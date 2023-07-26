Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q2 guidance
  • Revenue of $684 million in Q2’23, down 19% from Q2’22
  • Returned $152 million to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in Q2’23
  Q2'23   Q2'22   Q1'23 
Revenue (mil)$ 684  $ 841   $618 
GAAP EPS$ 0.73  $ 1.16  $0.50  
Non-GAAP EPS$ 0.79  $ 1.21  $0.55  
            

NORTH READING, Mass., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $684 million for the second quarter of 2023 of which $475 million was in Semiconductor Test, $94 million in System Test, $44 million in Wireless Test and $72 million in Robotics. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $120.1 million or $0.73 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter was $129.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, which excluded restructuring and other charges, acquired intangible asset amortization, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“We delivered revenue at the high end of our guidance range with higher semiconductor test shipments which more than offset weaker robotics demand in the quarter while profits exceeded plan on higher gross margins,” said Teradyne CEO Greg Smith. “As we enter Q3, test demand for DRR5 and HBM memory devices for data center applications remains strong and SOC test demand for automotive applications is incrementally stronger. In robotics, we expect order rates to decline as customers navigate slowing global industrial activity and macro-economic headwinds.”

Guidance for the third quarter of 2023 is revenue of $650 million to $710 million, with GAAP net income of $0.57 to $0.77 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.61 to $0.81 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, stock compensation modification expense, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the impact of supply chain conditions on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, the continued impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws, including regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on October 7, 2022. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain conditions or improvements, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China, compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions, the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers, the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, or the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to the export of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined to certain end users and for certain end uses in China. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2026 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2026 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On October 7, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published regulations restricting the export to China of advanced semiconductors, supercomputer technology, equipment for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductors and components and technology for the manufacturing in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The restrictions on the sale of semiconductor testers in China to test certain advanced semiconductors impact Teradyne’s sales to certain companies in China. Several multinational companies manufacturing these advanced semiconductors in China have obtained one-year licenses allowing suppliers such as Teradyne to continue to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies. We expect that other companies manufacturing advanced semiconductors in China will not receive licenses, thereby restricting Teradyne’s ability to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies that do not receive a license. The Company has filed license applications to sell to and support certain customers in China for certain end uses. Several applications have been denied or granted with limitations so that our business will continue to be impacted by the regulation restrictions. In addition to the specific restrictions impacting Teradyne’s business, the regulations may have an adverse impact on certain actual or potential customers and on the global semiconductor industry. To the extent the regulations impact actual and potential customers or disrupt the global semiconductor industry, Teradyne’s business and revenues will be adversely impacted.

The Company also has determined that the restrictions on the export of certain US origin components and technology for use in the development and production in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment impact its manufacturing and development operations in China. Teradyne received a temporary authorization from the Department of Commerce allowing the Company to continue its manufacturing and development operations. On May 25, 2023, the Department of Commerce issued an export license to replace this temporary authorization. The license is effective through May 31, 2027.  

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2026 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the Company’s best interests; additional U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” section of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2023. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2023
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 


   Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
   July 2,
2023		 April 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022		 July 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022
            
Net revenues $684,437  $617,529  $840,766  $1,301,966  $1,596,136 
Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)  281,945   261,109   334,377   543,054   634,814 
            
Gross profit  402,492   356,420   506,389   758,912   961,322 
            
Operating expenses:          
Selling and administrative (2)  145,695   150,955   139,533   296,650   279,718 
Engineering and development  105,706   105,762   111,951   211,468   220,067 
Acquired intangible assets amortization  4,825   4,802   4,871   9,627   9,934 
Restructuring and other (3)  6,358   2,037   2,044   8,395   17,758 
Operating expenses  262,584   263,556   258,399   526,140   527,477 
            
Income from operations  139,908   92,864   247,990   232,772   433,845 
            
Interest and other (income) expense (4)  (4,494)  (4,220)  9,398   (8,714)  14,894 
            
Income before income taxes  144,402   97,084   238,592   241,486   418,951 
Income tax provision  24,352   13,553   40,805   37,905   59,236 
Net income $120,050  $83,531  $197,787  $203,581  $359,715 
            
Net income per common share:          
Basic $0.78  $0.54  $1.24  $1.31  $2.24 
Diluted $0.73  $0.50  $1.16  $1.23  $2.07 
            
Weighted average common shares - basic  154,760   155,904   159,563   155,332   160,805 
            
Weighted average common shares - diluted (5)  164,751   166,308   171,159   165,530   173,367 
            
Cash dividend declared per common share $0.11  $0.11  $0.11  $0.22  $0.22 
            
            
(1)Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
   July 2,
2023		 April 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022		 July 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022
 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $5,731  $5,610  $5,105  $11,341  $6,695 
 Sale of previously written down inventory  (2,463)  (385)  (449)  (2,848)  (711)
   $3,268  $5,225  $4,656  $8,493  $5,984 
            
(2)For the quarter ended April 2, 2023 and the six months ended July 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne's retired CEO's outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023 retirement.
            
(3)Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
   July 2,
2023		 April 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022		 July 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022
 Employee severance $5,140  $2,037  $383  $7,177  $934 
 Litigation settlement  -   -   -   -   14,700 
 Acquisition related expenses and compensation  -   -   -   -   (201)
 Other  1,218   -   1,661   1,218   2,325 
   $6,358  $2,037  $2,044  $8,395  $17,758 
            
(4)Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
   July 2,
2023		 April 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022		 July 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022
 Pension actuarial losses $53  $-  $-  $53  $- 
   $53  $-  $-  $53  $- 
            
(5)Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended July 2, 2023, April 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, 0.7 million, 0.9 million and 1.9 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, 0.8 million and 2.2 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended July 2, 2023, April 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, diluted shares also included 8.9 million, 9.0 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, diluted shares included 8.9 million and 9.5 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)    
     
  July 2,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $613,208  $854,773 
Marketable securities  95,199   39,612 
Accounts receivable, net  493,234   491,145 
Inventories, net  347,295   325,019 
Prepayments  560,682   532,962 
Other current assets  14,222   14,404 
Total current assets  2,123,840   2,257,915 
     
Property, plant and equipment, net  437,077   418,683 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  75,889   73,734 
Marketable securities  104,685   110,777 
Deferred tax assets  152,471   142,784 
Retirement plans assets  11,514   11,761 
Other assets  32,699   28,925 
Acquired intangible assets, net  44,611   53,478 
Goodwill  412,110   403,195 
Total assets $3,394,896  $3,501,252 
     
Liabilities     
Accounts payable $153,157  $139,722 
Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings  163,653   212,266 
Deferred revenue and customer advances  120,085   148,285 
Other accrued liabilities  114,435   112,271 
Operating lease liabilities  20,212   18,594 
Income taxes payable  65,437   65,010 
Current debt  32,806   50,115 
     
Total current liabilities  669,785   746,263 
     
Retirement plans liabilities  124,040   116,005 
Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances  38,999   45,131 
Long-term other accrued liabilities  16,475   15,981 
Deferred tax liabilities  1,304   3,267 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  65,079   64,176 
Long-term income taxes payable  44,331   59,135 
Total liabilities  960,013   1,049,958 
     
Shareholders' equity  2,434,883   2,451,294 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,394,896  $3,501,252 
         


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)       
        
 Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
 July 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022		 July 2,
2023		 July 3,
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$120,050  $197,787  $203,581  $359,715 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation 22,551   21,957   45,231   44,460 
Stock-based compensation 13,564   12,228   32,449   25,122 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 5,731   5,105   11,341   6,695 
Amortization 4,654   4,862   9,580   10,095 
Deferred taxes (5,937)  (34,885)  (13,571)  (23,597)
(Gains) losses on investments (2,507)  6,972   (4,745)  8,973 
Other (201)  345   (92)  522 
        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities       
Accounts receivable (39,897)  (146,592)  (2,693)  (146,384)
Inventories 9,852   (37,202)  (13,845)  (46,682)
Prepayments and other assets (14,204)  (25,597)  (29,584)  (99,902)
Accounts payable and other liabilities 58,694   85,922   (24,514)  (38,460)
Deferred revenue and customer advances (2,233)  7,416   (34,938)  14,163 
Retirement plans contributions (1,248)  (1,289)  (2,482)  (2,618)
Income taxes (26,102)  18,426   (13,614)  10,815 
Net cash provided by operating activities 142,767   115,455   162,104   122,917 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (39,258)  (45,744)  (80,702)  (89,743)
Purchases of marketable securities (29,742)  (81,904)  (99,018)  (247,881)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 27,648   113,061   35,577   143,642 
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 14,529   42,970   21,997   139,652 
Proceeds from life insurance -   -   460   - 
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (26,823)  28,383   (121,686)  (54,330)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Repurchase of common stock (134,537)  (331,334)  (227,845)  (532,799)
Dividend payments (17,019)  (17,547)  (34,184)  (35,442)
Payments of convertible debt principal (2,303)  (21,598)  (17,458)  (42,292)
Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (438)  (1,732)  (20,308)  (32,780)
Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 602   61   16,599   16,536 
Net cash used for financing activities (153,695)  (372,150)  (283,196)  (626,777)
        
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,751   5,732   1,213   8,014 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (36,000)  (222,580)  (241,565)  (550,176)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 649,208   794,603   854,773   1,122,199 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$613,208  $572,023  $613,208  $572,023 
                


GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
                         
(In millions, except per share amounts)                       
          Quarter Ended            
  July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues     April 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues     July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues    
                         
Net revenues$684.4        $617.5        $840.8       
                         
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP$402.5   58.8%     $356.4  57.7%     $506.4  60.2%    
                         
Income from operations - GAAP$139.9   20.4%     $92.9  15.0%     $248.0  29.5%    
Restructuring and other (1) 6.4   0.9%      2.0  0.3%      2.0  0.2%    
Acquired intangible assets amortization 4.8   0.7%      4.8  0.8%      4.9  0.6%    
Equity modification charge (2) -   -       5.9  1.0%      -  -     
Income from operations - non-GAAP$151.1   22.1%     $105.6  17.1%     $254.9  30.3%    
                         
      Net Income per Common Share     Net Income per Common Share     Net Income per Common Share
  July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted April 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted
Net income - GAAP$120.1   17.5% $0.78  $0.73  $83.5  13.5% $0.54  $0.50  $197.8  23.5% $1.24  $1.16 
Restructuring and other (1) 6.4   0.9%  0.04   0.04   2.0  0.3%  0.01   0.01   2.0  0.2%  0.01   0.01 
Acquired intangible assets amortization 4.8   0.7%  0.03   0.03   4.8  0.8%  0.03   0.03   4.9  0.6%  0.03   0.03 
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3) 0.1   0.0%  0.00   0.00   -  -   -   -   -  -   -   - 
Equity modification charge (2) -   -   -   -   5.9  1.0%  0.04   0.04   -  -   -   - 
Exclude discrete tax adjustments 0.5   0.1%  0.00   0.00   (2.5) -0.4%  (0.02)  (0.02)  1.6  0.2%  0.01   0.01 
Non-GAAP tax adjustments (2.9)  -0.4%  (0.02)  (0.02)  (2.4) -0.4%  (0.02)  (0.01)  (2.3) -0.3%  (0.01)  (0.01)
Convertible share adjustment (4) -   -   -   -   -  -   -   -   -  -   -   0.01 
Net income - non-GAAP$129.0   18.8% $0.83  $0.79  $91.3  14.8% $0.59  $0.55  $204.0  24.3% $1.28  $1.21 
                         
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 154.8         155.9         159.6       
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 164.8         166.3         171.2       
Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction (0.7)        (0.9)        (1.9)      
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 164.1         165.4         169.3       
                         
                         
(1)Restructuring and other consists of:                       
  Quarter Ended      
  July 2, 2023       April 2, 2023       July 3, 2022      
 Employee severance$5.1        $2.0        $0.4       
 Other 1.2         -         1.7       
  $6.4        $2.0        $2.0       
                         
(2)For the quarter ended April 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses include an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne’s retired CEO’s outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023 retirement.   
                         
(3)For the quarter ended July 2, 2023 adjustment to exclude actuarial loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.           
                         
(4)For the quarters ended April 2, 2023, and July 3, 2022, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $0.1 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income. For the quarters ended July 2, 2023, April 2, 2023, and July 3, 2022, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 8.9 million, 9.0 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.     
                         
  Six Months Ended        
  July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues     July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues            
                         
Net Revenues$1,302.0        $1,596.1               
                         
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP$758.9   58.3%     $961.3  60.2%            
                         
Income from operations - GAAP$232.8   17.9%     $433.8  27.2%            
Acquired intangible assets amortization 9.6   0.7%      9.9  0.6%            
Restructuring and other (1) 8.4   0.6%      17.8  1.1%            
Equity modification charge (2) 5.9   0.5%      -  -             
Income from operations - non-GAAP$256.7   19.7%     $461.5  28.9%            
                         
      Net Income per Common Share     Net Income per Common Share        
  July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted        
Net income - GAAP$203.6   15.6% $1.31  $1.23  $359.7  22.5% $2.24  $2.07         
Acquired intangible assets amortization 9.6   0.7%  0.06   0.06   9.9  0.6%  0.06   0.06         
Restructuring and other (1) 8.4   0.6%  0.05   0.05   17.8  1.1%  0.11   0.10         
Equity modification charge (2) 5.9   0.5%  0.04   0.04   -  -   -   -         
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3) 0.1   0.0%  0.00   0.00   -  -   -   -         
Exclude discrete tax adjustments (1.9)  -0.1%  (0.01)  (0.01)  (8.8) -0.6%  (0.05)  (0.05)        
Non-GAAP tax adjustments (5.3)  -0.4%  (0.03)  (0.03)  (5.6) -0.4%  (0.03)  (0.03)        
Convertible share adjustment (4) -   -   -   0.01   -  -   -   0.03         
Net income - non-GAAP$220.4   16.9% $1.42  $1.34  $373.0  23.4% $2.32  $2.18         
                         
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 155.3         160.8               
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 165.5         173.4               
Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note (0.8)        (2.2)              
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 164.7         171.2               
                         
(1)Restructuring and other consists of:                       
  Six Months Ended              
  July 2, 2023       July 3, 2022              
 Employee severance$7.2        $0.9               
 Litigation settlement -         14.7               
 Acquisition related expenses and compensation -         (0.2)              
 Other 1.2         2.3         -       
  $8.4        $17.8               
                         
(2)For the six months ended July 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses include an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne’s retired CEO’s outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023 retirement.  
                         
(3)For the six months ended July 2, 2023 adjustment to exclude actuarial loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.          
                         
(4)For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income. For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 8.9 million and 9.5 million shares, respectively, related to the convertible debt hedge transaction.        
                         
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2023 guidance:
                         
GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance:  $650 million to $710 million                  
GAAP net income per diluted share  $0.57  $0.77                   
Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization   0.03   0.03                   
Exclude acquired restructuring and other charges   0.02   0.02                   
Non-GAAP tax adjustments   (0.01)  (0.01)                  
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share  $0.61  $0.81                   


