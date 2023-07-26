Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q2 guidance

Revenue of $684 million in Q2’23, down 19% from Q2’22

Returned $152 million to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in Q2’23

Q2'23 Q2'22 Q1'23 Revenue (mil) $ 684 $ 841 $ 618 GAAP EPS $ 0.73 $ 1.16 $ 0.50 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.79 $ 1.21 $ 0.55

NORTH READING, Mass., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $684 million for the second quarter of 2023 of which $475 million was in Semiconductor Test, $94 million in System Test, $44 million in Wireless Test and $72 million in Robotics. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $120.1 million or $0.73 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter was $129.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, which excluded restructuring and other charges, acquired intangible asset amortization, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.



“We delivered revenue at the high end of our guidance range with higher semiconductor test shipments which more than offset weaker robotics demand in the quarter while profits exceeded plan on higher gross margins,” said Teradyne CEO Greg Smith. “As we enter Q3, test demand for DRR5 and HBM memory devices for data center applications remains strong and SOC test demand for automotive applications is incrementally stronger. In robotics, we expect order rates to decline as customers navigate slowing global industrial activity and macro-economic headwinds.”

Guidance for the third quarter of 2023 is revenue of $650 million to $710 million, with GAAP net income of $0.57 to $0.77 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.61 to $0.81 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, stock compensation modification expense, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2023 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2023 April 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 July 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 Net revenues $ 684,437 $ 617,529 $ 840,766 $ 1,301,966 $ 1,596,136 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 281,945 261,109 334,377 543,054 634,814 Gross profit 402,492 356,420 506,389 758,912 961,322 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative (2) 145,695 150,955 139,533 296,650 279,718 Engineering and development 105,706 105,762 111,951 211,468 220,067 Acquired intangible assets amortization 4,825 4,802 4,871 9,627 9,934 Restructuring and other (3) 6,358 2,037 2,044 8,395 17,758 Operating expenses 262,584 263,556 258,399 526,140 527,477 Income from operations 139,908 92,864 247,990 232,772 433,845 Interest and other (income) expense (4) (4,494 ) (4,220 ) 9,398 (8,714 ) 14,894 Income before income taxes 144,402 97,084 238,592 241,486 418,951 Income tax provision 24,352 13,553 40,805 37,905 59,236 Net income $ 120,050 $ 83,531 $ 197,787 $ 203,581 $ 359,715 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.54 $ 1.24 $ 1.31 $ 2.24 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.50 $ 1.16 $ 1.23 $ 2.07 Weighted average common shares - basic 154,760 155,904 159,563 155,332 160,805 Weighted average common shares - diluted (5) 164,751 166,308 171,159 165,530 173,367 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 (1) Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2023 April 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 July 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 5,731 $ 5,610 $ 5,105 $ 11,341 $ 6,695 Sale of previously written down inventory (2,463 ) (385 ) (449 ) (2,848 ) (711 ) $ 3,268 $ 5,225 $ 4,656 $ 8,493 $ 5,984 (2) For the quarter ended April 2, 2023 and the six months ended July 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne's retired CEO's outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023 retirement. (3) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2023 April 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 July 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 Employee severance $ 5,140 $ 2,037 $ 383 $ 7,177 $ 934 Litigation settlement - - - - 14,700 Acquisition related expenses and compensation - - - - (201 ) Other 1,218 - 1,661 1,218 2,325 $ 6,358 $ 2,037 $ 2,044 $ 8,395 $ 17,758 (4) Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2023 April 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 July 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 Pension actuarial losses $ 53 $ - $ - $ 53 $ - $ 53 $ - $ - $ 53 $ - (5) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended July 2, 2023, April 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, 0.7 million, 0.9 million and 1.9 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, 0.8 million and 2.2 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended July 2, 2023, April 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, diluted shares also included 8.9 million, 9.0 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, diluted shares included 8.9 million and 9.5 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) July 2,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 613,208 $ 854,773 Marketable securities 95,199 39,612 Accounts receivable, net 493,234 491,145 Inventories, net 347,295 325,019 Prepayments 560,682 532,962 Other current assets 14,222 14,404 Total current assets 2,123,840 2,257,915 Property, plant and equipment, net 437,077 418,683 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 75,889 73,734 Marketable securities 104,685 110,777 Deferred tax assets 152,471 142,784 Retirement plans assets 11,514 11,761 Other assets 32,699 28,925 Acquired intangible assets, net 44,611 53,478 Goodwill 412,110 403,195 Total assets $ 3,394,896 $ 3,501,252 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 153,157 $ 139,722 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 163,653 212,266 Deferred revenue and customer advances 120,085 148,285 Other accrued liabilities 114,435 112,271 Operating lease liabilities 20,212 18,594 Income taxes payable 65,437 65,010 Current debt 32,806 50,115 Total current liabilities 669,785 746,263 Retirement plans liabilities 124,040 116,005 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 38,999 45,131 Long-term other accrued liabilities 16,475 15,981 Deferred tax liabilities 1,304 3,267 Long-term operating lease liabilities 65,079 64,176 Long-term income taxes payable 44,331 59,135 Total liabilities 960,013 1,049,958 Shareholders' equity 2,434,883 2,451,294 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,394,896 $ 3,501,252





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 July 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 120,050 $ 197,787 $ 203,581 $ 359,715 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 22,551 21,957 45,231 44,460 Stock-based compensation 13,564 12,228 32,449 25,122 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 5,731 5,105 11,341 6,695 Amortization 4,654 4,862 9,580 10,095 Deferred taxes (5,937 ) (34,885 ) (13,571 ) (23,597 ) (Gains) losses on investments (2,507 ) 6,972 (4,745 ) 8,973 Other (201 ) 345 (92 ) 522 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (39,897 ) (146,592 ) (2,693 ) (146,384 ) Inventories 9,852 (37,202 ) (13,845 ) (46,682 ) Prepayments and other assets (14,204 ) (25,597 ) (29,584 ) (99,902 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 58,694 85,922 (24,514 ) (38,460 ) Deferred revenue and customer advances (2,233 ) 7,416 (34,938 ) 14,163 Retirement plans contributions (1,248 ) (1,289 ) (2,482 ) (2,618 ) Income taxes (26,102 ) 18,426 (13,614 ) 10,815 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,767 115,455 162,104 122,917 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (39,258 ) (45,744 ) (80,702 ) (89,743 ) Purchases of marketable securities (29,742 ) (81,904 ) (99,018 ) (247,881 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 27,648 113,061 35,577 143,642 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 14,529 42,970 21,997 139,652 Proceeds from life insurance - - 460 - Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (26,823 ) 28,383 (121,686 ) (54,330 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (134,537 ) (331,334 ) (227,845 ) (532,799 ) Dividend payments (17,019 ) (17,547 ) (34,184 ) (35,442 ) Payments of convertible debt principal (2,303 ) (21,598 ) (17,458 ) (42,292 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (438 ) (1,732 ) (20,308 ) (32,780 ) Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 602 61 16,599 16,536 Net cash used for financing activities (153,695 ) (372,150 ) (283,196 ) (626,777 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,751 5,732 1,213 8,014 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (36,000 ) (222,580 ) (241,565 ) (550,176 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 649,208 794,603 854,773 1,122,199 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 613,208 $ 572,023 $ 613,208 $ 572,023





GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation (In millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues April 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues Net revenues $ 684.4 $ 617.5 $ 840.8 Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP $ 402.5 58.8 % $ 356.4 57.7 % $ 506.4 60.2 % Income from operations - GAAP $ 139.9 20.4 % $ 92.9 15.0 % $ 248.0 29.5 % Restructuring and other (1) 6.4 0.9 % 2.0 0.3 % 2.0 0.2 % Acquired intangible assets amortization 4.8 0.7 % 4.8 0.8 % 4.9 0.6 % Equity modification charge (2) - - 5.9 1.0 % - - Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 151.1 22.1 % $ 105.6 17.1 % $ 254.9 30.3 % Net Income per Common Share Net Income per Common Share Net Income per Common Share July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted April 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted Net income - GAAP $ 120.1 17.5 % $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 83.5 13.5 % $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 197.8 23.5 % $ 1.24 $ 1.16 Restructuring and other (1) 6.4 0.9 % 0.04 0.04 2.0 0.3 % 0.01 0.01 2.0 0.2 % 0.01 0.01 Acquired intangible assets amortization 4.8 0.7 % 0.03 0.03 4.8 0.8 % 0.03 0.03 4.9 0.6 % 0.03 0.03 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3) 0.1 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - Equity modification charge (2) - - - - 5.9 1.0 % 0.04 0.04 - - - - Exclude discrete tax adjustments 0.5 0.1 % 0.00 0.00 (2.5 ) -0.4 % (0.02 ) (0.02 ) 1.6 0.2 % 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (2.9 ) -0.4 % (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (2.4 ) -0.4 % (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (2.3 ) -0.3 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Convertible share adjustment (4) - - - - - - - - - - - 0.01 Net income - non-GAAP $ 129.0 18.8 % $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 91.3 14.8 % $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 204.0 24.3 % $ 1.28 $ 1.21 GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 154.8 155.9 159.6 GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 164.8 166.3 171.2 Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction (0.7 ) (0.9 ) (1.9 ) Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 164.1 165.4 169.3 (1) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended July 2, 2023 April 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Employee severance $ 5.1 $ 2.0 $ 0.4 Other 1.2 - 1.7 $ 6.4 $ 2.0 $ 2.0 (2) For the quarter ended April 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses include an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne’s retired CEO’s outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023 retirement. (3) For the quarter ended July 2, 2023 adjustment to exclude actuarial loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting. (4) For the quarters ended April 2, 2023, and July 3, 2022, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $0.1 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income. For the quarters ended July 2, 2023, April 2, 2023, and July 3, 2022, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 8.9 million, 9.0 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues Net Revenues $ 1,302.0 $ 1,596.1 Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP $ 758.9 58.3 % $ 961.3 60.2 % Income from operations - GAAP $ 232.8 17.9 % $ 433.8 27.2 % Acquired intangible assets amortization 9.6 0.7 % 9.9 0.6 % Restructuring and other (1) 8.4 0.6 % 17.8 1.1 % Equity modification charge (2) 5.9 0.5 % - - Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 256.7 19.7 % $ 461.5 28.9 % Net Income per Common Share Net Income per Common Share July 2, 2023 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted July 3, 2022 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted Net income - GAAP $ 203.6 15.6 % $ 1.31 $ 1.23 $ 359.7 22.5 % $ 2.24 $ 2.07 Acquired intangible assets amortization 9.6 0.7 % 0.06 0.06 9.9 0.6 % 0.06 0.06 Restructuring and other (1) 8.4 0.6 % 0.05 0.05 17.8 1.1 % 0.11 0.10 Equity modification charge (2) 5.9 0.5 % 0.04 0.04 - - - - Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3) 0.1 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 - - - - Exclude discrete tax adjustments (1.9 ) -0.1 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (8.8 ) -0.6 % (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments (5.3 ) -0.4 % (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (5.6 ) -0.4 % (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Convertible share adjustment (4) - - - 0.01 - - - 0.03 Net income - non-GAAP $ 220.4 16.9 % $ 1.42 $ 1.34 $ 373.0 23.4 % $ 2.32 $ 2.18 GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 155.3 160.8 GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 165.5 173.4 Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note (0.8 ) (2.2 ) Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 164.7 171.2 (1) Restructuring and other consists of: Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Employee severance $ 7.2 $ 0.9 Litigation settlement - 14.7 Acquisition related expenses and compensation - (0.2 ) Other 1.2 2.3 - $ 8.4 $ 17.8 (2) For the six months ended July 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses include an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne’s retired CEO’s outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023 retirement. (3) For the six months ended July 2, 2023 adjustment to exclude actuarial loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting. (4) For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income. For the six months ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 8.9 million and 9.5 million shares, respectively, related to the convertible debt hedge transaction. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2023 guidance: GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance: $650 million to $710 million GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.57 $ 0.77 Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization 0.03 0.03 Exclude acquired restructuring and other charges 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.61 $ 0.81



