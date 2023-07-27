Seed Cracker Market to Surpass US$ 5.98 Billion at 5.6% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Seed Cracker Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach a value of US$ 5.98 billion by the end of 2033.



Seed crackers are gaining popularity as a healthy and nutritious snack option among consumers worldwide. Seed crackers are typically made from a mixture of several seeds such as pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, sesame seeds, and chia seeds. These crackers are often gluten-free and rich in essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

They are a suitable choice for individuals following a gluten-free diet, looking for a crunchy and nutritious snack, or seeking alternatives to traditional carbohydrate-rich snacks.

Consumers are increasingly demanding clean-label products and seeking transparency in ingredients and production processes. Brands that prioritize clean, organic, and non-GMO formulations are gaining consumers’ trust. Online platforms have emerged as a significant sales channel for seed crackers, providing convenience, a wide range of choices, and easy access to global products.

North America, led by the United States and Canada, is a prominent key for seed cracker producers. The region is witnessing growing demand for healthier snack alternatives, driven by the rising number of health-conscious individuals and shifting consumer preferences towards clean-label products. Europe is another significant market for seed crackers, driven by the region's focus on organic and natural food products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global seed cracker market is valued at US$ 3.47 billion in 2023.

Sales of seed crackers in the United States are projected to reach US$ 2.11 billion by 2033.

The market in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for seed crackers in Australia is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 1.24 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Sales of sunflower seed crackers are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% over the decade.



“Seed crackers have emerged as a portable, non-perishable, healthy, and versatile snacking option that can be enjoyed on the go,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Top manufacturers of seed crackers are continuously innovating with seed combinations to offer unique flavors and nutritional benefits to consumers. Multi-seed crackers, in particular, are gaining traction as they provide a rich source of essential nutrients. Collaborations with other health-conscious brands, influencers, or retailers help players to expand their market reach and create a broader consumer base.

Key players in the market are leveraging effective marketing and branding strategies to build brand awareness, enhance reputation, and establish a robust customer base. Their investments include targeted advertising, social media campaigns, influencer collaborations, and content marketing, all aimed at reaching their intended audience and showcasing the distinctive features and benefits of their seed crackers.

Crunchmaster is known for its gluten-free crackers, including its multi-seed crackers. These crackers are made with a blend of seeds, grains, and seasonings, providing a crunchy and flavorful snacking option. They come in various flavors such as sea salt, roasted garlic, and toasted sesame.



Key Companies Profiled

Back to Nature

Seeds of Change

Mary's Gone Crackers

Simple Mills

Ezekiel 4:9

Banza

Food Should Taste Good

Patagonia Provisions

Quinoa One

Siete Foods

Bissonnette

The Village Baker

Rude Health

Pip & Nut

Primal Kitchen



Key Segments of Seed Cracker Industry Research

By Source: Sunflower Seeds Pumpkin Seeds Sesame Seeds Flaxseeds Chia Seeds

By Sales Channel: Online Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Sites Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Independent Retailers Convenience Stores



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seed cracker market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds), sales channel (online, offline), and across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

