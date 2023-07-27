AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2023

In the second quarter (1 April – 30 June) of the 2023 financial year, AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 1 541 081 passengers, which is 0.7% less than in the second quarter of 2022. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 22.0% compared to the same period a year ago. The Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 229.7 million (EUR 206.0 million in Q2 2022), up by 11.5%. Unaudited EBITDA was EUR 68.5 million (EUR 28.7 million in Q2 2022) and the unaudited net profit for the period was EUR 33.4 million (net loss of EUR 0.7 million in Q2 2022).

The following operational factors impacted the Group’s revenue and operating results in the second quarter of 2023:

  • The volume of cargo and passenger transportation was impacted both by less vessels available due to chartering and by 18% less trips made compared to the same period a year ago. At the same time, stable consumer confidence levels in all Group’s core markets supported the demand for travelling.
  • Ongoing war in Ukraine continued to impact the demand.
  • During the quarter the Group operated 15 vessels including 3 shuttle vessels (shuttle vessel Star was operating the Estonia-Finland route until 5 May 2023), 2 cargo vessels and 4 cruise ferries as well as 7 vessels that were chartered out (3 vessels on long-term and 4 vessels on short-term charter).
  • The Group operated 3 hotels in Tallinn and 1 in Riga.
  • Declining global fuel prices and the optimal fleet size had a positive impact on the Group’s cost base. However, while the fuel prices have dropped the fuel transportation cost component has increased.
  • During the quarter the Group repaid long-term loans in the amount of EUR 105 million, bringing net debt to EBITDA ratio down to 3.1 as at 30 June 2023.
  • The Group continues to focus on cost efficiency from previously implemented measures and achieving profitable operations on its core routes.
  • The Group regularly monitors the developments on its core routes including the capacity of each route and continues to look for new chartering options for vessels not used on the main routes and to work on extending the existing chartering agreements.

Sales and Segments
In the second quarter of 2023, the Group’s total revenue increased by EUR 23.6 million to EUR 229.7 million compared to EUR 206.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. 

Revenue from route operations (core business) amounted to EUR 175.0 million, which is on the same level as in the second quarter of 2022.

The number of passengers carried on the Estonia-Finland route increased by 5.0% year-on-year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 21.4%. The decline is mostly driven by less vessels available and less trips made compared to the same period a year ago. Revenue from the Estonia-Finland route increased by EUR 1.9 million to EUR 79.8 million and the segment result improved by EUR 12.4 million to EUR 24.9 million. The segment reflects the operations of three shuttle vessels until May 2023, and two shuttle vessels from thereon. On 5 May 2023, the shuttle vessel Star was chartered out and is currently operating under the name of Oscar Wilde between Ireland and the United Kingdom. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Estonia-Finland route in August 2022 due to a charter agreement. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold at the end of April 2022.

In the second quarter of 2023, the year-on-year decrease in the number of passengers on Finland-Sweden routes was 16.4%. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 43.2%. The decline was mostly driven by less vessels available and less trips made compared to the same period a year ago. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route from September 2022 due to a charter agreement. The routes’ revenue decreased by EUR 6.3 million to EUR 70.3 million while the segment result improved by EUR 11.3 million to EUR 10.0 million, year-on-year. The segment reflects the operations of one cruise ferry on Turku-Stockholm/Kapellskär routes and two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm route.

On Estonia-Sweden routes the number of carried passengers increased by 24.9% and the number of transported cargo units by 6.1% compared to Q2 2022. The revenue of Estonia-Sweden routes increased by EUR 5.1 million to EUR 24.8 million and segment result improved by EUR 7.7 million to EUR 3.3 million, year-on-year. Estonia-Sweden routes reflect the operation of two cargo vessels and one cruise ferry in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue from the segment Other increased by a total of EUR 23.6 million and amounted to EUR 56.5 million. The increase was mainly driven by chartering out of vessels and accommodation sales. As at the end of second quarter 2023, the Group had 7 vessels on charter including 3 on long-term and 4 on short-term. The vessel Atlantic Vision was chartered to Canada in November 2008. The current agreement has been signed until May 2024 with an extension option for another 12 months. The agreement for chartering the cruise ferry Romantika was signed in March 2022 for three years and with the option to extend the agreement (3+1+1). Recent addition to long-term charters includes the shuttle vessel Star (from 5 May 2023) and the cruise ferry Isabelle (from 1 July 2023, on short-term charter until then) both with a purchase option. Short-term charter agreements have been signed for the cruise ferry Victoria I, Galaxy I and Silja Europa.

Earnings
In the second quarter of 2023, the Group’s gross profit improved by EUR 41.0 million to EUR 66.5 million compared to EUR 25.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA improved by EUR 39.8 million and amounted to EUR 68.5 million.

Amortisation and depreciation expense increased by EUR 1.5 million to EUR 25.3 million compared to the second quarter of the financial year 2022.

As a result of increased interest rates and increased financing obligations related to the shuttle-vessel Mystar, net finance costs increased by EUR 4.2 million year-on-year to EUR 10.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Group’s unaudited net profit for Q2 2023 was EUR 33.4 million or EUR 0.045 per share compared to a net loss of EUR 0.7 million or net loss of EUR 0.001 per share in Q2 2022.

Investments
The Group’s investments in the second quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR 4.7 million.

Majority of the investments were made in the maintenance and repair works of vessels, IT developments as well as in the re-opening of hotel in Riga in April and in the opening of a new Burger King restaurant in Riga in June.

Financial Position
At the end of Q2 2023, the Group’s net debt amounted to EUR 664.9 million having decreased by EUR 70.5 million compared to the end of first quarter of 2023. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.1 at the reporting date (4.2 as at 31 March 2023).

As at 30 June 2023, the Group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 57.6 million (EUR 96.5 million as at 31 March 2023) and the Group had EUR 135.0 million in unused credit lines (EUR 135.0 million as at 31 March 2023). The total liquidity buffer (cash, cash equivalents and unused credit facilities) amounted to EUR 192.6 million (EUR 231.5 million as at 31 March 2023). In the second quarter of 2023, the Group repaid loans in the total amount of EUR 105.3 million compared to loan repayments of EUR 46.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The current trade and other payables amounted to EUR 96.3 million (EUR 87.7 million as at 31 March 2023).

Dividends
In 2018, the Group adopted a dividend policy subject to which dividends of a minimum amount of EUR 0.05 per share would be paid if the economic performance enables it.

Due to continued global uncertainties the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 13 June 2023 decided not to pay dividends for the financial year 2022.

Results of the first 6 months of 2023
In the first 6 months (1 January – 30 June) of the 2023 financial year, the Group carried 2.6 million passengers which is 14.0% more compared to the same period last year. The Group’s unaudited revenue for the period increased by 28.4% and amounted to EUR 400.9 million. Unaudited EBITDA for the first 6 months was EUR 95.6 million (EUR 17.7 million in January-June 2022) and unaudited net profit was EUR 28.0 million (net loss of EUR 40.7 million in January-June 2022).

The financial result of the first 6 months of 2023 was impacted by the following factors:

  • Strong demand for travelling supported by stable consumer confidence levels in all Group’s core markets. However. the volume of cargo and passenger transportation was impacted both by less vessels available due to chartering of vessels and by less trips made compared to the same period a year ago. 
  • The chartering of 7 vessels including 3 on long-term and 4 on short-term charter.
  • Planned maintenance works of 45 days which affected the Finland-Sweden segment’s first quarter passenger and cargo levels as well as the financial result.
  • Repayment of long-term loans in the amount of EUR 124.6 million.
  • The lower operating cost base compared to the same period in 2022 arising from chartering of vessels but also significantly lower global fuel costs.

Key Figures

For the periodQ2 2023Q2 2022Jan-JunJan-Jun
20232022
Revenue (EUR million)229.7206.0400.9312.2
Gross profit/loss (EUR million)66.525.591.35.6
EBITDA¹ (EUR million)68.528.795.617.7
EBIT¹ (EUR million)43.34.945.1-29.7
Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)33.4-0.728.0-40.7
     
Depreciation and amortisation (EUR million)25.323.850.547.5
Capital expenditures¹ ²(EUR million)4.79.216.218.1
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064
Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR)0.045-0.0010.038-0.055
     
Number of passengers1 541 0811 552 1742 590 8582 272 435
Number of cargo units85 359109 380172 091211 318
Average number of employees4 9735 2514 9444 944
     
As at30.06.202331.03.202330.06.202231.03.2022
Total assets (EUR million)1 613.61 672.11 550.11 560.2
Total liabilities (EUR million)878.4970.5897.8897.8
Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million)722.5831.8746.5789.5
Net debt¹ (EUR million)664.9735.4655.9688.5
Net debt to EBITDA¹3.14.28.412.8
Total equity (EUR million)735.2701.6652.3652.5
Equity ratio¹ (%)46%42%42%42%
     
Number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064
Shareholders’ equity per share (EUR)0.990.940.880.88
     
Ratios¹Q2 2023Q2 2022Jan-JunJan-Jun
20232022
Gross margin (%)28.9%12.4%22.8%1.8%
EBITDA margin (%)29.8%13.9%23.8%5.7%
EBIT margin (%)18.8%2.4%11.3%-9.5%
Net profit/loss margin (%)14.6%-0.3%7.0%-13.0%
     
ROA (%)7.0%-1.1%7.0%-1.1%
ROE (%)11.8%-5.7%11.8%-5.7%
ROCE (%)8.9%-1.4%8.9%-1.4%

1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of this Interim Report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBIT: result from operating activities
Earnings/loss per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding
Equity ratio: total equity / total assets
Shareholder’s equity per share: shareholder’s equity / number of shares outstanding
Gross profit/loss margin: gross profit / net sales
EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales
EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales
Net profit/loss margin: net profit or loss / net sales
Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets
ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets
ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders’ equity
ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))
Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents
Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing

 

 

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Unaudited, in thousands of EURQ2 2023Q2 2022Jan-JunJan-Jun
20232022
Revenue 229 675206 028400 920312 171
Cost of sales-163 206-180 511-309 669-306 554
Gross profit/loss66 46925 51791 2515 617
     
Sales and marketing expenses-11 292-10 613-20 382-17 942
Administrative expenses-12 207-11 766-26 319-22 894
Other operating income3081 8415935 575
Other operating expenses-25-79-33-84
Result from operating activities43 2534 90045 110-29 728
     
Finance income 316142671181
Finance costs-10 339-5 961-18 296-11 659
Profit/loss before income tax33 230-91927 485-41 206
     
Income tax  219248540546
     
Net profit/loss for the period33 449-67128 025-40 660
Net profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent33 449-67128 025-40 660
     
Other comprehensive income    
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss    
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations199447273448
Other comprehensive income for the period199447273448
     
Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period33 648-22428 298-40 212
Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent33 648-22428 298-40 212
     
Profit/loss per share (in EUR)0.045-0.0010.038-0.055

 

Consolidated statement of financial position

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR30.06.202330.06.202231.12.2022
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents57 64590 605114 935
Trade and other receivables36 06940 78331 380
Prepayments12 47418 6729 379
Prepaid income tax30037
Inventories42 25444 49339 965
Current assets148 472194 553195 696
    
Investments in equity-accounted investees7516575
Other financial assets and prepayments4 2383 1023 622
Deferred income tax assets21 84021 84021 840
Investment property300300300
Property, plant and equipment 1 408 8261 296 2621 438 286
Intangible assets 29 89533 88831 823
Non-current assets1 465 1741 355 5571 495 946
TOTAL ASSETS1 613 6461 550 1101 691 642
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 169 916254 416165 049
Trade and other payables96 272107 73586 934
Payables to owners666
Income tax liability354735
Deferred income59 59143 49044 222
Current liabilities325 820405 694296 246
    
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 552 597492 112688 465
Non-current liabilities552 597492 112688 465
Total liabilities878 417897 806984 711
    
Share capital349 477349 477349 477
Share premium663663663
Reserves68 40167 35466 363
Retained earnings316 688234 810290 428
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent735 229652 304706 931
Total equity735 229652 304706 931
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1 613 6461 550 1101 691 642


Consolidated statement of cash flows

Unaudited, in thousands of EURQ2 2023Q2 2022Jan-JunJan-Jun
20232022
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net profit/loss for the period33 449-67128 025-40 660
Adjustments34 93629 88267 43858 919
Changes in:    
Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities844-13 394-7 762-19 856
Inventories-1 411-3 445-2 289-9 862
Liabilities related to operating activities16 53232 52324 57138 084
Changes in assets and liabilities15 96515 68414 5208 366
Cash generated from operating activities84 35044 895109 98326 625
Income tax repaid/paid-44-35-91-76
NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES84 30644 860109 89226 549
     
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets-4 656-9 242-16 166-18 133
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment12 740802 781
Interest received31616712
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-4 339-6 501-15 415-15 350
     
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Repayment of loans received-105 312-45 988-124 619-45 988
Change in overdraft 156 696018 127
Payment of lease liabilities-4 371-4 297-8 806-8 512
Interest paid-9 109-5 142-17 230-11 474
Payment of transaction costs related to loans00-1 112-303
NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES-118 777-48 731-151 767-48 150
     
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW-38 810-10 372-57 290-36 951
     
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period96 455100 977114 935127 556
Change in cash and cash equivalents-38 810-10 372-57 290-36 951
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period57 64590 60557 64590 605

 

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

 

