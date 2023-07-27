Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Set to Soar Past USD 12018.88 Billion by 2030: PCR Wars: Digital vs. Real-time, Who Will Reign Supreme?

Westford, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market , increasing adoption of digital PCR for applications requiring high precision and absolute quantification, integration of real-time PCR with advanced technologies such as robotics, automation, and data analysis software for improved workflow efficiency, growing interest in multiplex PCR, allowing simultaneous detection and quantification of multiple targets in a single reaction, rising demand for portable and point-of-care PCR devices for decentralized testing and rapid diagnostics are promoting the market growth.

Digital PCR is a type of PCR that measures the number of copies of a target DNA sequence in a sample. It does this by partitioning the sample into individual droplets, each of which contains a single copy of the target sequence. The number of droplets that contain the target sequence is then counted to determine the total number of copies in the sample. Real-time PCR is a type of PCR that measures the amount of DNA amplification in real-time. This is done by using a fluorescent dye that binds to the amplified DNA. As the DNA is amplified, the fluorescence increases, which can be monitored in real-time.

Prominent Players in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

BIOMÉRIEUX

Fluidigm Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PerkinElmer

Promega

RainDance Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Sygen BioScience

Takara Bio

Twist Bioscience

Vazyme Biotech

Zymo Research

Real-time PCR Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Real-time PCR type dominated the global market owing to its high versatility. It also has real-time monitoring capabilities and is in widespread use in research and clinical diagnostics. In addition, it offers the advantage of quantifying and analysing PCR reactions as they occur, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

Clinical Diagnostics is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the clinical diagnostics segment is the leading segment due to the higher demand. In addition, the clinical diagnostics industry is subject to stringent regulatory standards to ensure the accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of test results. Real-time PCR and digital PCR systems are commonly used in clinical settings to meet these regulatory requirements.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Dominant Health Infrastructure

Region-wise, North-America is one of the largest growing markets due to the well-established healthcare systems. The United States has been a major contributor to the market due to its strong presence of key market players, significant investments in research and development, and a large number of diagnostic laboratories.

Key Developments in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market

In January 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories acquired RainDance Technologies. This acquisition will help Bio-Rad to expand its digital PCR capabilities and meet the growing demand for this technology.

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Qiagen. This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher to expand its real-time PCR capabilities and become a leading player in this market.

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

