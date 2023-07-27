DNA Synthesizer Market Reach USD 754.55 million with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023-2031 | Latest InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global DNA synthesizer Market is estimated to reach over USD 754.55 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers is the rising research and development activities related to gene synthesis. Researchers are constantly exploring new avenues in genetics and genomics, and DNA synthesis plays a crucial role in enabling these advancements. Technological improvements in molecular separation and protein purification have also contributed to the market's growth. These advancements help develop more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for DNA synthesis. As the processes become faster and more affordable, it becomes easier for researchers and industries to utilize DNA synthesis in their work.





Additionally, the expanding applications of DNA synthesis across multiple sectors further fuel market expansion. In medicine, DNA synthesis is used in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. It enables the development of personalized medicine, targeted therapies, and genetic testing. Academic and industrial research also heavily rely on DNA synthesis to study various biological processes and develop new technologies.



Moreover, DNA synthesis finds applications in synthetic biology, immunology, cancer research, food science, antibody development, agriculture, and more. The wide range of sectors utilizing DNA synthesis indicates its growing importance and demand across diverse industries. As a result of these factors, the need for DNA synthesis is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period. The market's growth prospects remain promising, driven by ongoing research and development efforts, technological advancements, and the expanding applications of DNA synthesis in various fields.

Recent Developments:

In 2020-Twist Bioscience will make clonal-ready gene fragments available to complete its gene offering. The fragments released can be used to create adapter-free or adapter-containing perfect clones. The clonal-ready gene fragments work with pathways for protein expression, enzyme engineering, and gene expression, among other things.

In 2020-Globally, 19.3 million new cases of cancer and almost 10.0 million cancer-related deaths were reported, according to an article in an ACS journal. This shows that increasing cancer coverage must be implemented internally, as the existing level of cancer coverage is insufficient.

List of Prominent Players in the DNA Synthesizer Market:

Danaher

Twist Bioscience

Kilobase

LGC Limited

CSBio

K&A Labs GmbH

DNA Script

Oligomer Apes

Polygene GmbH

Biolytic Lab Performance Inc.





DNA Synthesizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 220.35 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 754.55 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 14.8 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered Type, Application And End Users Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for efficient DNA synthesizers in life science laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms drives the market. This increasing demand is a significant factor contributing to market growth. Additionally, advancements in genomics and life sciences, along with the rising importance of DNA synthesizers in synthetic and molecular biology, further support the expansion of the market.

The rising demand for novel synthesis technologies and continuous technological advancements also propels the global market. These factors drive innovation and provide new opportunities for market participants. Furthermore, improvements in nucleic acid synthesis methods have opened new avenues for the market, enabling the development of more reliable and efficient DNA synthesizers.

Challenges:

The high cost of equipment and reagents might be a hurdle for university institutions and smaller research labs with tighter resources. The cost-effectiveness and accessibility of DNA synthesizers continue to be obstacles to their widespread use. Continuous difficulties include raising synthesizer throughput to support larger-scale synthesis programs and raising synthesis process effectiveness.

Addressing these throughput and efficiency issues is essential because researchers frequently need huge amounts of produced DNA in a short amount of time. Due to a lack of understanding or familiarity with the technology, certain institutions and researchers may be reluctant to use DNA synthesizers, which limits the market's potential growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American, DNA synthesizer market is expected to register a major market share. Due to large enterprises and government activities supporting the creation and implementation of synthetic biology programs, North America represented the most impressive revenue share. The increased use of techniques linked to gene editing and synthesis by drug and diagnostic makers in the United States has encouraged the expansion of the local market. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market.

The region's marketing of synthetic gene products and regulatory approval of those items have also aided market expansion. Several cellular and gene therapies have recently received regional approval, which promotes more investment in this area by other enterprises. The problem is brought on by multiregional businesses investing more in the local market.





Segmentation of DNA Synthesizer Market-

By Type

Benchtop DNA Synthesizers

Large-scale DNA Synthesizers

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Genetic Engineering

Clinical Diagnostics

By End use

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

