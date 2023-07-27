Machine Vision Industry, Growth and Trends [2022-2027]

Chicago, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Machine Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (General, Robotic Cells), Product (PC-based Machine Vision System, Smart Camera-based Machine Vision System), End-user Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The growth of the market is attributed to the benefits of the machine vision over the mundane visual inspection. During the forecast period, development of machine vision in industries such as food & packaging, consumer electronics, electronics & semiconductors and automotive are expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 12.0 Billion in 2022 Projected Market Size USD 17.2 Billion in 2027 Growth Rate 7.4% Market size available for years 2018 - 2027 Base year 2021 Forecast period



2022 - 2027



Segments covered



Product,

Component,

Deployment,

end user industry,

geography.

Smart camera based machine vision system is to account for the larger share of machine vision market in 2022.

Smart camera based machine vision system is accounted for a larger share of machine vision market, it is expected to remain prominently larger through out forecasted period. Smart camera based machine vision systems are consists of an imager to capture images, an intelligent processor to process and analyze images, and input and output capabilities in a small/compact body. Also, advanced processors with fast analytical capabilities are being integrated with smart cameras in machine vision systems. Technology used in smart camera has also been applied to biometric recognition system, retinal, facial, or fingerprint scanning which is used for security purpose. One of the latest innovations in machine vision is the use of hyper-spectral (HS) cameras, which can collect full spectral data of a scene. It led to increase in demand for smart camera based systems.

"Browse in-depth TOC on "Machine vision Market Trends, Growth Drivers"

146 – Tables

60 – Figures

254 – Pages

General deployment of machine vision system is accounted for the largest market share through the forecasted period

General deployment of machine vision system is accounted for the largest market share through the forecasted period. The machine vision system can be deployed on general or robotic cell. Machine vision system is an image-based, automatic inspection and analysis system used in process control and many other applications. It takes pictures automatically and accurately to inspect materials as they come down the assembly line. Machine vision uses a small industrial camera and lights mounted near assembly lines to capture photos of the products as they pass by. While, there are several problems while integrating machine vision cameras in robots, such as scaling, the continuous movement of robots, camera placement, occlusion.

Market in Asia Pacific holds significant opportunities for the market during forcaster period.

The market has been segmented into china, Japan, south korea, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. The fastest growth of the machine vision market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing opportunities for machine vision systems in industries such as food & packaging, electronics & semiconductor, consumer electronics. This region represents the fastest-growing market worldwide for machine vision. China, Japan, south korea and India being the leading countries in terms of technology adoption in manufacturing industry.

Key players

The key players in the machine vision market includes includes Cognex Corporation (US), Keyence (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), TKH GROUP (Germany), Basler (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP (US), Intel Corporation(US).

