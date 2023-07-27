Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection and Certification Market to Surpass 48.4 billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Regulatory Standards

Westford, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the life sciences industry operates in a highly regulated environment, with regulatory authorities such as the FDA and EMA placing significant emphasis on the quality and safety of products. This sets pressure on the manufacturers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science products to adhere to conventional regulatory standards such as testing, inspection and certification in the aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification market .

The medical device application has gained significant traction in aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification market, particularly with the surge in wearable medical devices among both the young and the elderly population. The need for medical devices has become even more essential with the global ageing population.

Prominent Players in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

TÜV SÜD

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

DNV GL AS

UL LLC

Lloyd's Register Group Limited

Applus+

Element Materials Technology Ltd.

AsureQuality Limited

Exova Group Limited

NTS

British Standards Institution (BSI) Group

TÜV Rheinland AG

Kiwa NV

TUV Nord Group

NSF International

In-House Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Greater Visibility

The in-house segment is projected to take the lead in the global aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification market. In-house testing helps companies to maintain greater visibility and control over their processes, enabling them to identify and address issues more efficiently. Additionally, in-house testing can improve distribution efficiency, allowing companies to move products to market more quickly.

The markets in the North America plays a significant role in the aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification market due to the presence of major players in the region, such as UL LLC, Bureau Veritas SA, and Intertek Group plc. In addition, the region has a strong focus on regulatory compliance and safety, which drives the demand for TIC services in the aerospace and life sciences sectors.

TIC Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Increasing Investments in Research and Development

TIC segment and product developers have recognized the significance of ensuring their products' safety, quality and efficiency in compliance with regulatory requirements in the aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification market. As a result, they have established their own in-house testing, inspection and certification services. These services are utilized to conduct comprehensive assessments of their products, including aerospace and life sciences products, to ensure they meet regulatory standards.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection and certification market during the forecast period (2023-2030). The growth is attributed to the increasing investments in research and development capabilities for safety mechanisms, coupled with the rapid urbanization in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

Battery mineral resources Corp. filed a technical report for its NI 43-101 resource estimate at Punitaqui in 2022, which JDS mining and energy Inc authored. This report is expected to provide valuable information about the mineral resources at Punitaqui.

The UL enterprise launched new brands for its three organizations in 2022, namely UL research institutes, UL standards & engagement, and UL solutions. These new brands reflect and clarify each organisation's unique role in working for a safer world. This move is expected to strengthen UL's position as a leading safety science company and improve its visibility in the market.

