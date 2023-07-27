Global Agave Syrup Market to Top a Valuation of US$ 1,092.2 Million by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Sugar Alternatives | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agave Syrup Market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by the increasing demand for sugar alternatives as health-conscious consumers seek natural, sustainable sweeteners with a lower glycemic index. Agave syrup has gained popularity for its natural sweetness derived from the agave plant, making it a favored choice for various applications in beverages, desserts, and sauces.



As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global agave syrup market is currently valued at US$ 571.1 million in 2023 and it is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 1,092.4 million by 2033. Global sales of agave syrups are likely to soar at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The rising usage of agave syrups in applications such as beverages, confectionery, and bakery is driving the global market forward. Subsequently, changing preference towards sugar alternatives is expected to elevate agave syrup demand.

Sugar alternatives are constantly in demand due to the negative consequences of sugar. Agave is an organic sweetener that has been used as a sugar replacement for over 14 years. When compared to sugar and honey, 100 g of agave can produce 20 times more sweetness.

Agave syrup contains two vitamins, vitamin C and vitamin B, both of which are sugar-free. Agave syrup is commonly used in tequila manufacturing due to its sweetening and flavoring qualities. As a result, increased tequila consumption will eventually boost the demand for agave syrup.

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in worldwide demand for clean-label foods. This is due to increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of products containing natural ingredients.

Growing demand for clean-label products is prompting companies to use items such as agave syrups in their products. This in turn will boost the target market during the assessment period.

Agave syrup has a caramel flavor and can be used in beverages with a strong flavor. It may also enhance the flavor of fish, pork, and poultry meals.

The rising usage of agave syrup as an ideal alternative to sugar and honey across the thriving bakery and confectionery sectors will create lucrative growth prospects for the market.

Key Takeaways from the Agave Syrup Report:

The global agave syrup industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,092.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for agave syrup is likely to soar at 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on product type, the light agave syrup segment is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 618.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. By application, the beverages segment is expected to hold a market share of 69.3% during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United States agave syrup market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 95.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. Agave syrup sales in China are likely to rise at 7.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. India's agave syrup industry is poised to expand at around 8.0% CAGR during the assessment period.



“As health-conscious consumers actively seek out natural and alternative sweeteners demand for agave syrups is set to rise at a robust pace through 2033. While some concerns exist regarding its fructose content, agave syrup's versatility, and perceived lower glycemic index have made it a popular choice across a wide range of products. This continued demand has contributed to its steady growth and sustained market presence, indicating its relevance in meeting the needs of health-conscious individuals.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Our Top 14 Key players in Agave Syrup Market are:

Malt Products Corporation The IIDEA Company The Agave Sweetener Company Soviia Agave The Tierra Group Grupo Solave Nature’s Agave, Inc. Nobazul - Agave Syrup Solutions DelphiOrganic The Colibree Company, Inc. The American Beverage Marketers Madhava Natural Sweeteners Global Goods Inc. The Simple Syrup Co.

These key companies are committed to expanding their portfolios by introducing new products. They are also showing interest in employing strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, etc. to gain profits. For instance,

Recently, Global Organics Ltd. unveiled Organic Wild Salmiana Agave Syrup to meet rising end user demand.





Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global agave syrup industry presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the agave syrup market based on product type (light and dark), function (emulsifiers, sweeteners, and flavor enhancer), application (bakery, beverages, confectionery, and others), and distribution channel (direct and indirect) across various regions.

Agave Syrup Market by Category

By Product Type:

Light

Dark

By Function:

Emulsifier

Sweetener

Flavor Enhancer



By Application:

Bakery

Beverages

Confectionery

Others (Marinades, Salads)

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Store-based Retailing Online Retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

