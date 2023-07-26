Methanex Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in United States dollars.

Net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $57 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million in the second quarter. The average realized price in the second quarter was $338 per tonne compared to $371 per tonne in the first quarter of 2023.

Geismar 3 ("G3") project is approximately 90% complete and is progressing safely, on time and on budget. Production expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. The remaining cash spend of $240 - 290 million is fully funded with cash on hand.

Returned $51 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and ended the second quarter with $646 million in cash.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second quarter of 2023, Methanex (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $57 million ($0.73 net income per common share on a diluted basis) compared to net income of $60 million ($0.87 net income per common share on a diluted basis) in the first quarter of 2023. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was lower compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a lower average realized price, partially offset by the mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation due to changes in Methanex's share price. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $160 million and Adjusted net income was $41 million ($0.60 Adjusted net income per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $209 million and Adjusted net income of $76 million ($1.11 Adjusted net income per common share) for the first quarter of 2023.

Our average realized price in the second quarter was $338 per tonne compared to $371 per tonne in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in the average realized price was driven by global methanol supply outpacing demand growth and lower global energy prices leading to a decrease in the methanol cost curve and MTO affordability.

During the quarter, we returned $51 million to shareholders through the regular dividend and share repurchases. With continued macro uncertainty and the impact of declining methanol prices through the second quarter, we ceased share repurchases under the current normal course issuer bid which expires in September 2023. We ended the quarter with $646 million in cash, or approximately $589 million in cash excluding non-controlling interests and including our share of cash in the Atlas joint venture. We also have an undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility that provides additional financial flexibility.

Rich Sumner, President & CEO of Methanex, said, “We remain focused on delivering strong operational results from our existing assets and maintaining financial flexibility. Our key strategic priority is completing the G3 project safely, on time and on budget in the fourth quarter of this year. "

FURTHER INFORMATION

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions except per share amounts and where noted) Jun 30

2023 Mar 31

2023 Jun 30

2022 Jun 30

2023 Jun 30

2022 Production (thousands of tonnes) (attributable to Methanex shareholders)1 1,658 1,660 1,551 3,318 3,340 Sales volume (thousands of tonnes) Methanex-produced methanol 1,621 1,649 1,634 3,270 3,431 Purchased methanol 884 848 798 1,732 1,480 Commission sales 277 308 260 585 539 Total sales volume1 2,782 2,805 2,692 5,587 5,450 Methanex average non-discounted posted price ($ per tonne)2 450 471 548 460 534 Average realized price ($ per tonne)3 338 371 422 354 424 Revenue 939 1,038 1,137 1,978 2,313 Net income (attributable to Methanex shareholders) 57 60 125 116 244 Adjusted net income4 41 76 84 117 244 Adjusted EBITDA4 160 209 243 369 580 Cash flows from operating activities 196 162 106 359 432 Basic net income per common share 0.84 0.87 1.74 1.71 3.34 Diluted net income per common share 0.73 0.87 1.41 1.70 3.28 Adjusted net income per common share4 0.60 1.11 1.16 1.70 3.32 Common share information (millions of shares) Weighted average number of common shares 68 69 72 68 73 Diluted weighted average number of common shares 68 69 72 68 73 Number of common shares outstanding, end of period 67 68 71 67 71

1 Methanex-produced methanol represents our equity share of volume produced at our facilities and excludes volume marketed on a commission basis related to the 36.9% of the Atlas facility and 50% of the Egypt facility that we do not own.

2 Methanex average non-discounted posted price represents the average of our non-discounted posted prices in North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific weighted by sales volume. Current and historical pricing information is available at www.methanex.com .

3 The Company has used Average realized price ("ARP") throughout this document. ARP is calculated as revenue divided by the total sales volume. It is used by management to assess the realized price per unit of methanol sold, and is relevant in a cyclical commodity environment where revenue can fluctuate in response to market prices.

4 Note that Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per common share, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section on page 14 of our second quarter MD&A dated July 26, 2023 for a description of each non-GAAP measure.

A reconciliation from net income attributable to Methanex shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and the calculation of Adjusted net income per common share is as follows:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions) Jun 30

2023 Mar 31

2023 Jun 30

2022 Jun 30

2023 Jun 30

2022 Net income attributable to Methanex shareholders $ 57 $ 60 $ 125 $ 116 $ 244 Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation (15 ) 20 (47 ) 5 1 Depreciation and amortization 95 98 94 193 186 Finance costs 30 31 33 61 67 Finance income (loss) and other expenses (16 ) (11 ) 3 (27 ) 3 Income tax expense 19 14 37 33 79 Earnings of associate adjustment 10 19 18 30 39 Non-controlling interests adjustment (20 ) (22 ) (20 ) (42 ) (39 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Methanex shareholders $ 160 $ 209 $ 243 $ 369 $ 580





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

($ millions except number of shares and per share amounts) Jun 30

2023 Mar 31

2023 Jun 30

2022 Jun 30

2023 Jun 30

2022 Net income attributable to Methanex shareholders $ 57 $ 60 $ 125 $ 116 $ 244 Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation, net of tax (13 ) 17 (41 ) 5 — Impact of Egypt gas contract revaluation, net of tax (3 ) (1 ) — (4 ) — Adjusted net income $ 41 $ 76 $ 84 $ 117 $ 244 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 68 69 72 68 73 Adjusted net income per common share $ 0.60 $ 1.11 $ 1.16 $ 1.70 $ 3.32

We recorded net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $57 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $60 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was lower compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a lower average realized price, partially offset by the mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation due to changes in Methanex's share price.

We recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $209 million for the first quarter of 2023. We recorded Adjusted net income of $41 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to Adjusted net income of $76 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was lower in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a lower average realized price.

We sold 2,782,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2,805,000 tonnes for the first quarter of 2023. Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,621,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1,649,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023.

Production for the second quarter of 2023 was 1,658,000 tonnes compared to 1,660,000 tonnes for the first quarter of 2023. Production for the second quarter of 2023 was comparable to the first quarter of 2023 as higher production in Geismar was offset by lower production in Chile.

The Geismar 3 project is progressing safely, on time and on budget with methanol production expected in the fourth quarter of 2023 with an expected total capital cost of $1.25 - 1.3 billion. The remaining cash expenditure of approximately $240 to $290 million, including approximately $65 million of spending accrued in accounts payable, is fully funded with cash on hand. Along with significantly enhancing our cash generation capability, Geismar 3 will have one of the lowest CO2 emissions intensity profiles in the industry, helping us meet our commitment to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

To June 30, 2023, we have repurchased 2,787,484 common shares of 3,506,405 permitted under our current normal course issuer bid for $119 million, an average purchase price of approximately $43 per share. During the second quarter of 2023, we purchased 864,052 shares for $38 million.

In the second quarter of 2023 we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share for a total of $12.5 million.

At June 30, 2023, we had a strong liquidity position including a cash balance of $646 million, or approximately $589 million excluding non-controlling interests and including our share of cash in the Atlas joint venture. We also have access to an undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility providing financial flexibility.

PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2023 YTD Q2 2022 (thousands of tonnes) Operating

Capacity1 Production Production Production Production Production USA (Geismar) 550 532 449 556 981 1,112 New Zealand2 550 408 403 244 811 630 Trinidad (Methanex interest)3 490 248 256 249 504 507 Chile 425 173 249 197 422 521 Egypt (50% interest) 158 163 161 150 324 254 Canada (Medicine Hat) 160 134 142 155 276 316 2,333 1,658 1,660 1,551 3,318 3,340

1 The operating capacity of our production facilities may be higher or lower than original nameplate capacity as, over time, these figures have been adjusted to reflect ongoing operating efficiencies at these facilities. Actual production for a facility in any given year may be higher or lower than operating capacity due to a number of factors, including natural gas availability, feedstock composition, the age of the facility's catalyst, turnarounds and access to CO 2 from external suppliers for certain facilities. We review and update the operating capacity of our production facilities on a regular basis based on historical performance.

2 The operating capacity of New Zealand is made up of the two Motunui facilities and the Waitara Valley facility. The Waitara Valley plant is idled indefinitely due to natural gas constraints.

3 The operating capacity of Trinidad is made up of the Titan (100% interest) and Atlas (63.1% interest) facilities. The Titan plant is idled indefinitely due to natural gas constraints.



Key production and operational highlights during the second quarter and production outlook for 2023 include:

United States

Geismar produced 532,000 tonnes in the second quarter compared to 449,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. Production in the second quarter was impacted by a 10-day outage at G2 for maintenance activities but was higher than the first quarter which was impacted by a planned turnaround at G1.

New Zealand

New Zealand produced 408,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 403,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. We estimate production for 2023 will be between 1.3 - 1.4 million tonnes as Q3 2023 production will be impacted by a planned turnaround. Waitara Valley remains idled indefinitely.

Trinidad

Atlas produced 248,000 tonnes (Methanex interest) in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 256,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. Production was lower in the second quarter as the second quarter was impacted by an unplanned outage in April. Titan remains idled indefinitely.

Chile

Chile produced 173,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 249,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. Production was lower in the second quarter as our Chile plants ran at reduced rates or were shut down for a portion of the second quarter due to seasonal gas limitations during the Southern hemisphere winter months, when domestic natural gas demand is high. We are undertaking a planned turnaround at Chile I which is scheduled to be completed in August and expect to operate one plant through the remainder of the Southern hemisphere winter. We estimate Chile production in 2023 will be between 0.8 - 0.9 million tonnes.

Egypt

Egypt produced 326,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 163,000 tonnes) in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 322,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 161,000 tonnes) in the first quarter of 2023.

Canada

Medicine Hat produced 134,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 142,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. Production was lower in the second quarter due to an unplanned outage in April.

2023 Production Outlook

Forecasted production for 2023 is approximately 6.5 million equity tonnes, excluding any production from G3. Actual production may vary by quarter based on timing of turnarounds, gas availability, unplanned outages and unanticipated events.

ABOUT METHANEX

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH".

