North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Record Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

ACHESON, Alberta, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG") today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior period ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Equipment utilization of 61% benefited from the strong momentum heading into the quarter, a quick spring break up in April, and continued steady demand for heavy equipment but was impacted in June by unusually wet weather as well as a required fleet remobilization in the oil sands region.

Reported revenue of $193.6 million, compared to $168.0 million in the same period last year, was generated primarily by the equipment fleet in the oil sands region. When comparing to Q2 2022, the revenue increase included full quarter impacts of updated equipment rates and the acquisition of ML Northern Services Ltd.

Combined revenue of $277.0 million, compared to $228.0 million in the same period last year, reflected both the demand for our heavy equipment fleet as well as another strong quarter from the increasing capacities of our Indigenous joint ventures.

Our net share of revenue from equity consolidated joint ventures of $158.5 million compared favourably to $125.8 million in the same period last year. Quarterly revenue was primarily generated by our Indigenous joint ventures but activity, scope and run rates within the Fargo-Moorhead project continue to increase.

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million and margin of 18.7% compared favorably to the prior period metrics of $41.6 million and 18.3%, respectively, and set a new Q2 record for the Company as revenue increases drove higher gross EBITDA while margin improvements were mostly offset during the month of June from difficult working conditions and fleet remobilization.

Cash flows generated from operating activities of $40.2 million, compared to $35.5 million in the same period last year, as the higher earnings generated were largely offset by the timing of lower cash dividends received from joint ventures and the settlement of deferred share units that occurred during the quarter.

Free cash flow used in the quarter was $4.3 million as adjusted EBITDA was primarily used for sustaining capital maintenance and cash interest. Timing of cash distributions from our joint ventures impact quarterly free cash flow but are expected to be realized prior to year end.

Net debt was $394.3 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $10.2 million from March 31, 2023, as timing impacts of free cash flow, growth spending, and dividends required debt financing during the quarter.

The equipment rebuilding program continued its momentum with the sale and commissioning of another ultra-class unit bringing the total Mikisew joint venture haul truck fleet to sixteen.



"The second quarter is always the most difficult to navigate from an operating perspective, but despite the rainy weather and fleet remobilization, the business posted historical high Q2 results in almost every fundamental metric we measure. These results further increase my confidence in the NACG team and our business continuing to meet or exceed expectations while advancing our overall corporate strategy. The Fargo-Moorhead project is hitting its stride and, as we surpass the 10% completion mark, this project will become a meaningful contributor for several years. The business remains focused on executing and I am excited about the second half of the year," said Joseph Lambert, President and CEO.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 193,573 $ 168,028 $ 436,178 $ 344,739 Total combined revenue(i) 276,953 227,954 597,570 464,540 Gross profit 21,531 12,440 62,450 34,391 Gross profit margin(i) 11.1 % 7.4 % 14.3 % 10.0 % Combined gross profit(i) 36,194 21,839 91,932 54,347 Combined gross profit margin(i)(ii) 13.1 % 9.6 % 15.4 % 11.7 % Operating income 10,270 6,301 35,797 21,943 Adjusted EBITDA(i)(iii) 51,833 41,649 136,456 99,389 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(iii) 18.7 % 18.3 % 22.8 % 21.4 % Net income 12,262 7,514 34,108 21,071 Adjusted net earnings(i) 12,489 4,717 37,766 19,316 Cash provided by operating activities 40,185 35,485 72,009 59,670 Cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital(i) 27,145 33,373 92,980 78,227 Free cash flow(i) (4,282 ) 10,393 (30,395 ) (928 ) Purchase of PPE 38,419 27,121 74,915 52,386 Sustaining capital additions(i) 38,311 22,341 85,502 56,580 Growth capital additions(i) 2,748 — 2,748 — Basic net income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.27 $ 1.29 $ 0.75 Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.47 $ 0.17 $ 1.43 $ 0.69

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Combined gross profit margin is calculated using combined gross profit over total combined revenue.

(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 40,185 $ 35,485 $ 72,009 $ 59,670 Cash used in investing activities (39,236 ) (25,092 ) (80,153 ) (51,903 ) Capital additions financed by leases (7,979 ) — (24,999 ) (8,695 ) Add back: Growth capital additions(i) 2,748 — 2,748 — Free cash flow(i) $ (4,282 ) $ 10,393 $ (30,395 ) $ (928 )

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On July 25, 2023, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the "Dividend") of ten Canadian cents ($0.10) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023. The Dividend will be paid on October 6, 2023, and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue of $193.6 million represented a $25.5 million (or 15%) increase from Q2 2022. Revenue across all major sites in the oil sands region has continued to see year-over-year revenue growth with our heavy equipment fleet at Fort Hills driving the largest increase as the site continues to ramp up. Equipment utilization of 61% benefited from the strong momentum heading into the quarter, a quick spring break up in April, and continued steady demand for heavy equipment but was significantly impacted in June by unusually wet weather as well as a required fleet remobilization in the oil sands region. Maintenance headcount levels have remained consistent which continues to lower equipment repair backlog and increased mechanical availability. The purchase of ML Northern Services Ltd.'s ("ML Northern") fuel and lube fleet, which occurred on October 1, 2022, and DGI Trading had modest impacts on revenue increases with services and sales provided to external customers. Lastly, another ultra-class haul truck was sold to and commissioned by the Mikisew North American Limited Partnership ("MNALP"), bringing its haul truck fleet to sixteen.

Combined revenue of $277.0 million represented a $49.0 million (or 21%) increase from Q2 2022. Our share of revenue generated in Q2 2023 by joint ventures and affiliates was $83.4 million, compared to $59.9 million in Q2 2022 (an increase of 39%). Consistent with the prior year, top-line performance was driven by the Nuna Group of Companies ("Nuna"), as they continued their project execution at the gold mine in Northern Ontario. The other drivers of the revenue increases were the joint ventures dedicated to the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project, which posted solid top-line revenue as the project ramps up, and the aforementioned expanding revenue capacity from rebuilt ultra-class and 240-ton haul trucks directly owned by MNALP.

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million represented an increase of $10.2 million (or 24%) from the Q2 2022 result of $41.6 million, consistent with increases in combined revenue. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.7% reflected normal impacts typically incurred in the second quarter during the transition from winter to spring at the mine sites, particularly in Fort McMurray. In addition, the difficult wet conditions in June had a significant impact on margin as low equipment utilization of less than 50% in the month resulted in fixed costs both at the operational sites and corporate facilities becoming a factor in impacting the overall EBITDA margins.

Depreciation of our equipment fleet was 12.6% of revenue in the quarter, compared to 15.7% in Q2 2022, benefiting from efficient and productive use of the equipment fleet. Our internal maintenance programs continue to produce low-cost and longer life components which is impacting depreciation rates. In addition to these factors, our lower capital intensive services continue to have noticeable impacts on the depreciation percentage when comparing to previous benchmarks.

General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) were $7.2 million, or 3.7% of revenue, compared to $6.9 million, or 4.1% of revenue in Q2 2022. Consistent costs were incurred as increases from ML Northern and cost items impacted by inflation were mostly offset by cost discipline in discretionary areas and incremental G&A recoveries from our joint ventures.

Cash related interest expense (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".) for the quarter was $7.2 million at an average cost of debt of 6.9%, compared to 5.2% in Q2 2022, as rate increases posted by the Bank of Canada directly impact our Credit Facility and have a delayed impact on the rates for secured equipment-backed financing. Total interest expense was $7.5 million in the quarter, compared to $5.6 million in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $0.47 on adjusted net earnings of $12.5 million is up 176% from the prior year figure of $0.17 and is consistent with adjusted EBIT performance as tax and interest tracked fairly consistently with the prior year. Weighted-average common shares levels for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 reflected a decrease at 26,409,357 and 27,968,510, respectively, net of shares classified as treasury shares, due to the share purchases and cancellations which occurred in the third quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow was a use of cash of $4.3 million and was primarily the result of adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million, as detailed above, offset by sustaining capital additions ($38.3 million) and cash interest paid ($8.4 million). Free cash flow was also impacted by the cash settlement of certain deferred share units ($7.3 million). As stated in the previous disclosures regarding our annual capital spending, our program is front-loaded in the year and the first half spending is considered typical and consistent with the annual sustaining capital range provided.

BUSINESS UPDATES

2023 Strategic Focus Areas

Safety - focus on people and relationships as we maintain an uncompromising commitment to health and safety while elevating the standard of excellence in the field.

Sustainability - commitment to the continued development of sustainability targets and consistent measurement of progress to those targets.

Execution - enhance our record of operational excellence with respect to fleet maintenance, availability and utilization through leverage of our reliability programs, technical improvements and management systems.

Diversification - continue to pursue further diversification of customers, resources and geography through strategic partnerships, industry expertise and/or investment in Indigenous joint ventures.

Liquidity

Our current liquidity positions us well moving forward to fund organic growth and the required correlated working capital investments. Including equipment financing availability and factoring in the amended Credit Facility agreement, total available capital liquidity of $159.4 million includes total liquidity of $120.4 million and $27.3 million of unused finance lease borrowing availability as at June 30, 2023. Liquidity is primarily provided by the terms of our $300.0 million credit facility which allows for funds availability based on a trailing twelve-month EBITDA as defined in the agreement and is now scheduled to expire in October 2025.

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Credit Facility limit $ 300,000 $ 300,000 Finance lease borrowing limit 175,000 175,000 Other debt borrowing limit 20,000 20,000 Total borrowing limit $ 495,000 $ 495,000 Senior debt(i) (257,421 ) (265,931 ) Letters of credit (31,348 ) (32,030 ) Joint venture guarantees (68,615 ) (53,744 ) Cash 21,749 69,144 Total capital liquidity(i) $ 159,365 $ 212,439

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

NACG’s Outlook

For information regarding management's outlook for 2023, please refer to the press release issued subsequent to the release of the Q2 2023 Report.

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated Q2 2023 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" or similar expressions and include all information provided under the above heading "NACG's Outlook".

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG's control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures we present include "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "combined gross profit", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "free cash flow", "growth capital", "margin", "net debt", "senior debt", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", and "total combined revenue". A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer's GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 193,573 $ 168,028 $ 436,178 $ 344,739 Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 158,485 125,774 347,970 251,204 Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue (75,105 ) (65,848 ) (186,578 ) (131,403 ) Total combined revenue(i) $ 276,953 $ 227,954 $ 597,570 $ 464,540

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 21,531 $ 12,440 $ 62,450 $ 34,391 Share of gross profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 14,663 9,399 29,482 19,956 Combined gross profit(i) $ 36,194 $ 21,839 $ 91,932 $ 54,347

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 12,262 $ 7,514 $ 34,108 $ 21,071 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (713 ) 1,087 500 1,164 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 4,804 (1,843 ) 10,741 (566 ) Loss on equity investment customer bankruptcy claim settlement 759 — 759 — Net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1,852 ) — (4,361 ) — Equity investment net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1,655 ) (2,215 ) (1,221 ) (2,215 ) Tax effect of the above items (1,116 ) 174 (2,760 ) (138 ) Adjusted net earnings(i) 12,489 4,717 37,766 19,316 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items 1,116 (174 ) 2,760 138 Interest expense, net 7,511 5,565 14,822 10,247 Income tax expense 1,757 1,557 10,159 5,201 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures (9,408 ) (8,335 ) (18,931 ) (14,576 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) 9,605 9,421 19,569 17,109 Adjusted EBIT(i) 23,070 12,751 66,145 37,435 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 24,664 26,572 61,355 57,459 Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) 4,099 2,326 8,956 4,495 Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 51,833 $ 41,649 $ 136,456 $ 99,389

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures $ 9,408 $ 8,335 $ 18,931 $ 14,576 Adjustments: Interest (income) expense, net (530 ) 555 (173 ) 1,312 Income tax expense 722 480 846 1,170 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5 51 (35 ) 51 Equity investment EBIT(i) $ 9,605 $ 9,421 $ 19,569 $ 17,109 Depreciation $ 3,919 $ 2,150 $ 8,596 $ 4,143 Amortization of intangible assets 180 176 360 352 Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) $ 4,099 $ 2,326 $ 8,956 $ 4,495

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. For 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 21,749 $ 69,144 Accounts receivable 78,916 83,811 Contract assets 10,688 15,802 Inventories 56,169 49,898 Prepaid expenses and deposits 9,526 10,587 Assets held for sale 869 1,117 177,917 230,359 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $402,462 (December 31, 2022 – $387,358) 683,822 645,810 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,542 14,739 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 82,981 75,637 Other assets 6,779 5,808 Intangible assets 6,199 6,773 Deferred tax assets 77 387 Total assets $ 971,317 $ 979,513 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 80,946 $ 102,549 Accrued liabilities 23,234 43,784 Contract liabilities — 1,411 Current portion of long-term debt 42,319 42,089 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,937 2,470 148,436 192,303 Long-term debt 369,735 378,452 Operating lease liabilities 11,762 12,376 Other long-term obligations 24,488 18,576 Deferred tax liabilities 80,273 71,887 634,694 673,594 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – June 30, 2023 - 27,827,282 (December 31, 2022 – 27,827,282)) 229,455 229,455 Treasury shares (June 30, 2023 - 1,418,362 (December 31, 2022 - 1,406,461)) (16,701 ) (16,438 ) Additional paid-in capital 24,578 22,095 Retained earnings 99,347 70,501 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (56 ) 306 Shareholders' equity 336,623 305,919 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 971,317 $ 979,513

See accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements.



Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 193,573 $ 168,028 $ 436,178 $ 344,739 Cost of sales 147,690 129,248 312,991 253,316 Depreciation 24,352 26,340 60,737 57,032 Gross profit 21,531 12,440 62,450 34,391 General and administrative expenses 11,974 5,052 26,153 11,284 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (713 ) 1,087 500 1,164 Operating income 10,270 6,301 35,797 21,943 Interest expense, net 7,511 5,565 14,822 10,247 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures (9,408 ) (8,335 ) (18,931 ) (14,576 ) Net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1,852 ) — (4,361 ) — Income before income taxes 14,019 9,071 44,267 26,272 Current income tax expense 567 335 1,703 497 Deferred income tax expense 1,190 1,222 8,456 4,704 Net income $ 12,262 $ 7,514 $ 34,108 $ 21,071 Other comprehensive income Unrealized foreign currency translation loss (gain) 417 (25 ) 362 (16 ) Comprehensive income $ 11,845 $ 7,539 $ 33,746 $ 21,087 Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.27 $ 1.29 $ 0.75 Diluted net income per share $ 0.42 $ 0.25 $ 1.12 $ 0.69

See accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements.