Patriot Provides Operational Update for the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia and SYDNEY, Australia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) provides this update on the Company’s operations at its Corvette Property (“The Property”) in Quebec, Canada. The ban on entry to the forest due to wildfires has been lifted for the area, including The Property. Due to some on-going road closures, the Company is remobilising personnel with materials to site using fixed wing aircrafts. It is anticipated that the road closures will be lifted as the fires continue to be extinguished. The Company will have access to one helicopter, which will allow for the commencement of drilling and environmental baseline data collection at site by this weekend. The Company continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with regulators to ensure the health and safety of our employees and contractors. We hope to have access to additional helicopters in August as the fire fighters continue to make progress in the western reaches of the province.



“Our thoughts are with those communities, particularly the Cree Nation, that have experienced losses with these unprecedented wildfires,” said Blair Way, Patriot President and CEO. “On behalf of Patriot I would like to thank all those involved, for their tireless efforts in containing and suppressing the wildfires throughout Quebec and Canada.”

The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) remains on track and is scheduled for release in late July.

The Company is working on upgrading the winter snow road to an all-weather exploration road to enable the drill program to continue through the months of October, November and December when typically fog in the region limits transportation by helicopters. This initiative is of critical importance to the Company in order to facilitate a longer drilling season to make up for lost time due to wildfires.

Patriot will recommence advancing its 100%-owned exploration camp to further enable a more efficient drilling program for the latter part of the year. The new camp will decrease travel time significantly, while reducing the dependency on helicopters when combined with the all-weather exploration road.

The 2023 summer-fall exploration program includes both drill and surface exploration, which commenced at the Property in late May. The multi-rig drill program is targeting further delineation of the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites, and includes drill testing of other previously identified spodumene pegmatite clusters (i.e., CV4, CV8-12, CV9, and CV10). The surface program comprises mapping of the known spodumene pegmatite clusters and local trends as well as prospecting and rock sampling across a large portion of the remaining 20+ km of prospective lithium pegmatite trend.

