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 8,841 258 5.88 % 5,519 128 4.68 % Other investments 8,770 170 3.91 % 8,081 41 1.02 % Total interest earning assets (2) 2,670,403 70,948 5.36 % 2,422,212 47,764 3.98 % Allowance for loan losses (29,826 ) (24,265 ) Non-interest earning assets 144,867 147,788 Total assets $ 2,785,444 $ 2,545,735 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 328,870 $ 2,454 1.50 % $ 314,074 $ 198 0.13 % Money market deposits 784,089 11,791 3.03 % 721,790 1,090 0.30 % Savings deposits 145,691 712 0.99 % 185,782 344 0.37 % Time deposits 552,028 7,147 2.61 % 335,721 639 0.38 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,810,678 22,104 2.46 % 1,557,367 2,271 0.29 % Borrowings 141,567 3,025 4.31 % 72,234 538 1.50 % Subordinated debentures 29,756 881 5.92 % 29,645 881 5.94 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,982,001 26,010 2.65 % 1,659,246 3,690 0.45 % Non-interest bearing deposits 481,237 595,273 Other liabilities 28,330 19,218 Stockholders' equity 293,876 271,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,785,444 $ 2,545,735 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 44,938 2.71 % 44,074 3.53 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.39 % 3.67 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (15 ) (15 ) Net interest income $ 44,923 $ 44,059 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.







FIRST BANK QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 22,128 $ 22,795 $ 23,751 $ 24,563 $ 22,910 Credit loss expense / Provision for loan losses 449 1,091 716 216 1,298 Non-interest income 1,128 964 1,446 944 1,463 Non-interest expense 13,822 13,503 12,465 11,737 11,409 Income tax expense 2,186 2,176 2,916 3,348 2,843 Net income 6,799 6,989 9,100 10,206 8,823 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 0.97 % 1.03 % 1.35 % 1.57 % 1.38 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2) 0.99 % 1.11 % 1.40 % 1.57 % 1.38 % Return on average equity (1) 9.23 % 9.70 % 12.61 % 14.46 % 12.92 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2) 9.46 % 10.43 % 13.11 % 14.46 % 12.92 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 9.87 % 10.39 % 13.53 % 15.55 % 13.93 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 10.13 % 11.17 % 14.07 % 15.55 % 13.93 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.28 % 3.52 % 3.69 % 3.97 % 3.76 % Total cost of deposits (1) 2.19 % 1.69 % 1.21 % 0.50 % 0.23 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.48 % 54.42 % 47.68 % 46.01 % 46.81 % SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 19,041,343 19,569,334 19,451,755 19,447,206 19,483,415 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.47 $ 0.52 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share 0.35 0.36 0.46 0.52 0.45 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 0.36 0.38 0.48 0.52 0.45 Book value per share 15.45 15.03 14.89 14.44 14.10 Tangible book value per share (2) 14.44 14.05 13.89 13.43 13.08 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 10.38 $ 10.10 $ 13.76 $ 13.67 $ 13.98 Market value / Tangible book value 71.91 % 71.90 % 99.07 % 101.80 % 106.84 % Market capitalization $ 197,649 $ 197,650 $ 267,656 $ 265,843 $ 272,378 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Stockholders' equity / assets 10.23 % 10.44 % 10.60 % 10.64 % 10.64 % Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2) 9.63 % 9.83 % 9.96 % 9.97 % 9.95 % Loans / deposits 101.53 % 106.73 % 101.91 % 103.34 % 103.15 % ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (109 ) $ 315 $ (213 ) $ 705 $ 404 Nonperforming loans 8,023 7,820 6,250 5,107 11,888 Nonperforming assets 8,023 7,820 6,250 5,400 12,181 Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) (0.02 %) 0.05 % (0.04 %) 0.13 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 379.55 % 382.26 % 407.58 % 480.61 % 210.58 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 2,874,425 $ 2,816,897 $ 2,732,940 $ 2,638,060 $ 2,581,192 Total loans 2,436,708 2,392,583 2,337,814 2,263,377 2,233,278 Total deposits 2,399,900 2,241,804 2,293,952 2,190,192 2,165,163 Total stockholders' equity 294,161 294,221 289,562 280,749 274,702 Number of full-time equivalent employees (4) 261 252 238 228 233 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation. (3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Includes 5 and 8 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2023 and 2022,respectively.





FIRST BANK QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 419,836 $ 394,734 $ 354,203 $ 323,984 $ 321,205 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 560,878 539,112 533,426 517,448 523,108 Investor 965,339 958,574 951,115 942,151 925,643 Construction and development 136,615 143,955 142,876 126,206 117,011 Multi-family 223,784 220,101 215,990 214,819 201,269 Total commercial real estate 1,886,616 1,861,742 1,843,407 1,800,624 1,767,031 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 91,260 94,060 93,847 96,194 98,841 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 29,983 29,316 33,551 31,670 30,491 Total residential real estate 121,243 123,376 127,398 127,864 129,332 Consumer and other 12,514 16,413 16,318 14,654 19,694 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 2,440,209 2,396,265 2,341,326 2,267,126 2,237,262 Net deferred loan fees and costs (3,501 ) (3,682 ) (3,512 ) (3,749 ) (3,984 ) Total loans $ 2,436,708 $ 2,392,583 $ 2,337,814 $ 2,263,377 $ 2,233,278 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 17.2 % 16.5 % 15.2 % 14.3 % 14.4 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 23.0 % 22.5 % 22.8 % 22.9 % 23.4 % Investor 39.6 % 40.1 % 40.7 % 41.6 % 41.5 % Construction and development 5.6 % 6.0 % 6.1 % 5.6 % 5.2 % Multi-family 9.2 % 9.2 % 9.2 % 9.5 % 9.0 % Total commercial real estate 77.4 % 77.8 % 78.8 % 79.6 % 79.1 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 3.8 % 3.9 % 4.0 % 4.3 % 4.4 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.4 % Total residential real estate 5.0 % 5.1 % 5.4 % 5.7 % 5.8 % Consumer and other 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.9 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.2 %) (0.2 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 476,733 $ 463,926 $ 503,856 $ 584,025 $ 600,402 Interest bearing demand deposits 376,948 310,140 322,944 343,042 318,687 Money market and savings deposits 979,524 914,063 935,311 860,577 929,075 Time deposits 566,695 553,675 531,841 402,549 316,999 Total Deposits $ 2,399,900 $ 2,241,804 $ 2,293,952 $ 2,190,193 $ 2,165,163 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 19.9 % 20.7 % 22.0 % 26.7 % 27.7 % Interest bearing demand deposits 15.7 % 13.8 % 14.1 % 15.7 % 14.7 % Money market and savings deposits 40.8 % 40.8 % 40.8 % 39.3 % 42.9 % Time deposits 23.6 % 24.7 % 23.1 % 18.3 % 14.7 % Total Deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 6,799 $ 6,989 $ 9,100 $ 10,206 $ 8,823 Average stockholders' equity $ 295,560 $ 292,174 $ 286,283 $ 280,093 $ 273,829 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,324 19,379 19,533 19,669 19,823 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 276,236 $ 272,795 $ 266,750 $ 260,424 $ 254,006 Return on Average Tangible equity (1) 9.87 % 10.39 % 13.53 % 15.55 % 13.93 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 294,161 $ 294,221 $ 289,562 $ 280,749 $ 274,702 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,289 19,322 19,405 19,599 19,768 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 274,872 $ 274,899 $ 270,157 $ 261,150 $ 254,934 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 19,041,343 19,569,334 19,451,755 19,447,206 19,483,415 Tangible book value per share $ 14.44 $ 14.05 $ 13.89 $ 13.43 $ 13.08 Tangible Equity / Assets Stockholders' equity $ 294,161 $ 294,221 $ 289,562 $ 280,749 $ 274,702 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,289 19,322 19,405 19,599 19,768 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 274,872 $ 274,899 $ 270,157 $ 261,150 $ 254,934 Total assets $ 2,874,425 $ 2,816,897 $ 2,732,940 $ 2,638,060 $ 2,581,192 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,289 19,322 19,405 19,599 19,768 Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 2,855,136 $ 2,797,575 $ 2,713,535 $ 2,618,461 $ 2,561,424 Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 9.63 % 9.83 % 9.96 % 9.97 % 9.95 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 13,822 $ 13,503 $ 12,465 $ 11,737 $ 11,409 Less: Merger-related expenses 221 461 452 - - Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 13,601 $ 13,042 $ 12,013 $ 11,737 $ 11,409 Net interest income $ 22,128 $ 22,795 $ 23,751 $ 24,563 $ 22,910 Non-interest income 1,128 964 1,446 944 1,463 Total revenue 23,256 23,759 25,197 25,507 24,373 Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net - 207 - - - Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 23,256 $ 23,966 $ 25,197 $ 25,507 $ 24,373 Efficiency ratio 58.48 % 54.42 % 47.68 % 46.01 % 46.81 % (1) Annualized.





FIRST BANK NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted return on average assets, and Adjusted return on average equity Net income $ 6,799 $ 6,989 $ 9,100 $ 10,206 $ 8,823 Add: Merger-related expenses(1) 175 364 357 - - Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1) - 164 - - - Adjusted net income $ 6,974 $ 7,517 $ 9,457 $ 10,206 $ 8,823 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,434,522 19,667,194 19,649,282 19,668,133 19,794,657 Average assets $ 2,825,213 $ 2,745,235 $ 2,680,807 $ 2,575,742 $ 2,568,443 Average equity $ 295,560 $ 292,174 $ 286,283 $ 280,093 $ 273,829 Average Tangible Equity $ 276,236 $ 272,795 $ 266,750 $ 260,424 $ 254,006 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.45 Adjusted return on average assets (2) 0.99 % 1.11 % 1.40 % 1.57 % 1.38 % Adjusted return on average equity (2) 9.46 % 10.43 % 13.11 % 14.46 % 12.92 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) 10.13 % 11.17 % 14.07 % 15.55 % 13.93 % (1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Annualized.





i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average tangible equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger-related expenses and other one-time gains or expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average tangible equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iv Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.