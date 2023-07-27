Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Relmada, Arrival, FMC, and Viasat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: RLMD), Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL), FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), and Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD)

Before market opened on October 13, 2022, Relmada announced the results of its RELIANCE III study (REL-1017-303), evaluating the drug REL-1017 as a monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Relmada revealed that the RELIANCE III trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo on Day 28, as measured by the Mongomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). Specifically, the REL-1017 treatment showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for placebo, a higher-than-expected placebo response. Relmada described that “[p]aradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017.”

Following this news, Relmada’s stock price fell nearly 80% to close at $6.48 per share on October 13, 2022.

For more information on the Relmada investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RLMD

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL)

On July 3, 2023, Arrival and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V, a special purpose acquisition company, issued a press release “announc[ing] that both companies have agreed to terminate the business combination agreement (‘BCA’) initially signed April 6, 2023. Arrival stated that it “has engaged the services of TD Cowen and Teneo Financial Advisory to ensure the company’s seamless transition and to pursue alternative avenues that will provide the company with additional liquidity.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $0.39 per share, or 14.08%, to close at $2.38 per share on July 5, 2023.

For more information on the Arrival investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ARVL

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

On July 10, 2023, before the market opened, FMC Corporation, despite raising its full-year revenue guidance in May 2023, announced that it was cutting its revenue for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year. It announced that “the revised guidance is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners, which only became evident towards the end of May and continued through the remainder of the quarter[.]”

On this news, the price of FMC stock fell by $11.62 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $92.63 on July 10, 2023.

For more information on the FMC investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FMC

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)

Viasat provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. Viasat’s Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services.

On May 1, 2023, Viasat announced “the successful launch of ViaSat-3 Americas aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy,” which purportedly “open[ed] a new chapter in Viasat’s growth.”

Then, on July 12, 2023, Viasat revealed that an “event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite.” Viasat further disclosed that “[c]ontingency plans are currently being refined” and that “[p]otential options include redeploying satellites from Viasat’s extensive fleet to optimize global coverage, and/or reallocating a subsequent ViaSat-3 class satellite to provide additional Americas bandwidth.”

Following this news, the price of Viasat stock declined by nearly 29%.

For more information on the Viasat investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VSAT

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com