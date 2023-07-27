Gypsum Board Industry Analysis & Competition Assessment 2023-2030

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum Board - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gypsum Board Market Projected to Reach $173.5 Billion by 2030

This comprehensive report presents a thorough analysis of the global gypsum board market, also known as wallboard or ceiling board, covering various product types, including pre-decorated board and others. The analysis encompasses multiple geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Tables provide historical data and future projections, including annual sales in US$ million from 2014 to 2030, along with the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The report also offers a 16-year perspective, indicating the percentage breakdown of value sales for specific years.

Key Findings:

The global market for gypsum board is estimated at US$48.1 billion in 2022.

It is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.5 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 17.4% over the period 2022-2030.

The wallboard segment is expected to lead with a 17.9% CAGR, reaching US$88.4 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The Ceiling Board segment's growth is adjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographical Insights:

The U.S. gypsum board market is estimated at US$13.1 billion in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 22.4%, reaching a market size of US$40.8 billion by 2030.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, with forecasted growth rates of 12.4% and 15.2%, respectively, over the period 2022-2030.

Germany, within Europe, is projected to experience approximately 13.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors

The report features a total of 17 prominent players in the global gypsum board market, including AYHACO Group, Beijing New Building Material, Etex Group, Global Mining Co., LLC, Gulf Gypsum Co. (ASK Gypsum Factory Ltd.), Gypsemna, Knauf Middle East, Lafarge Group, National Gypsum Co., Saint-Gobain Gyproc Middle East, United Mining Industries, USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ, and Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

What's New for 2023?

The report covers special topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness, competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer updates, access to digital archives, and complimentary updates for one year.

Looking Ahead to 2023: Navigating Complexity

The global economy faces a critical juncture with interconnected challenges and crises. Uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on global instability persist. Food and fuel inflation are persistent economic concerns, impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments' measures to combat inflation may slow economic growth and impact job creation and investment. Developed markets might face a recession due to slower growth and high inflation. The potential for new COVID outbreaks and supply chain disruptions poses further challenges. Amidst these complexities, businesses and leaders with resilience and adaptability will find opportunities for success.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $173.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Gypsum Board - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

AYHACO Group

Beijing New Building Material

Etex Group

Global Mining Co. LLC

Gulf Gypsum Co. (ASK Gypsum Factory Ltd.)

Gypsemna

Knauf Middle East

Lafarge Group

National Gypsum Co.

Saint-Gobain Gyproc Middle East

United Mining Industries

USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ

Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

