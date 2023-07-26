MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2023 Results

THORNTON, Colo., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its second-quarter and first-half 2023 financial results.



Highlights for Second Quarter 2023

Record quarterly revenues of $888.6 million

Quarterly net income of $22.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share

Quarterly EBITDA of $47.1 million

Record backlog of $2.73 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our solid second quarter performance resulted in record high quarterly revenues of $888.6 million and record backlog of $2.73 billion. Second quarter 2023 net income of $22.3 million was a 13.2 percent increase over the second quarter of 2022, with consolidated gross profit and EBITDA all increasing compared to the same period of 2022. We continue to see quality bidding opportunities across the organization and strategically pursue new work while maintaining and expanding relationships with our existing, valued customers.” Mr. Swartz also said, “The continued investment in the overall electrical infrastructure system combined with the expanding demand for clean energy sources, present ongoing opportunities for long term growth.”

Second Quarter Results

MYR reported second-quarter 2023 revenues of $888.6 million, an increase of $180.5 million, or 25.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported revenues of $503.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $88.5 million, or 21.3 percent, from the second quarter of 2022, due to an increase in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to an increase in revenue on clean energy projects, and an increase in revenue on distribution projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported revenues of $384.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $92.0 million, or 31.4 percent, from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher revenue related to clean energy projects in certain geographical areas.

Consolidated gross profit in second quarter of 2023 was $90.1 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 11.5 percent, from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues, partially offset by lower margins. Gross margin was 10.1 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 11.4 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to labor and project inefficiencies, some of which were caused by supply chain disruptions and inclement weather experienced on certain projects. Gross margin was also negatively impacted by rising costs associated with inflation. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects and a favorable change order. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.3 percent and 0.1 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $57.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $52.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations and an increase in employee incentive compensation costs.

Interest expense increased to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The period-over-period increase was primarily attributable to higher interest rates, partially offset by lower average debt balances, during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 29.5 percent, compared to income tax expense of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 29.4 percent. The period-over-period increase in tax rate was primarily due to higher other permanent difference items.

For the second quarter of 2023, net income was $22.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. Second-quarter 2023 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $47.1 million, compared to $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

First-Half Results

MYR reported first-half 2023 revenues of $1.70 billion, an increase of $355.5 million, or 26.4 percent, compared to the first half of 2022. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $949.1 million, an increase of $169.0 million, or 21.7 percent, from the first half of 2022, due to an increase in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to an increase in revenue on clean energy projects, and an increase in revenue on distribution projects. The C&I segment reported revenues of $751.2 million, an increase of $186.6 million, or 33.0 percent from the first half of 2022, primarily due to higher revenue related to clean energy projects in certain geographical areas.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $174.5 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of $13.2 million or 8.2 percent, from the first half of 2022. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues, partially offset by lower margins. Gross margin was 10.3 percent for the first half of 2023 compared to 12.0 percent for the first half of 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to labor and project inefficiencies, some of which were caused by inclement weather and supply chain disruptions experienced on certain projects. Gross margin was also negatively impacted by an increase in cost associated with an adjustment to sales tax accruals for prior periods in one of our operating areas as well as rising costs associated with inflation. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity on a project and a favorable change order. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decrease of 1.0 percent for the first half of 2023 and resulted in a gross margin increase of 0.3 percent for the first half of 2022.

SG&A increased to $114.7 million in the first half of 2023, compared to $105.6 million for the first half of 2022. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations and an increase in employee incentive compensation costs.

Interest expense increased to $1.7 million in the first half of 2023, compared to $1.1 million for the first half of 2022. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher interest rates, partially offset by lower average debt balances during the first half of 2023 as compared to the first half of 2022.

Income tax expense was $13.2 million for the first half of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 22.6 percent, compared to income tax expense of $12.0 million for the first half of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 22.8 percent. The period-over-period increase in tax rate was primarily due to a higher favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits, partially offset by higher other permanent difference items.

For the first half of 2023, net income was $45.4 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, compared to $40.4 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2023, MYR's backlog was $2.73 billion, compared to $2.67 billion as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, T&D backlog was $1.18 billion, and C&I backlog was $1.55 billion. Total backlog at June 30, 2023 increased $289.5 million, or 11.8 percent, from the $2.44 billion reported at June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, MYR had $451.0 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,850 $ 51,040 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,106 and $2,073, respectively 474,984 472,543 Contract assets, net of allowances of $601 and $499, respectively 382,406 300,615 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,056 9,325 Refundable income taxes 11,262 8,944 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,643 47,824 Total current assets 940,201 890,291 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $363,112 and $351,753, respectively 247,479 233,175 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,500 30,544 Goodwill 116,976 115,847 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $28,061 and $25,439, respectively 86,013 87,557 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 34,020 34,210 Investment in joint ventures 5,933 3,697 Other assets 5,681 3,537 Total assets $ 1,464,803 $ 1,398,858 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,175 $ 5,074 Current portion of operating lease obligations 9,835 9,711 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,349 1,127 Accounts payable 337,699 315,323 Contract liabilities 228,818 227,055 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 26,537 28,752 Other current liabilities 74,147 79,918 Total current liabilities 684,560 666,960 Deferred income tax liabilities 46,141 45,775 Long-term debt 39,950 35,479 Accrued self-insurance 51,548 51,287 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 18,635 20,845 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 575 2,313 Other liabilities 19,094 15,999 Total liabilities 860,503 838,658 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,709,534 and 16,563,767 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 167 165 Additional paid-in capital 158,555 161,427 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,024 ) (6,300 ) Retained earnings 449,602 404,908 Total shareholders’ equity 604,300 560,200 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,464,803 $ 1,398,858





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Contract revenues $ 888,616 $ 708,114 $ 1,700,232 $ 1,344,738 Contract costs 798,489 627,252 1,525,713 1,183,391 Gross profit 90,127 80,862 174,519 161,347 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,775 52,016 114,739 105,580 Amortization of intangible assets 1,229 3,253 2,455 6,020 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,315 ) (652 ) (2,539 ) (1,400 ) Income from operations 32,438 26,245 59,864 51,147 Other income (expense): Interest income 193 6 514 14 Interest expense (1,154 ) (650 ) (1,740 ) (1,101 ) Other income, net 120 2,277 30 2,262 Income before provision for income taxes 31,597 27,878 58,668 52,322 Income tax expense 9,324 8,194 13,232 11,950 Net income $ 22,273 $ 19,684 $ 45,436 $ 40,372 Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.17 $ 2.73 $ 2.39 —Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.15 $ 2.70 $ 2.36 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,707 16,894 16,662 16,904 —Diluted 16,809 17,070 16,817 17,141





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 45,436 $ 40,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 26,040 24,043 Amortization of intangible assets 2,455 6,020 Stock-based compensation expense 4,304 3,688 Deferred income taxes — (1 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,539 ) (1,400 ) Other non-cash items (221 ) 581 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (1,714 ) (20,457 ) Contract assets, net (81,243 ) (43,413 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 459 12,504 Other assets 3,147 (4,939 ) Accounts payable 23,004 42,763 Contract liabilities 1,468 33,619 Accrued self-insurance (1,962 ) (11,861 ) Other liabilities (2,790 ) (21,400 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 15,844 60,119 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,331 1,237 Cash paid for acquired business, net of cash acquired — (110,576 ) Purchases of property and equipment (41,730 ) (30,421 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (38,399 ) (139,760 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 185,330 121,533 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (178,247 ) (70,138 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (2,512 ) (516 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (584 ) (880 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20 4 Repurchase of common stock — (23,467 ) Debt refinancing costs (2,120 ) — Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (7,936 ) (6,791 ) Other financing activities — 607 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (6,049 ) 20,352 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 414 (746 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (28,190 ) (60,035 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 51,040 82,092 End of period $ 22,850 $ 22,057





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and

As of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 888,616 $ 708,114 $ 3,364,036 $ 2,600,968 Gross profit $ 90,127 $ 80,862 $ 357,134 $ 328,353 Income from operations $ 32,438 $ 26,245 $ 123,624 $ 112,631 Income before provision for income taxes $ 31,597 $ 27,878 $ 120,550 $ 112,556 Income tax expense $ 9,324 $ 8,194 $ 32,105 $ 28,325 Net income $ 22,273 $ 19,684 $ 88,445 $ 84,231 Tax rate 29.5 % 29.4 % 26.6 % 25.2 % Per Share Data: Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.17 $ 5.31 (1 ) $ 4.99 (1 ) —Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.15 $ 5.26 (1 ) $ 4.91 (1 ) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,707 16,894 16,640 (2 ) 16,887 (2 ) —Diluted 16,809 17,070 16,818 (2 ) 17,145 (2 )





(in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,464,803 $ 1,398,858 $ 1,264,369 $ 1,050,833 Total shareholders’ equity $ 604,300 $ 560,200 $ 531,082 $ 471,629 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 202,989 $ 203,404 $ 207,151 $ 116,293 Total funded debt (3) $ 45,125 $ 40,553 $ 55,446 $ 8,785





(in thousands) Last twelve months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Financial Performance Measure (4): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 88,445 $ 84,231 Interest expense, net 3,515 1,691 Amortization of intangible assets 5,444 7,175 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (2,383 ) (2,234 ) EBIA, net of taxes (5) $ 95,021 $ 90,863

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (6) $ 47,064 $ 43,914 $ 180,667 $ 167,187 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.80 $ 2.57 $ 10.74 $ 9.75 Free Cash Flow (8) $ (43,429 ) $ 22,268 $ 34,844 $ 47,000 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 35.94 $ 31.42 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 401,311 $ 323,931 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 23.87 $ 19.17 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.07 0.10 Asset Turnover (13) 2.66 2.48 Return on Assets (14) 7.0 % 8.0 % Return on Equity (15) 16.7 % 17.9 % Return on Invested Capital (18) 16.0 % 18.6 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 22,273 $ 19,684 $ 88,445 $ 84,231 Interest expense, net 961 644 3,515 1,691 Income tax expense 9,324 8,194 32,105 28,325 Depreciation and amortization 14,506 15,392 56,602 52,940 EBITDA (6) $ 47,064 $ 43,914 $ 180,667 $ 167,187 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share $ 1.33 $ 1.15 $ 5.26 $ 4.91 Interest expense, net, per share 0.06 0.04 0.21 0.10 Income tax expense per share 0.55 0.48 1.90 1.65 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.86 0.90 3.37 3.09 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.80 $ 2.57 $ 10.74 $ 9.75 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ (21,314 ) $ 38,652 $ 123,209 $ 108,785 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (22,115 ) (16,384 ) (88,365 ) (61,785 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ (43,429 ) $ 22,268 $ 34,844 $ 47,000

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of June 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 604,300 $ 531,082 Goodwill and intangible assets (202,989 ) (207,151 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 401,311 $ 323,931 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 35.94 $ 31.42 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (12.07 ) (12.25 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 23.87 $ 19.17 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,710 16,724 Plus: common equivalents 102 176 Period End Shares (16) 16,812 16,900





(in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 604,300 $ 531,082 $ 471,629 Plus: total funded debt 45,125 55,446 8,785 Less: cash and cash equivalents (22,850 ) (22,057 ) (68,322 ) Invested Capital $ 626,575 $ 564,471 $ 412,092 Average Invested Capital (17) $ 595,523 $ 488,282

