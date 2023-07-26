Acadian Timber Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

Investors, analysts and other interested parties may access Acadian Timber Corp.’s 2023 Second Quarter Results conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:00PM ET. Please register here or follow the link on our website at www.acadiantimber.com/presentations_and_webcasts, to receive your unique PIN. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00PM ET August 26, 2024.



EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian” or the “Company”) (TSX:ADN) today reported financial and operating results1 for the three months ended June 24, 2023 (the “second quarter”).

“While the second quarter of the year is traditionally our slowest due to seasonal operating conditions, favourable weather allowed harvest to continue later into the winter and to begin earlier after the spring thaw. Combined with increased contractor capacity, Acadian delivered strong second quarter results and recovered much of the volume shortfall of the first quarter,” commented Adam Sheparski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are also pleased to announce the successful registration of our first voluntary carbon credits, which are now available for sale."

Acadian generated $4.1 million of Free Cash Flow during the second quarter and declared dividends of $4.9 million to shareholders. Acadian’s balance sheet remains solid with $17.0 million of net liquidity as at June 24, 2023, which includes funds available under our credit facilities.

On June 8, 2023, 770,071 voluntary carbon credits were registered on the American Carbon Registry and made available for sale under the project name Anew – Katahdin Forestry Project, and have been recorded as inventory in our June 24, 2023 interim condensed consolidated financial statements. These carbon credits are associated with our first carbon credit development project on the portion of our Maine Timberlands that is subject to a working forest conservation easement.

The total volume of credits expected to be generated from the project over the 10-year crediting period has increased from the initial estimate of 1.6 million credits to 1.9 million credits. Actual credit issuances will be adjusted each reporting period based on actual harvesting, natural disturbances, and other factors, as well as periodic updating for inventory and verification activities.

Acadian is committed to health and safety as our number one priority. We believe that emphasizing and achieving a good safety performance is a leading indicator of success in the broader business. Acadian’s operations experienced no recordable safety incidents during the quarter among employees or contractors.

Review of Operations

Financial and Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (CAD thousands, except per share information) June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 Sales volume (000s m3) 184.2 156.7 389.4 457.9 Sales $ 20,707 $ 16,493 $ 43,069 $ 43,124 Operating income 5,217 2,684 10,521 9,522 Net income 5,813 4,516 11,433 8,674 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,651 $ 2,747 $ 11,252 $ 9,656 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27% 17% 26% 22% Free Cash Flow $ 4,108 $ 1,877 $ 7,831 $ 6,891 Dividends declared 4,940 4,856 9,859 9,695 Dividends paid in cash 3,724 3,713 7,445 8,552 Payout Ratio n/a n/a 126% 141% Payout Ratio with DRIP n/a n/a 95% 124% Per share – basic and diluted Net income $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.67 $ 0.52 Free Cash Flow 0.24 0.11 0.46 0.41 Dividends declared 0.29 0.29 0.58 0.58



During the second quarter, Acadian generated sales of $20.7 million, compared to $16.5 million in the prior year period. The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 9% year-over-year, benefiting from strong softwood sawlog and hardwood pulpwood prices driven by strong demand.

Sales volume, excluding biomass, was 18% higher compared to the prior year period as a result of favourable weather, which allowed harvest to continue later into the winter and to begin earlier after the spring thaw, and increased contractor availability. Biomass sales volume was 8% higher due to favourable market conditions.

Operating costs and expenses were $15.5 million during the second quarter, compared to $13.8 million during the prior year period, reflecting higher sales volumes. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, were 10% lower as compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of lower fuel costs and shorter hauling distances, partially offset by increased contractor rates.

Net income for the second quarter totaled $5.8 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.27 per share, in the same period of 2022. The increase in net income compared to the prior year period was primarily the result of higher operating income and gain on the sale of 16 acres of timberlands, partially offset by lower non-cash fair value adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million during the second quarter compared to $2.7 million in the prior year period, reflecting higher operating income and gain on sale of timberlands. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 27% compared to 17% in the prior year period. Free Cash Flow was $4.1 million, being $2.2 million higher than the prior year period.

During the first half of 2023, Acadian generated sales of $43.1 million, consistent with the prior year period. Sales volume, excluding biomass, was 18% lower than the first half of 2022 but was offset by a 13% increase in the weighted average selling price, excluding biomass. Operating costs and expenses of $32.5 million were $1.1 million lower year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million was $1.6 million higher compared to the prior year period.

For the six months ended June 24, 2023, net income was $11.4 million, or $0.67 per share, which represents an increase of $2.7 million compared to the prior year period, primarily the result of higher operating income, gain on sale of timberlands and non-cash fair value adjustments.

Segment Performance

New Brunswick Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for New Brunswick Timberlands.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 Harvest (000s m3) Softwood 58.6 48.3 145.5 176.4 Hardwood 47.2 42.5 109.4 110.7 Biomass — 3.5 25.8 29.5 Total 105.8 94.3 280.7 316.6 Sales (000s m3) Softwood 60.2 55.7 145.3 181.3 Hardwood 80.2 64.0 124.4 115.8 Biomass 7.1 3.5 32.9 29.5 Total 147.5 123.2 302.6 326.6 Sales Mix Softwood 41% 45% 48% 56% Hardwood 54% 52% 41% 35% Biomass 5% 3% 11% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Results ($000s) Softwood $ 4,238 $ 4,023 $ 10,486 $ 12,197 Hardwood 7,899 5,641 12,760 10,146 Biomass 320 152 1,630 1,308 Total $ 12,457 $ 9,816 $ 24,876 $ 23,651 Timber services and other 4,112 3,728 9,600 7,902 Sales $ 16,569 $ 13,544 $ 34,476 $ 31,553 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,996 $ 2,710 $ 9,879 $ 7,378 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30% 20% 29% 23%



Sales for New Brunswick Timberlands in the second quarter were $16.6 million compared to $13.5 million during the prior year period. Sales volume, excluding biomass, increased by 17% primarily due to favourable weather conditions compared to the second quarter of the prior year and increased contractor availability. Biomass sales volume increased by 98% as compared to the prior year period due to favourable market conditions.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, for the second quarter was $86.36 per m3, or 7% higher than the prior year period, as a result of stable softwood sawlog and pulpwood prices, driven by strong demand, partially offset by lower hardwood sawlog pricing due to unfavourable end use markets. Biomass prices were 7% higher year-over-year due to favourable market conditions.

Operating costs and expenses were $11.9 million during the second quarter, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year period, reflecting higher sales volumes. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, were 15% lower primarily as a result of lower fuel costs and shorter hauling distances, partially offset by increased contractor rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.0 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30% compared to 20% in the prior year period as a result of higher operating income.

During the first half of 2023, New Brunswick Timberlands’ sales of $34.5 million were 9% higher than the prior year period. The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 15%, however, sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 9% year-over-year due to contractor availability noted previously. Operating costs and expenses of $25.2 million during the first half of 2023 were $0.9 million higher than the prior year period, due primarily to increased contractor rates. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million compared to $7.4 million in the first half of 2022, and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 29% from 23%.

Maine Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for Maine Timberlands.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 Harvest (000s m3) Softwood 27.7 19.5 57.0 96.6 Hardwood 10.7 5.4 26.2 27.7 Biomass — 3.0 6.5 3.2 Total 38.4 27.9 89.7 127.5 Sales (000s m3) Softwood 24.0 19.7 52.2 96.6 Hardwood 12.7 10.8 28.1 31.5 Biomass — 3.0 6.5 3.2 Total 36.7 33.5 86.8 131.3 Sales Mix Softwood 65% 59% 60% 74% Hardwood 35% 32% 32% 24% Biomass — 9% 8% 2% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Results ($000s) Softwood $ 2,737 $ 1,662 $ 5,373 $ 8,449 Hardwood 1,182 1,127 2,734 2,853 Biomass — 6 60 10 Total $ 3,919 $ 2,795 $ 8,167 $ 11,312 Timber services and other 219 154 426 259 Sales $ 4,138 $ 2,949 $ 8,593 $ 11,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,133 $ 364 $ 2,232 $ 3,116 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27% 12% 26% 27%



Sales for Maine Timberlands during the second quarter totaled $4.1 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year period. Sales volume, excluding biomass, increased 20% reflecting an earlier start to operations and increased contractor availability, as compared to the same period in the prior year.

In U.S dollar terms, the weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, was $79.55 per m3, compared to $71.39 per m3 during the same period of 2022, driven primarily by higher softwood sawlog prices benefiting from favourable market dynamics. The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, in Canadian dollar terms was $106.92 per m3, compared to $91.13 per m3 during the same period of 2022, being further impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter were $3.1 million, compared to $2.6 million during the same period in 2022, reflecting higher harvesting activity. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 5% primarily as a result of higher contractor rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.1 million compared to $0.4 million in the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%, up from 12% in the prior year period.

During the first half of 2023, Maine Timberlands’ sales were $8.6 million compared to $11.6 million in the first half of 2022. Maine Timberlands’ weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 14% in Canadian dollar terms, and 8% in U.S. dollar terms, however sales volume, excluding biomass, was 37% lower. Operating costs and expenses of $6.5 million during the first half of 2023 were $2.0 million lower than the prior year period, as a result of lower harvesting activity partially offset by higher contractor rates.

Outlook

North American inflation concerns persist, and interest rates continue to increase, which has put near-term pressure on end use markets. However, we remain confident that the stability of the northeastern forestry sector, combined with the long-term demand for new homes and repair and remodel activity, will support the demand for our products. Consensus forecast for U.S. housing starts has risen to approximately 1.37 million starts in 2023.

We experienced increased contractor availability during the second quarter and expect to maintain this capacity throughout the remainder of the year. Inflation continues to impact our financial results through elevated contractor rates and fuel surcharges.

Demand for Acadian’s sawlogs is mainly driven by regional supply and demand, meaning that the stable demand experienced in the first half of 2023 is expected to continue. Pricing for softwood sawtimber is expected to remain stable, however, pricing for hardwood sawtimber may weaken, reflecting the recent weakness in hardwood lumber pricing. While regional inventories of hardwood pulpwood have been replenished and demand has begun to slow, this market is expected to remain stable. Softwood pulpwood markets are expected to remain at the improved levels experienced in 2022.

Quarterly Dividend

Based on a strong balance sheet and outlook for the remainder of the year, Acadian is pleased to announce a dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on October 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2023.

Acadian Timber Corp. is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As at

(CAD thousands) June 24, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 3,978 $ 6,230 Accounts receivable and other assets 6,470 8,265 Current income taxes receivable 597 — Inventories 14,859 1,850 25,904 16,345 Timber 426,418 437,365 Land, roads, and other fixed assets 86,989 87,986 Intangible asset 6,140 6,140 Total assets $ 545,451 $ 547,836 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,065 $ 11,206 Current income taxes payable — 20 Dividends payable to shareholders 4,940 4,897 12,005 16,123 Long-term debt 105,238 107,937 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 121,876 120,053 Total liabilities 239,119 244,113 Shareholders’ equity 306,332 303,723 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 545,451 $ 547,836



Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (CAD thousands, except per share data) June 24, 2023

June 25, 2022 June 24, 2023

June 25, 2022 Sales $ 20,707 $ 16,493 $ 43,069 $ 43,124 Operating costs and expenses Cost of sales 12,938 11,433 28,064 29,102 Selling, administration and other 2,103 1,828 3,961 3,894 Silviculture 366 485 367 486 Depreciation and amortization 83 63 156 120 15,490 13,809 32,548 33,602 Operating income 5,217 2,684 10,521 9,522 Interest expense, net (771 ) (763 ) (1,580 ) (1,500 ) Other items Fair value adjustments and other 3,350 4,430 6,533 4,158 Gain on sale of timberlands and other fixed assets 351 — 575 14 Income before income taxes 8,147 6,351 16,049 12,194 Income tax expense (2,334 ) (1,835 ) (4,616 ) (3,520 ) Net income $ 5,813 $ 4,516 $ 11,433 $ 8,674 Net income per share – basic and diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.67 $ 0.52



Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (CAD thousands) June 24, 2023

June 25, 2022 June 24, 2023

June 25, 2022 Net income $ 5,813 $ 4,516 $ 11,433 $ 8,674 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Unrealized foreign currency translation gain / (loss) (2,225 ) 1,232 (1,365 ) 679 Comprehensive income $ 3,588 $ 5,748 $ 10,068 $ 9,353



Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (CAD thousands) June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 June 24, 2023 June 25, 2022 Cash provided by (used for): Operating activities Net income $ 5,813 $ 4,516 $ 11,433 $ 8,674 Adjustments to net income: Income tax expense 2,334 1,835 4,616 3,520 Depreciation and amortization 83 63 156 120 Fair value adjustments and other (3,350 ) (4,430 ) (6,533 ) (4,158 ) Gain on sale of timberlands and other fixed assets (351 ) — (575 ) (14 ) Income taxes paid (1,973 ) (347 ) (2,368 ) (683 ) Net change in non-cash working capital balances and other 1,181 1,856 (1,949 ) 657 3,737 3,493 4,780 8,116 Financing activities Dividends paid to shareholders (3,724 ) (3,713 ) (7,445 ) (8,552 ) Investing activities Additions to timber, land, roads, and other fixed assets (146 ) (39 ) (177 ) (103 ) Proceeds from sale of timberlands and other fixed assets 360 — 590 14 214 (39 ) 413 (89 ) Increase / (decrease) in cash during the period 227 (259 ) (2,252 ) (525 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,751 7,050 6,230 7,316 Cash, end of period $ 3,978 $ 6,791 $ 3,978 $ 6,791



Acadian Timber Corp.

Reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

(unaudited)