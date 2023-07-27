Arcadis Q2&HY 2023 results: Continued strong client demand and improved operational performance

Arcadis Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2023

Continued strong client demand and improved operational performance

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS:

Record net revenue of €945 million, with strong organic growth of 9.0% 1)

Improved operating EBITA margin 2) of 9.8% (Q2‘22: 9.3%)

of 9.8% (Q2‘22: 9.3%) Integration of Arcadis IBI and Arcadis DPS on track, revenue and cost synergies materializing

Order intake of €976 million resulted in record net backlog of €3.2 billion. Organic backlog growth at 1.1% quarter-to-date (Q2’22: -0.9%)

Successfully placed €225 million sustainability linked Schuldschein, concluding refinancing

Free Cash Flow of €-26 million (Q2‘22: €41m), Net Working Capital % of 12.4%, (Q2‘22: 13.3%)

On track to achieve strategic targets set for 2021-2023

Amsterdam, 27 July 2023 – Arcadis, the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, sees continued growing client demand across all of its Global Business Areas, resulting in record Q2 Net Revenue of €945 million with an organic growth of 9.0% and improved operating EBITA margin of 9.8% (Q2’22: 9.3%).

Alan Brookes, CEO Arcadis, said: “Arcadis delivered another strong quarter driven by high client demand particularly in industrial manufacturing, environmental remediation, and innovative mobility solutions. The integration of Arcadis IBI and Arcadis DPS is progressing well and will be finalized before year end, with significant project wins from our combined complementary expertise. Cost synergies are also expected to exceed our initial expectations. The company's focus on digital innovation and operational discipline has led to significant order intake and opportunities to further scale and standardize ensuring we remain on track to meet our 2021 – 2023 strategic targets by the end of this year. In my first two months as CEO, I have remained close to the business and strengthened my executive leadership team by bringing in the GBA leads. The need for sustainable and digitally enabled solutions remains high on our clients’ agenda, and I am convinced that with the talent and expertise within the organization, we are well positioned to capitalize on these future growth opportunities.”

KEY FIGURES

in € millions Half Year Second quarter Period ended 30 June 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Net revenues 1,886 1,418 33% 945 729 30% Organic growth (%)1) 10.6% 9.0% Operating EBITDA2) 241 183 31% 120 94 27% Operating EBITA2) 185 133 40% 93 68 36% Operating EBITA margin (%) 9.8% 9.3% 9.8% 9.3% Net Income 80 86 -8% 38 44 -13% NIfO per share3) 1.15 1.04 10% Net Working Capital (%) 12.4% 13.3% Free Cash Flow -134 -10 -26 41 Net Debt 1,186 283 319% Order intake 2,039 1,500 36% 976 716 36% Backlog net revenues 3,249 2,331 39% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 5.0% 3.6% Backlog organic growth (%, qtd)1) 1.1% -0.9% Voluntary employee turnover4) 12.6% 15.9%

1) Underlying growth excl. impact of FX, acquisitions, footprint reductions (e.g. Middle East), winddowns or divestments

2) Excluding restructuring, integration, acquisition & divestment costs

3) Net income before non-recurring items (e.g. valuation changes of acquisition-related provisions, acquisition & divestment costs, expected credit loss on shareholder loans and corporate guarantees and one-off pension costs)

4) Voluntary turnover excludes Middle East as these operations are being wound down

REVIEW OF THE SECOND QUARTER 2023

Net revenues totaled €945 million, increasing organically by 9.0%, driven by all Global Business Areas (GBAs). Growth was particularly strong in America and UK & Ireland, with Continental Europe and Australia also contributing, slightly offset by a decline in the Greater China region, as a result of a continued challenging business environment. A -2.6% currency impact was driven by a weakening US and Canadian Dollar against the Euro. Operating EBITA improved to 9.8% (Q2’22: 9.3%).

Order intake increased by 36% year on year to €976 million, outperforming total revenue growth of 30% and resulting in a Book to Bill of 1.03. The net revenue organic backlog growth was 1.1% quarter to date, in line with the seasonal pattern and well above last year’s -0.9%.

REVIEW OF THE HALF YEAR 2023

Net revenues totaled €1,886 million, increasing organically by 10.6% (currency impact -1.1%), driven by all GBAs. Non-operating costs were €16 million, driven by restructuring costs from the wind-down of Middle East operations, integration costs and the impact of a non-cash liquidation of assets sold last year. The operating EBITA margin increased to 9.8% (HY’22: 9.3%) driven by a step up in Resilience and Places. The effective income tax rate of 35% (HY’22: 28%) was impacted by non-deductible items and de-recognition of deferred tax assets. The weighted average annual income tax rate for the full financial year is expected to be between 28% and 30%. Net finance expenses were €27 million (HY’22: €6 million), driven by a higher debt position. Net Income from Operations increased by 11% to €103 million (HY’22: €93 million), or €1.15 per share (HY’22: €1.04), driven by higher revenues.

Order intake increased by 36% year on year to a record level of €2,039 million, outperforming total revenue growth of 33% and resulting in a Book to Bill of 1.08. The net revenue organic backlog growth of 5.0% year to date, is in line with the seasonal pattern and well above last year’s 3.6%.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

RESILIENCE

(36% of net revenues) in € millions Half Year Second quarter Period ended 30 June 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Net revenues 678 589 15% 346 308 13% Organic growth1) 12.6% 11.4% Operating EBITA 76 60 27% Operating EBITA margin (%)2) 11.2% 10.1% Order intake 779 628 24% 356 290 23% Net revenues in backlog 999 842 19% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 10.9% 4.5% Backlog organic growth (%, qtd)1) 0.8% -2.4%

Resilience showed solid revenue and backlog growth driven by public and private clients in all large markets. Strong client demand, especially in environmental restoration, water optimization and energy transition, continued to drive a very solid pipeline of opportunities. Our digital innovation and product offering coupled with our focus on sustainability continued to differentiate Arcadis in the market. A solid operating margin for the half year was driven by good performance in North America. We continued to invest in digital products and partnerships to tap the wide range of opportunities in the growing markets, such as water optimization.

PLACES

(40% of net revenues) in € millions Half Year Second quarter Period ended 30 June 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Net revenues 760 463 64% 372 235 58% Organic growth (%)1) 5.0% 2.7% Operating EBITA 70 41 69% Operating EBITA margin (%)2) 9.2% 8.9% Order intake 792 502 58% 385 243 59% Net revenues in backlog 1,574 968 63% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 2.2% 3.6% Backlog organic growth (%, qtd)1) 0.9% -0.1%

Good revenue and backlog growth in Places was driven by North America, UK and Continental Europe, while we increased selectivity in project intake at Arcadis DPS, and continued to refocus towards project, rather than cost, management in China. Industrial manufacturing onshoring clients were supported from construction through to the production phase, providing support in navigating the complexities when planning, processes, people and plants come together. In order to address the increased client demand for creating Net Zero Facilities and Sustainable Communities, we engaged in ecosystem partnership opportunities, especially on energy optimization. Margin improvement was driven by strong performance of Arcadis IBI in North America and Industrial Manufacturing performance in Continental Europe, while slightly hampered by the Middle East performance. When excluding Middle East, Operating margin would have been 9.9% for the first half year.

MOBILITY

(22% of net revenues) in € millions Half Year Second quarter Period ended 30 June 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Net revenues 403 366 10% 204 187 9% Organic growth1) 13.5% 11.3% Operating EBITA 38 35 9% Operating EBITA margin (%)2) 9.4% 9.5% Order intake 423 370 14% 212 183 16% Net revenues in backlog 560 521 7% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 3.9% 2.0% Backlog organic growth (%, qtd)1) 2.1% 0.3%

Revenue growth continued to be very strong driven by North America, UK and Continental Europe. Highways and Rail clients increasingly looked for data-driven solutions as the infrastructure market was marked by growing innovation and complexity. The demand for New Mobility services accelerated as clients benefitted from federal funding, especially in North America and Australia. GBA cross-selling and revenue synergies materialized. The margin was strong in North America, Continental Europe and Australia, while the year-on-year margin decline was driven by losses related to the winding down of activities in the Middle East. When excluding Middle East, Operating margin would have been 10.3% for the first half year.

INTELLIGENCE

(2% of net revenues) in € millions Half Year Q2 Period ended 30 June 2023 2023 Net revenues 45 23 Operating EBITA 4 Operating EBITA margin (%)2) 9.6% Order intake (millions) 45 23 Net revenues in backlog (millions) 115 Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 0.2% Backlog organic growth (%, qtd)1) 0.2%

Good revenue growth was complemented by new order intake from large, key clients, mostly in North America and the UK. Mature software products in traffic and travel management, such as TravelIQ combined with emerging transit software products CurbIQ and HotSpot resulted in good revenues from key clients in major US cities. Enterprise Decision Analytics products drove synergy wins in combination with existing GBA’s for port authorities, urban utilities and other infrastructure sectors. Our priority remained investing in product development, integration and organizational set-up. This resulted in an improved margin of 9.6% versus 2022 year-end of 9.1%.

BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW

Net working capital as a percentage of annualized gross revenues improved to 12.4% (Q2 2022: 13.3%) and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) was 66 days (Q2 2022: 69 days), as a result of disciplined working capital management - both well within the strategic targets set for 2021-2023. A €225 million sustainability linked Schuldschein loan was successfully placed in July, completing the refinancing process of the bridge loan. Net debt increased to €1,186 million, leading to a Net Debt / Pro Forma Operating EBITDA ratio of 2.4x and for full year within the strategic target range of 1.5-2.5x. Free cash flow was €-134 million for the first half year (Q2’22: €-10 million), in line with seasonality, and impacted by a €-74 million cash out related to a change in US tax law. The Free Cash Flow in the second quarter of €-26 million, was fully in line with last year’s €41 million, excluding this tax cash out.

INTEGRATION ON TRACK WITH COST SYNERGIES IDENTIFIED AND ACTIONED

The Integration of Arcadis IBI and Arcadis DPS is on track with both cost and revenue synergies wins materializing. €20 million in cost synergies have already been identified, exceeding our initial target of €18 million, to be delivered by end 2024. We expect to deliver €4 million by the end of 2023 to be generated through the integration and rationalisation in workplace; IT integration and platform improvements within technology; as well as the rationalisation of overheads, insurance and support driving operational synergies.

MATERIAL EVENTS

Schuldschein loan

Arcadis successfully placed a €225 million sustainability linked Schuldschein loan to be used towards repaying the outstanding bridge loan of 2022. The facility has a maturity of three years with two tranches: €40 million at a fixed interest rate of 5.1% and €185 million at a floating interest rate at six-month Euribor with a margin of 135bps. p.a. Refinancing process of the bridge loan, initially placed at €750 million for the acquisitions of Arcadis IBI and Arcadis DPS, is therefore completed, following the successful issuance of an inaugural Eurobond of €500 million in February 2023.

Change in US Tax and Jobs Act Section 174

In 2022, the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 eliminated the option to deduct expense research and development expenditures immediately in the year incurred and requires taxpayers to amortize such expenditures over five years for tax purposes. Total cash out in full year 2023 will approximately be €97 million.

DETAILED FINANCIAL TABLES

in € millions Half Year Second quarter Period ended 30 June 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Gross revenues 2,477 1,847 34% 1,260 968 30% Net revenues 1,886 1,418 33% 945 729 30% Organic growth (%)1) 10.6% 9.0% Operating EBITDA2) 241 183 31% 120 94 27% Operating EBITDA margin (%) 12.8% 12.9% 12.7% 12.9% EBITA 169 130 29% 82 65 26% EBITA margin (%) 8.9% 9.2% 8.7% 8.9% Operating EBITA2) 185 133 40% 93 68 36% Operating EBITA margin (%) 9.8% 9.3% 9.8% 9.3% Net Income 80 86 -8% 38 44 -13% Net Income from Operations (NIfO)3) 103 93 11% 53 47 12% NIfO per share 1.15 1.04 10% Avg. number of shares (millions) 89.7 89.2 1% 89.8 89.2 1% Net Working Capital (%) 12.4% 13.3% Days Sales Outstanding (days) 66 69 Free Cash Flow -134 -10 -26 41 -164% Net Debt 1,186 283 319% Order intake 2,039 1,500 36% 976 716 36% Backlog net revenues 3,249 2,331 39% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 5.0% 3.6% Backlog organic growth (%, qtd)1) 1.1% -0.9% Voluntary employee turnover4) 12.6% 15.9%

