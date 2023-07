English French

PRESS RELEASE

JULY 27, 2023

Communication about the availability of 2023 H1 financial report

Boulogne-Billancourt, 7/27/2023 –

Renault SA announces that the 2023 H1 Financial Report is filed with the French Financial Markets Authority and is now available on Renault website www.renaultgroup.com, tab Finance, in the ‘Regulated information’.

