NANTERRE (FRANCE)

JULY 27th, 2023

AVAILABILITY OF THE FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

FORVIA announces today that its Financial report for the first half of 2023 is available to the public and was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

It is available for consultation on the corporate website of the Company:

https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-documents-half-year-results

